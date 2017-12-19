Sports Wrap

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Nicholas LaDue deflects a shot on net for the Northeastern Clinton Central Cougars in the opening round of the Applebee’s Winter Classic in Plattsburgh Dec. 16. The Cougars would win the championship after defeating Rye and New Hartford.

BOY'S HOCKEY

The Northeastern Clinton varsity boy’s hockey team scored a championship win in the annual Applebee’s Winter Classic at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena last weekend, scoring a 6-2 win over Rye and a 2-0 win over New Hartford in the championship game.

Ethan Garrand was a star in net for the Cougars, making 21 saves to pick up the shutout in the championship game while making saves in the first round.

Brady LaFountain scored the opening goal of the championship game in the first period and then assisted on the second period insurance tally by Aidan LaValley.

In their tournament opener, the Cougars scored three times in each of the first two periods and cruised to the 6-2 win, with Nick LaDue making 15 saves in the win.

Ethan Garrand scored two goals, while Aidan LaValley had one goal and a pair of assists. Alexander Richard also scored twice, with Nicholas Rowe adding a goal and assist.

For host Beekmantown, the Eagles were unable to come away with a win, dropping a 6-0 opener to New Hartford and a 3-1 consolation game against Rye.

In the opener, the Eagles had a few quality chances on the net, but were turned away by New Hartford goalie Juliano Macera, who made 36 saves in the game.

Coach Justin Frechette said he was pleased with the way his team played, noting many of the stats favored the Eagles, then giving credit to New Hartford for making the most of their chances.

On Sunday, Rye scored a goal in each period to score a 3-1 win over the Eagles in the consolation game, as Colin Latinville scored the lone goal of the game on assists from Evan Davison and Tyler Baker. Hansen made 29 saves in net.

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Alex Christman of Saranac won his division in the North Country Invitational last week.

WRESTLING

The Saranac grapplers got tournament wins from Jacob Nolan and Alex Christman, as both went undefeated at the North Country Invitational Dec. 17.

Landen Smith finished with a 4-2 record, while Noah Clausen was 2-2, both placing fifth in their respective weight classes. Andrew Rivera placed sixth in his division.