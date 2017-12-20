Sports Wrap

BOY'S BASKETBALL

Moriah 67, Saranac Lake 36

The Vikings jumped out to a 24-0 lead going into the second quarter on their way to a 31-point victory over the Red Storm Dec. 15.

Dylan Trombley scored 15 points to go with 15 rebounds and nine assists in the game, while Jerin Sargent also scored 15 points, Joey Stahl 8, Jay Streible 7, Dewey Snyder 7, Owen Fleury 6, Mike Rollins 4, Jeff Strieble 2, Braden Swan 2 and Alex Larrow 1.

Jordan Moore led Saranac Lake with 13 points, while Jarrett Ashton added 7.

Ticonderoga 66, Northern Adirondack 46

The Sentinels outscored the Bobcats by nine points in the second half, extending their lead in a 20-point victory Dec. 15.

Evan Graney had 17 points and six assists to lead the Sentinels, while Colton Huestis added 13, Scott Ryan 10, Ethan Thompson 9, Sar Whitten 7, Mike DuShane 6 and Hayden Scuderi 4.

Cody Peryea scored 14 points for the Bobcats, as Brett Juntunen had 13 and Noah Lambert 12.

Schroon Lake 51, Crown Point 36

The Wildcats put themselves into the pole position early in the MVAC Division II season. scoring a 15-point win over rival Crown Point.

Andrew Pelkey led all scorers with 24 points, while Jordan DeZalia added 18, Micha Stout 5, Gabe Gratto 2 and Colin Bresnahan 2.

Jake LaDeau scored 16 points for Crown Point, followed by 10 points from Hunter Pertak, 4 from Reese Cellotti and Andrew Dushane, while Jacob Norton scored 2.

Minerva/Newcomb 37, Indian Lake/Long Lake 14

The Mountaineers outscored the Orange by 11 in the first half and kept the pressure on in a 23-point win Dec. 15.

Ethan Armstrong scored 15 points in the win, while Kaleb Davie added 8, Shane Hill 6, Mason Allen 4, Zachery Felts 2 and Conner LaRose 2.

Bryce Hutchins had 6 points for the Orange, with Calvin Seaman scoring 4, Ben King 3 and Jimmy Zumpano 1.

× Expand Photo by John Gereau Bolton’s Maddie Pratt goes up for a layup against Grace Higgins of Schroon Lake

GIRL'S BASKETBALL

Bolton 67, Wells 15

Ashley Connery scored 22 points on 6-7 shooting from long distance as the Lady Eagles scored a 52-point win over Wells Dec. 15.