Sports Wrap

BOY'S BASKETBALL
Moriah 67, Saranac Lake 36
The Vikings jumped out to a 24-0 lead going into the second quarter on their way to a 31-point victory over the Red Storm Dec. 15.
Dylan Trombley scored 15 points to go with 15 rebounds and nine assists in the game, while Jerin Sargent also scored 15 points, Joey Stahl 8, Jay Streible 7, Dewey Snyder 7, Owen Fleury 6, Mike Rollins 4, Jeff Strieble 2, Braden Swan 2 and Alex Larrow 1.
Jordan Moore led Saranac Lake with 13 points, while Jarrett Ashton added 7.
Ticonderoga 66, Northern Adirondack 46
The Sentinels outscored the Bobcats by nine points in the second half, extending their lead in a 20-point victory Dec. 15.
Evan Graney had 17 points and six assists to lead the Sentinels, while Colton Huestis added 13, Scott Ryan 10, Ethan Thompson 9, Sar Whitten 7, Mike DuShane 6 and Hayden Scuderi 4.
Cody Peryea scored 14 points for the Bobcats, as Brett Juntunen had 13 and Noah Lambert 12.
Schroon Lake 51, Crown Point 36
The Wildcats put themselves into the pole position early in the MVAC Division II season. scoring a 15-point win over rival Crown Point.
Andrew Pelkey led all scorers with 24 points, while Jordan DeZalia added 18, Micha Stout 5, Gabe Gratto 2 and Colin Bresnahan 2.
Jake LaDeau scored 16 points for Crown Point, followed by 10 points from Hunter Pertak, 4 from Reese Cellotti and Andrew Dushane, while Jacob Norton scored 2.
Minerva/Newcomb 37, Indian Lake/Long Lake 14
The Mountaineers outscored the Orange by 11 in the first half and kept the pressure on in a 23-point win Dec. 15.
Ethan Armstrong scored 15 points in the win, while Kaleb Davie added 8, Shane Hill 6, Mason Allen 4, Zachery Felts 2 and Conner LaRose 2.
Bryce Hutchins had 6 points for the Orange, with Calvin Seaman scoring 4, Ben King 3 and Jimmy Zumpano 1.
Photo by John Gereau
Bolton’s Maddie Pratt goes up for a layup against Grace Higgins of Schroon Lake
GIRL'S BASKETBALL
Bolton 67, Wells 15
Ashley Connery scored 22 points on 6-7 shooting from long distance as the Lady Eagles scored a 52-point win over Wells Dec. 15.
Maddie Pratt scored 14 points in the win, while Kate Van Auken also scored 14, Maria Baker 13, Chelsea Speranza 2 and Molly Showers 2.
Indian Lake/Long Lake 62,
Minerva/Newcomb 28
Lillian Dechene had 24 points and 11 rebounds as the Lady Orange scored a win over the Lady Mountaineers Dec. 15.
Ashley Ghostlaw scored 9 points, while Maria Black, Karmen Howe and Alex Campbell each scored 7 points in the win. Lauren Johnson, Sydney Benton, Shelby Benton and Callie Roberts each scored 2 points.
Mariona Moline and Kate Wimberly each scored 11 points for the Mountaineers, while Cassandra Pratt added 4.
Westport 72, Johnsburg 33
Eighth grader Rachel Storey continued to impress for the Eagles, scoring 21 points as the Lady Eagles beat the Lady Jaguars by 39 Dec. 14.
Hannah Schwoebel led all scorers with 22 points, while Ellie Storey scored 16 and Malynda Lobdell 3. Lizzie Steohens, Maggie Ploufe, Kaleigh LaMotte, Taylor Gough and Abby Mero each scored 2.
For the Jaguars, Khaleah Cleveland scored 21 points, with Megan Bacon adding 6, Taylor Dwyer 4 and Sydney Selleck 2.
Northern Adirondack 57, Ticonderoga 33
The Lady Bobcats pulled away from the Lady Sentinels in the second half for a 24-point win Dec. 15.
Emily Purkey led the Sentinels with 9 points, while Emily Pike scored 6, Saidi St. Andrews 5, Paige Bailey 4 and Savannah LaCourse 4.
Paige Chilton led the Lady Bobcats with 27 points and 10 rebounds.
Crown Point 34, Schroon Lake 25
In a defensive matchup, the Lady Panthers were able to build on their one-point halftime lead to earn a key Division II victory in the MVAC over the Lady Wildcats Dec. 14.
Torrie Vradenburg led the Panthers and all scorers with 14 points, while Hannah Palmer added 10, Shawna McIntosh 6 and Heather Foote 4.
Malena Gereau and Wisdon Reel each scored 7 in the loss, while Alora Bearor and Grace Higgins scored 4 and Emily Maisonville added 3.
Moriah 52, Saranac Lake 33
Holding a 16-point lead at halftime, the Lady Vikings scored a 19-point win over the Lady Red Storm Dec. 14.
Makayla Stockwell had a strong offensive performance with 16 points to lead all scorers, while Maddy Olcott scored 12, McKenzie Sprague 10, Hailey Crossman 5, Lillian Perry 4, Bailey Marcil 4 and Kaycee Orr 1.
Roslyn McClatchie and Kylee Clark each scored 7 points for the Red Storm.
BOWLING
Sentinels sweep Vikings
The Ticonderoga boy’s and girl’s bowling teams each scored 4-0 wins against rival Moriah Dec. 15.
Gavin Fleury and Adrian Paige each had a big game in the boy’s match, with each rolling a high game of 234, with Fleury rolling a 619 series and Paige a 563 triple. Axel Dedrick followed with a 542 series, while Jacob Gibeau led the Vikings with a 188 high game and 526 series.
In the girl’s match, Jade Frasier had the high game of 161 as part of a 455 series to lead the Sentinels.