Sports Wrap

BOY'S HOCKEY

PHS 4 | Adirondack 1

Nate Boule scored three times for the Hornets and Brendan Whalen added an insurance goal as PHS defeated Adirondack Jan. 6.

Joey Jamison made 16 saves in the win.

NCCS 3 | Queensbury 1

Three different players scored for the Cougars as they defeated Queensbury Jan. 6.

Bailey LaBombard and Landon Coulombe scored for the Cougars in the first period, while Nicholas Rowe added an insurance tally in the second. Ethan Garrand made 14 saves in the win.

PHS 3 | Glens Falls 1

The Hornets got a pair of goals in the second period, which proved to be the difference against the Indians Jan. 5.

Seth Atwood and Brendan Whalen scored the second period goals, while Nate Boule scored in the opening period. Kyle Side made 16 saves in the win.

NCCS 8 | Adirondack 2

Nicholas Rowe has a say in five of the Cougars’ goals as their scored a win over Adirondack Jan. 5.

Brady LaFountain added three assists to the offense, while Anthony Barcomb made seven saves in the win. The Cougars outshot Adirondack 43-9.

Saranac Lake 2 | Saranac 1

Rhett Darrah scored goals in the second and third period as the Red Storm defeated Saranac Jan. 3.

Todd Heywood scored in the third to move the Chiefs within one of the Red Storm, but the Chiefs were unable to complete the comeback. Bruno Freeman saved 21 shots in the win.

GIRL'S BASKETBALL

Saranac 48 | NAC 46

The Lady Chiefs were able to keep a two point lead over the Lady Bobcats through the final buzzer, earning a win Jan. 4.

Payton Couture led the Chiefs with 18 points, while Hannah Dessureault added 12. Paige Chilton led all scorers with 22 points, while Avery Lambert added 12 for the Bobcats.

Schroon Lake 45 | PHS 32

A 10-point lead for the Lady Wildcats was too much for the Lady Hornets to overcome Jan. 5.

Emily Maisonville and Wisdom Reel each scored 12 points for the Wildcats, while Alora Bearor scored 10, Grace Higgins 9 and Malena Gereau 2.