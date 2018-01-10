Sports Wrap

BOY'S HOCKEY
PHS 4 | Adirondack 1
Nate Boule scored three times for the Hornets and Brendan Whalen added an insurance goal as PHS defeated Adirondack Jan. 6.
Joey Jamison made 16 saves in the win.
NCCS 3 | Queensbury 1
Three different players scored for the Cougars as they defeated Queensbury Jan. 6.
Bailey LaBombard and Landon Coulombe scored for the Cougars in the first period, while Nicholas Rowe added an insurance tally in the second. Ethan Garrand made 14 saves in the win.
PHS 3 | Glens Falls 1
The Hornets got a pair of goals in the second period, which proved to be the difference against the Indians Jan. 5.
Seth Atwood and Brendan Whalen scored the second period goals, while Nate Boule scored in the opening period. Kyle Side made 16 saves in the win.
NCCS 8 | Adirondack 2
Nicholas Rowe has a say in five of the Cougars’ goals as their scored a win over Adirondack Jan. 5.
Brady LaFountain added three assists to the offense, while Anthony Barcomb made seven saves in the win. The Cougars outshot Adirondack 43-9.
Saranac Lake 2 | Saranac 1
Rhett Darrah scored goals in the second and third period as the Red Storm defeated Saranac Jan. 3.
Todd Heywood scored in the third to move the Chiefs within one of the Red Storm, but the Chiefs were unable to complete the comeback. Bruno Freeman saved 21 shots in the win.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
AuSable Valley’s Hannah Rondeau drives to the basket against Schroon Lake’s Wisdom Reel in a game played over the holiday break.
GIRL'S BASKETBALL
Saranac 48 | NAC 46
The Lady Chiefs were able to keep a two point lead over the Lady Bobcats through the final buzzer, earning a win Jan. 4.
Payton Couture led the Chiefs with 18 points, while Hannah Dessureault added 12. Paige Chilton led all scorers with 22 points, while Avery Lambert added 12 for the Bobcats.
Schroon Lake 45 | PHS 32
A 10-point lead for the Lady Wildcats was too much for the Lady Hornets to overcome Jan. 5.
Emily Maisonville and Wisdom Reel each scored 12 points for the Wildcats, while Alora Bearor scored 10, Grace Higgins 9 and Malena Gereau 2.
Abbi Crahan scored 11 points to lead the Hornets, with Shantai Powell adding 10.
Peru 51 | AVCS 33
The Lady Indians jumped out to a 22-point lead as they scored a win over the Lady Patriots Jan. 4.
The McCarthy duo of Kortney and Kiersten led the way for the Indians, with the Kortney scoring 15 and Kiersetn, 12. Ally Post added 9.
Cassie Wisher scored 8 points to lead the Patriots, with Koree Stillwell scoring 7.
NCCS 53 | Saranac Lake 24
The Lady Cougars got 12 points from Abby Racine as they scored a win over the Lady Red Storm Jan. 4.
Caitlin Houghton added 9 points for NCCS and Kya McComb 8, while Roslyn McClatchie and Kayleigh Merrill each scored 6 points for Saranac Lake.
Lake Placid 47 | Chazy 16
The Blue Bombers jumped out early to score a win over the Eagles Jan. 4.
“We had a great first quarter which set the tone for the game,” Lake Placid coach Jeff Potter said. “We finally converted in transition on our opponents turnovers. We played great team defense and limited the Eagles on second chances which was a focus for us coming off the holiday break.”
Graci Daby led the Bombers with 16 points, while Lindsey Rath scored 10, Camille Craig 9 and Laurel Miller 4.
Natalie Pombrio led the Eagles with 8 points.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Chazy’s Bryan McAfee drives to the basket against Keene defender Antonio Finsterer.
BOY'S BASKETBALL
Crown Point 55 | Bolton 35
The Panthers got 14 points from Hunter Pertak and Jake LaDeau as they scored a 20-point win over Bolton Jan. 3.
Reese Celotti added 10 points for the Panthers, while Michael Gavin had 8 points for the Eagles.
Schroon Lake 49 | Johnsburg 27
A balanced scoring attack led the Wildcats past the Jaguars Jan. 3.
Andrew Pelkey led the Wildcats with 15 points while Jordan DeZalia and Micha Stout added 11 points each.
Nathan Kinblom scored 12 to lead the Jaguars.
PHS 58 | AVCS 49
The Hornets rallied from a two-point halftime deficit to score a nine-point win over the Patriots Jan. 4.
Andrew Cutaiar led the Hornets with 14 points, while Bailey Pombrio and Mitch Senecal each scored 11 points and Tyler Phillips scored 8.
Joel Martineau led all scorers with 23 points.
Peru 46 | Saranac Lake 45
Jacob Casey scored 19 points for the Indians Jan. 3, including a three-pointer with four seconds remaining to give Peru a last-second win over Saranac Lake.
Jarrett Ashton scored 17 points for the Red Storm, with DJ Morgan adding 8.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Keene’s Azriel Finsterer goes to the basket against Peyton Ford of Willsboro last week. The Warriors scored a win over the Beavers in MVAC play.
Willsboro 52 | Keene 47
The Warriors continued to hold their advantage in Division I of the MVAC, scoring a five-point win over the Beavers Jan. 3.
Jared Joslyn scored 16 points to lead the Warriors, while Warren Jackson scored 10, Trevor Bigelow 9 and Joseph King 8.
Twins Az (19) and Oni (17) Finsterer led the Beavers in scoring, while Lucas Isham added 8 and Josh Baldwin 3.
Chazy 57 | ELCS 11
Kyle Cahoon scored 13 points while Bryan McAfee scored 9 and the duo of Bryce Panetta and Alex Chapman each scored 8 as the Eagles defeated the Lions Jan. 3.
Dominic Thompson led the Lions with six points.
Westport 35 | Lake Placid 31
The Blue Bombers were unable to overcome an 18-6 second quarter lead as the Eagles scored a four point win Jan. 3.
Riley Martin led the Eagles with 13 points, while Hudson Stephens added 7, Will Napper 5, Kyle Conley 4 and Blake Liberi 4.
Jacob Novick had 9 points to lead the Blue Bombers.
Moriah 81 | NCCS 50
Rylee Hollister led all scorers with 29 points, but it was not enough as the Cougars dropped a 31-point contest against the defending Class D champs Jan. 3.
Dylan Trombley closed in on the 1,000-point plateau with 22 points for the Vikings, while Braden Swan added 12, Joey Stahl 10, Jerin Sargent 10 and Jay Strieble 6.
Ticonderoga 55 | Saranac 40
Evan Graney scored 21 points while Colton Huestis added 17 for the Sentinels in a 15-point win over the Chiefs Jan. 3.
Ethan Thompson added 10 points for the Sentinels, while Jared Duquette scored 13 for the Chiefs.
NAC 74 | Beekmantown 36
NAC jumped out to a 22-8 lead after the first quarter and never looked back against Beekmantown Jan. 3.
“We were able to share the ball well tonight against their zone and ended up with some good looks from behind the arc, and that in turn opened up a lot underneath the basket for us,” said coach Nate Bilow. “Ethan Warick again played a fantastic game for us on both ends. He does so many little things that go unseen by most. He’s a hard worker, and when you work hard good things happen out there.”
Reed Lashway scored 28 points to lead the Bobcats on offense, while Brett Juntunen scored 18 and Cody Peryea 16. Branden Belrose scored 12 points for the Chiefs.