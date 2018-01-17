Sports Wrap

GIRL'S BASKETBALL

Beekmantown 45 | Ticonderoga 43

The Lady Sentinels went into Beekmantown looking for the upset Jan. 12, but were turned away as Kaitlyn Bjelko hit the game winner in the last seconds of their contest for a two-point Eagles win.

Alyssa Waters led the Eagles with 15 points, while Bjelko added 10.

Emily Pike scored 12 for the Sentinels, with Aubrey Smith scoring 8 and Paige Bailey 5. Kaelyn Rice added five points, including a three-pointer to tie the game at 43-43 prior to the game winning basket.

Moriah 46 | Peru 27

The Lady Vikings’ dynamic duo were too much for Peru Jan. 12, as Mackenzie Sprague scored 19 points and Maddie Olcott added 18 as Moriah scored a 19-point win.

Makayla Stockwell added 4 points for the Vikings, while Abby Webb led the Indians with 7 while Kiersten McCarthy and Ally Post each scored 6.

Moriah 64 | AuSable Valley 28

Makayla Stockwell scored 19 points to lead the Lady Vikings past the Lady Sentinels Jan. 10.

McKenzie Sprague added 15 points for the Vikings, while Maddie Olcott scored 14. Hannah Rondeau scored 7 for the Patriots.

Saranac Lake 39 | Ticonderoga 27

Kayleigh Merrill was the star for the Lady Red Storm, connecting on a shot with less than four seconds remaining to give her team a two-point win over the Lady Sentinels.

Merrill scored 8 points for the Red Storm, while Jayda Buckley led the team with 15 points and Roslyn McClatchie had 13.

Emily Pike led all scorers with 22 points, while Sarah Bressett scored 7 and Kaelyn Rice 4.

Crown Point 53 | Minerva/Newcomb 22

It was a balanced attack for the Lady Panthers as they scored a 31-point win over the Lady Mountaineers Jan. 9.

Hannah Palmer and Torrie Vradenburg each scored 10 points to lead the Panthers, while Kate Wimberly and Mariona Moline each scored 8 points for the Mountaineers.

Johnsburg 43 | Indian Lake/Long Lake 21

A 22-4 run in the first half propelled the Lady Jaguars to a win over the Lady Orange Jan. 9.

Khaleah Cleveland led the Jags with 18 points, while Taylor Dwyer added 12. Karmen Howe scored 6 points for the Orange.