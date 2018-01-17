Sports Wrap

GIRL'S BASKETBALL
Beekmantown 45 | Ticonderoga 43
The Lady Sentinels went into Beekmantown looking for the upset Jan. 12, but were turned away as Kaitlyn Bjelko hit the game winner in the last seconds of their contest for a two-point Eagles win.
Alyssa Waters led the Eagles with 15 points, while Bjelko added 10.
Emily Pike scored 12 for the Sentinels, with Aubrey Smith scoring 8 and Paige Bailey 5. Kaelyn Rice added five points, including a three-pointer to tie the game at 43-43 prior to the game winning basket.
Moriah 46 | Peru 27
The Lady Vikings’ dynamic duo were too much for Peru Jan. 12, as Mackenzie Sprague scored 19 points and Maddie Olcott added 18 as Moriah scored a 19-point win.
Makayla Stockwell added 4 points for the Vikings, while Abby Webb led the Indians with 7 while Kiersten McCarthy and Ally Post each scored 6.
Moriah 64 | AuSable Valley 28
Makayla Stockwell scored 19 points to lead the Lady Vikings past the Lady Sentinels Jan. 10.
McKenzie Sprague added 15 points for the Vikings, while Maddie Olcott scored 14. Hannah Rondeau scored 7 for the Patriots.
Saranac Lake 39 | Ticonderoga 27
Kayleigh Merrill was the star for the Lady Red Storm, connecting on a shot with less than four seconds remaining to give her team a two-point win over the Lady Sentinels.
Merrill scored 8 points for the Red Storm, while Jayda Buckley led the team with 15 points and Roslyn McClatchie had 13.
Emily Pike led all scorers with 22 points, while Sarah Bressett scored 7 and Kaelyn Rice 4.
Crown Point 53 | Minerva/Newcomb 22
It was a balanced attack for the Lady Panthers as they scored a 31-point win over the Lady Mountaineers Jan. 9.
Hannah Palmer and Torrie Vradenburg each scored 10 points to lead the Panthers, while Kate Wimberly and Mariona Moline each scored 8 points for the Mountaineers.
Johnsburg 43 | Indian Lake/Long Lake 21
A 22-4 run in the first half propelled the Lady Jaguars to a win over the Lady Orange Jan. 9.
Khaleah Cleveland led the Jags with 18 points, while Taylor Dwyer added 12. Karmen Howe scored 6 points for the Orange.
Bolton 36 | Schroon Lake 27
While the Lady Wildcats were able to keep the score down, they were unable to solve the MVAC Division II leaders Jan. 9 in a 9-point loss.
Maddie Pratt and Chelsea Speranza each scored 9 points for the Jaguars, as Maria Baker added 8, Kate Van Auken 5 and Ashley Connery 5.
Wisdom Reel led the Wildcats with 8 points as Emily Maisonville scored 7, Malena Gereau 6 and Grace Higgens 6.
BOY'S BASKETBALL
Moriah 91 | Peru 29
On the night where Dylan Trombley scored 20 points to break the 1,000-point mark for his career, the Vikings scored a 62-point win over the Indians Jan. 11.
Joey Stahl added 16 points for the Vikings, while Jerin Sargent scored 14, Jeff Strieble 12, Braden Swab 7, Alex Larrow 6, Dewey Snyder 4, Jay Strieble 4, Matt Pelkey 2, Scott Rice 2 and Austin Drake 2.
Jacob Casey had 9 points to lead the Indians.
Ticonderoga 97 | Beekmantown 60
The Sentinels fired their canons from a distance against the Eagles Jan. 11, hitting on 13 three-points in scoring a 37-point win.
Scott Ryan connected on five three-pointers as part of a 17 point game, while Colton Huestis connected on three as he led all scorers with 20. Evan Graney (17), Bobby Condit (8), Ethan Thomspon (9), Austin Barnao (3) and Hayden Scuderi (8) also hit from behind the arc.
William Colvard led the Eagles with 10 points.
Crown Point 70 | Minerva/Newcomb 19
Jake Ladeau scored 28 points as the Panthers scored a win over the Mountaineers Jan. 10.
Huner Pertak added 11 points while Zach Spaulding scored 10. Roy Armstrong led the Mountaineers with 11 points.
Schroon Lake 45 | Bolton 33
Micha Stout and Andrew Pelkey each scored 11 as the Wildcats opened the second half of the MVAC regular season with a win over the Eagles Jan. 10.
Jordan DeZalia added 9 points, while Collin Bresnahan scored 8. Jacob Beebe had 9 points for the Eagles.
Moriah 86 | AVCS 58
The top-ranked Vikings got 16 points from Dylan Trombley as they scored the win over the Patriots Jan. 9.
Joey Stahl and Braden Swan each scored 14 points, while Jerin Sargent added 13, Mike Rollins 10 and Jay Strieble 9.
Joel Martineau had 20 points to lead all scorers for the Patriots, while Dalton McDonald added 15.
Ticonderoga 73 | Saranac Lake 34
The Sentinels jumped out to a 19-point first half lead in scoring a 39-point win over the Red Storm Jan. 9.
Evan Graney led all scorers with 19 points, while Colton Huestis added 17. Emery Swanson scored 13 points for the Red Storm.
BOWLING
SENTINELS SWEEP HORNETS
Ticonderoga did not drop a point against PHS in boy’s or girl’s bowling Jan. 12.
Axel Dedrick had the top series for the Sentinels with a 611 series while Austin Gijanto had the top game with a 225 as part of a 600 series. Jade Frasier led the Lady Sentinels with a high game of 215 and a 611 series in the sweep.
CHIEFS DEFEAT VIKINGS
The Saranac boy’s bowling team scored a 4-0 win over Moriah Jan. 11, as Matt Fall had a high game of 193 as part of a 508 series for the Chiefs. Jacob Gibeau had the high series for the Vikings at 470.