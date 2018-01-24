Sports Wrap

BOYS BASKETBALL Moriah 84, Harrisville 62 The tough non-league schedule continued to the Moriah Vikings Jan. 20, and once again, the Vikings flexed their muscle in an 84-62 win over Mechanicville, increasing New York State’s longest win streak to 32 games. Jerin Sargent led the VIkings with 23 points, while Joey Stahl scored 15, Dewey Snyder 13, Dylan Trombley 12, Braden Swan 11, Jay Strieble 6, Owen Fleury 2 and Mike Rollins 2 as the Vikings showed their scoring prowess is more than two players deep. Seton Catholic 43, Willsboro 35 The Knights took a stronghold on the Mountain and Valley Athletics Conference’s Division I as they scored an eight-point win over the Warriors Jan. 20. Neil Yang led the Knights with 16 points, while Tom Murray had 11 and Dawson Pellerin 10. Jon Schier scored 14 points for the Warriors, as Trevor Bigelow scored 8 and Joseph King 6. × Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell AuSable Valley’s Joel Martineau set the high bar for scoring in Section VII this season, scoring 54 points last week. AVCS 84, NCCS 53 Joel Martineau made a splash against the Cougars Jan. 18, as the Patriot went off for 54 points against NCCS in a 31-point win. Martineau hit eight three pointers and six free throws in the game, the highest scoring performance in Section VII this season. Dalton McDonald had 9 points for the Patriots, while Rylee Hollister scored 19 points for the Cougars. Moriah 66, Saranac 52 While it may have been closer than a lot of scores this season, the Vikings were able to get through the Chiefs with a 14-point win Jan. 18. Joey Stahl scored 16 points while adding 10 rebounds in the win, while Dylan Trombley match him in rebounds while scoring 14. Braden Swan scored 12 points, while Dewey Snyder scored 8, Jerin Sargent 6 and Jay Strieble 5. Isaac Garman and Zack Marlow each scored 15 points for the Chiefs. Saranac Lake 50, Beekmantown 23 Jarrett Ashton scored 16 points as the Red Storm scored a 27-point win over the Eagles Jan. 18. Chris Peary scored 11 points for the Red Storm, while Cris Arzola and Evan Burnell had 6 points each. Ticonderoga 66, Peru 33 The Sentinels doubled-up the Indians Jan. 18, as Colton Huestis scored 19 points to lead the way.

Evan Graney added 12 points, while Michael DuShane had 8, Scott Ryan 6, Hayden Scuderi 5 and Grinnell 5. Tyler Robinson had 9 points for Peru. × Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Antonio Finsterer scored 24 points against Westport in MVAC league action last week. Keene 63, Westport 32 It was a twin-bill for the Beavers Jan. 18 against the Eagles, as the Finsterer brothers showed off their scoring ability. Azriel Finsterer led the way with 28 points, while twin Antonio added 24 as the duo combined for 52 points in the game. Josh Baldwin added 6 points and Damian Brown added 5. Riley Martin led the Eagles with 13 points, as Carter Smith added 9. × Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Willsboro’s Jared Joslyn looks to split a pair of Westport defenders as the Warriors scored a win over the Eagles last week. Willsboro 65, ELCS 20 Payton Ford had a chance to shine for the Warriors Jan. 18, scoring 14 points to lead the Warriors in a 45-point win over the Lions. Jared Josslyn added 11 points, while Trevor Bigelow scored 10, Warren Jackson 9, Jon Scheir 8 and Joseph King 8. Seton Catholic 60, Lake Placid 25 Jacob Novick scored 12 points for the Blue Bombers as the Knights scored a 45-point win Jan. 18. Foster Ovios had 13 points in the win. Schroon Lake 64, Indian Lake/Long Lake 25 Without leading scorer Andrew Pelkey, Jordan DeZalia scored 20 points as the Wildcats scored a 39-point win over the Orange Jan. 18. Ryan Hanemann scored 11 points, in the win, while Micha Stout added 8. Luke Rider scored 9 points to lead the Orange. Wells 64, Crown Point 62 Zach Spaulding scored 23 points, but it was not enough as Wells scored a two-point win over the Panthers Jan. 18. Reese Celotti scored 10 points in the loss. NAC 58, AVCS 56, OT After a 19-10 fourth quarter pulled the Patriots even with the Bobcats Jan. 16, it was NAC who regained the edge in overtime for a two-point win. Cody Peryea scored 21 points for the Bobcats, while Brett Juntunen added 19 and Reed Lashway 10. Joel Martineau led the Patriots with 18 pints, while Dalton McDonald scored 16 and Evan Snow 11. GIRLS BASKETBALL Beekmantown 46, Saranac Lake 27 Alyssa Waters scored 16 points as the Lady Eagles scored a win over the Lady Red Storm Jan. 19.

Kaitlyn Bjelko added 11 points in the win, while Jayda Buckley and Kaileigh Merrill each scored 8 for the Red Storm. Crown Point 50, Wells 29 Hannah Palmer led the Lady Panthers with 17 points as they scored a 21 point win over Wells Jan. 19. Torrie Vradenburg scored 14 points for the Panthers, while Shawna McIntosh added 13. Schroon Lake 70, Indian Lake/Long Lake 23 The Lady Wildcats held a 42-11 halftime lead and did not look back as they scored a 47 point win over the Lady Orange Jan. 19. Wisdom Reel led the Wildcats with 17 points, while Grace Higgens scored 15, Alora Bearor 11, Malena Gereau 10 and Emily Maisonville 9. Lillian Dechene scored 7 for the Orange, who received four points each from Ashley Ghostlaw, Black, Roberts and Maria Black. Ticonderoga 46, Peru 42, OT Emily Pike got the Lady Sentinels into overtime with a pair of free throws and Paige Bailey, Aubrey Smith and Saidi St. Nadrews each hit clutch shots from the line in overtime for a four-point win over Peru Jan. 19. Pike finished with 24 points, while St. Andrews, Smith and Sarah Bresett scored five points each. Abby Webb scored 10 for Peru. NCCS 64, QVCS 15 Kya McComb scored 13 points to lead the Lady Cougars past the Lady Patriots Jan. 19. Hannah Rondeau scored 7 for the Patriots, with Leah Shay and Reanna Prentiss scored 4 points each. Moriah 53, Saranac 32 The Lady Vikings expanded on a nine-point halftime lead to score a 21-point win over the Lady Chiefs Jan. 19. Maddison Olcott led the way with 19 points, while Makayla Stockwell added 15 and McKenzie Sprague 12. Allison Garman had 8 for the red Storm. × Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Westport eighth grade guard Rachel Storey handles the ball as her sister, senior Ellie Storey, also advances against Keene last week. Westport 60, Keene 20 The Lady Eagles held a 23 point lead at halftime and did not look back in scoring a 40-point win over Keene Jan. 19. Ellie Storey led the Eagles with 21 points, with Hannah Schwoebel scoring 14, Rachel Storey 11, Taylor Gough 10, Malynda Lobdell 2, Lizzie Stephens 1 and Abby Mero 1. Elly Smith led Keene with 11 points, as Caitlyn Lopez scored 5.

Johnsburg 62, Minerva/Newcomb 9 Khaleah Cleveland scored 28 points to go with 16 rebounds as the Lady Jaguars raced past the Lady Mountaineers Jan. 19. Taylor Dwyer and Megan Bacon each scored 14 points in the win, while Kierra Nunn scored 4 points for the Mountaineers, while Mariano Moline had 3 and Cassandra Pratt 2. Bolton 49, Northville 44 Heading into a matchup with MVAC Division I leader Westport, the Division II frontrunner Lady Eagles scored a five point win over Northville Jan. 18. Maddie Pratt scored 21 points in the win, while Kate Van Auken scored 12 and Maria Baker added 9. Bolton 75, Minerva/Newcomb 10 The Lady Eagles pounded on a 35-6 halftime lead, outscoring the Mountaineers 40-4 in the second half for the win. Maddie Pratt led all scorers with 26, while Kate VanAuken scored 16 and Maria Baker 8. Moriah 48, Moriah 35 McKenzie Sprague led the show for the Vikings Jan. 17, as she scored 29 points to lead her team past the rival Lady Sentinels. Maddie Olcott scored 8 points and Makayla Stockwell added 7 for the Beavers, while Saidi St. Andrews scored 17 to lead the Sentinels and Emily Pike added 11. NAC 64, AVCS 52 Paige Chilton scored 28 points to lead the Lady Bobcats over the Lady Patriots Jan. 17. Hannah Rondeau led the Patriots with 12 points, while Reanna Prentiss scored 11 and Koree Stillwell scored 9. Schroon Lake 43, Wells 12 Grace Higgens scored 16 points in defeating Wells with her own point total Jan. 17. Malena Gereau added 9 in the win, while Alora Bearor scored 7, Sam Grey 5 and Wisdom Reel 4. Westport 57, Willsboro 29 The Eagles held a 21-point halftime lead en route to scoring a win over Willsboro Jan. 17, the Lady Warriors first game under a new head coach in Nick Arnold. Hannah Schwoebel scored 20 points to lead the Eagles, while Ellie Storey scored 14, Rachel Storey 13, Kaleigh LaMotte 4, Taylor Gough 4 and Malynda Lobdell 2. Sheila Wilkins led the Lady Warriors with 13 points as sister Kate Wilkins added 7.

Crown Point 63, Johnsburg 43 The Lady Panthers got 21 points from Shawna McIntosh in defeating the Lady Jaguars Jan. 17. Hannah Palmer added 19 points, while Heather Foote scored 14 and Torrie Vradenburg 9. Khaleah Cleveland led the Jaguars with 19 points, while Megan Bacon scored 12 and Taylor Dwyer added 8. BOWLING AuSable wins pair The Patriot bowlers scored a 4-0 win in the boy’s match and a 3-1 win in ladies to add to their win totals Jan. 19. Tyler Atkins rolled a 279 high game for the Patriots, leading to a 703 series. Troy McDonald followed with a 621 series, while Tyler Light had a 598 series and Ryan Thomas had a 246 high game. Aiden Coolidge rolled a 600 series for the Chiefs. In the girls match, Janelle Simpson had a 546 series with a 207 high game, while Ariana Collidge had a 179 high game as part of a 492 series. Ticonderoga sweeps rivalry The Sentinels scored all eight points in their contests over the Moriah Vikings Jan. 19. Axel Dedrick led the Sentinels with a 550 series and a 201 high game, while Kim England-Wojcik had a 431 series and Jade Frasier added a 166 game for the Lady Sentinels. Ryan Munson led the Vikings with a 452 series, while Chris Thompson had a 319 series and Shyann Hargett had a 418 series in the girl’s match. Revolutionary Bowl goes to Pats AuSable Valley tallied all eight points as their boy’s and girl’s bowling teams defeated the Sentinels Jan. 18. Ryan Thomas was thowing flames down the lanes, with high scored of 263 and 244 on his way to a 741 series. Tyler Atkins added a 241 game as part of a 637 series. For the Lady Pats, Madison Tromblee and Janelle Simpson tied for top series at 469, while Katelynn Miller was just off the pace at 461. Axel Dedrick had a 650 series for the Sentinels, while Jade Frasier added a 425 series on the girl’s lanes. BOYS HOCKEY Saranac Lake 6, Caramel 1 Brett Dawson scored twice and Ben Munn added a goal and assist as the Red Storm scored a five goal win over Carmel Jan. 19. Bruno Freeman had 20 saves in net for Saranac Lake.