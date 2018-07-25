Sportsmen take to the lake this weekend

× Expand Photo provided Two sporting events, the Eastcoast Watercross Tour and the Plattsburgh Beach Wrestling Tournament, will land at the Plattsburgh City Beach this weekend.

PLATTSBURGH | This summer the Lake City will play host to a variety of sporting events along the shores of Lake Champlain.

Coming up this weekend is the East Coast Watercross Tour, a jet ski racing tourney now entering its second year.

“We are honored to help introduce these racers to the Adirondack Coast,” said event organizer Christopher Yates in a statement.

Hundreds of racers from around the country, aged 8 and up, are expected to land at the Plattsburgh City Beach from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 28-29 and compete on a 30-buoy course.

“We have the option to hold races in 13 states within our region and, as you can imagine, that allows for a lot of options both in lakes and on the ocean. However, most cities simply do not have such a large public beach area to accommodate all the racers.”

The Plattsburgh City Beach boasts one of the longest stretches of freshwater beach access in the country.

“Plattsburgh is not only a perfect race location, but it is a great getaway for the hundreds of racers traveling from as far south as Florida,” Yates said.

Food carts will be on-site for spectators.

Mayor Colin Read will compete with registered riders at noon on July 28.

BEACH WRESTLING

The Plattsburgh Beach Wrestling Tournament will also return this weekend.

Kicking off at 8:30 a.m., the annual event brings wrestlers of all ages to the city beach. Different age groups will face off in five individual devisions further separated by weight class.

Registration costs between $20-50 depending on the participant’s number of age devisions and weight classes.

Learn more about the event, and how to register, at reg.planetreg.com/pcsbeach. More information on the East Coast Watercross Tour is available at eastcoastwatercross.com.