Sprague makes history

× Expand Photo provided/Jennifer Fleury McKenzie Sprague celebrates after scoring her 1,000th career point against Willsboro in the Class D quarterfinals Feb. 23.

PORT HENRY | For the second time in school history, a member of the Lady Vikings has eclipsed the 1,000-point barrier.

Junior Mckenzie Sprague scored exactly what she needed to Friday, Feb. 23, going for 17 points in the Section VII/Class D quarterfinals against Willsboro as the top seeded Vikings scored a 63-14 win over the Lady Warriors.

“I think it is a great accomplishment as she is the second girl in our school to do it,” said head coach Stephan Pelkey. “She works very hard and basketball is her favorite sport. These girls have been playing together since the fourth grade and that makes it a great accomplishment for the team as well.”

Sprague joins Anne Slattery, who scored 1,328 career points. She also joins the two boy’s players to reach the 1,000 mark this year in Dylan Trombley and Joey Stahl. Sprague is now the 13th player to reach the 1,000 point plateau this season, following Indian Lake/Long Lake’s Lillian Dechene.

“I’m very happy,” Sprague said. “Ever since I watched my sister, Kaylee, I wanted to score my 1,000 points. “I would like to thank my teammates and my coaches for their dedication and support, encouragement and motivation I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Sprague also took a moment to remember John Russo, a lifelong Moriah fan who passed away just prior to the start of sectionals.

“I would like to give a shout-out to John Russo for giving me my lollipops every game and telling me last game I was going to do it,” she said. “Wish he was here but I know he always is.”

Yet, Moriah may not be done setting records, as Madison Olcott scored 10 points in the quarterfinal game, putting her at 960 career points, 40 away from the milestone.

“It makes it more difficult for team to prepare for us,” Pelkey said. “Maddie and Mackie are two special players, for sure.”

All the while, the Lady Vikings will be focused on the main goal of getting back to the Final Four in Troy

“We hope to play our best and work as a team and do our best to go as far as we can,” Sprague said.