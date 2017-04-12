Spring Sports 2017: Bolton/Schroon Lake Wildcats

Eagles seek return to top of MVAC standings

SCHROON/BOLTON LANDING — The combination of Bolton and Schroon Lake was a win-win in 2016, as the combined squad earned the MVAC title to give them momentum heading into the 2017 new season.

“Our kids are very excited about the upcoming season and working hard towards trying to defend their championship,” coach Mark Andrejkovics said. “They have put a lot of time into our offseason practices. With five players lost to graduation we have a number of new players willing and able to fill some holes. Being a much younger team, l am excited to see them develop.”

Andrejkovics said the team will look to be aggressive throughout the season.

“We will be a very aggressive team at the plate and on the base paths,” he said. “I feel that this year we have a lot of flexibility defensively with players and will be solid defensively. The kids realize the importance of limiting extra outs and the free passes and their focus has been putting the time into our drills to be solid in the field and efficient on the mound.”

With the NYSPHSAA pitch count rule, Andrejkovics will be putting a lot of kids on the hill.

“With the new pitch count rules in effect, everyone is learning how to pitch, just in case called upon,”he said. “A big strength and advantage of this year’s team is the number of quality arms we will be able to use on the mound. Branden Hall will step in to be the ace of our staff. He is also our anchor defensively in centerfield and be our leadoff hitter. Big things are also expected of freshman Andrew Pelkey on the mound, who has a lot of skill and simply knows how to pitch. Tyler Dawson, Jacob Beebe and James Reiter will also provide quality innings.”

Andrejkovics said he also believes the lineup will be able to put the ball in play from top to bottom.

“Jacob Beebe and Richard DeMeo are three year starters that led the team in many offensive categories last season,” he said. “Newcomers Andrew Pelkey, Craig Wholey, Kevin Neacy and Dustin Reiter are ready to step in and contribute in a number of ways.”

Eagles baseball

Player Grade Pos.

Tyler Dawson 12 3B/P, Branden Hall 12 OF/P, Justin Rehm 12 OF, James Reiter 12 OF/1B/P, Jacob Beebe 11 OF/IF/P, Richard DeMeo 11 SS, Brendon VanAuken 11 2B, Craig Wholey 10 1B/3B/P, Dustin Reiter 10 C/OF, Joshua Baker 10 1B, Micahel Dougherty 10 OF, Kevin Neacy 9 C/3B/P, Andrew Pelkey 9 OF/P/!B

Coach: Mark Andrejkovics

× Expand Maddy Pratt

Bolton/Schroon Lake enter second softball season

SCHROON LAKE — The merged Bolton and Schroon Lake Lady Wildcat varsity softball team saw plenty of success in their first season in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference in 2016.

This season, they are looking for more.

“Our team should do well this year and our goal is to improve on last years record,” coach Melanie Persons said. “I am looking forward to working with this group of girls. This being our second year merged we are a much more cohesive unit which should be even more exciting to watch this group of girls work and succeed together. We are certainly hoping to have another chance at sectional play again this year and I am fully confident that this team will make that goal happen.”

Persons said the team will have a strong defense while working to make their offense a more consistent unit.

The Wildcats will look toward a trio of players as keys to the season.

“Maddie Pratt is a key defensive player anchoring the infield on the corner at third base,” Persons said. “She is fast and has great reaction time, quick hands and I can always count on her to make the difficult plays. She is huge for us at bat as well.

“Abi Belrose is our starting pitcher this year and has had tremendous growth this winter gaining speed and accuracy,” she continued. “She is a key base runner for us as well with great softball sense and aggressiveness.

“Caitlyn Johnson is an outstanding defensive player who brings so much to our team,” Persons added. “She is a great communicator and leader.”

Wildcats softball

Alleigh Cleavland, Ashley Connery, Sienna Secor, Caitlyn Johnson, Maddie Pratt, Dani Ramirez, Courtney McGarr, Amanda Grey, Kiara Mantz, Alora Bearor, Sam Grey, Molly Showers, Mackenzie Roberts, Hannah Maeyaert, Tiffany Nolan, Abbie Persons, Courtney Lebel, Abi Belrose

Coach: Melanie Persons