Spring Sports 2017: Chazy Eagles

McClain Dudyak

Chazy baseball

CHAZY — In a year where pitch count will become the norm for teams throughout New York State, it’s nice to have your entire staff returning.

Such is the case for Chazy, who returns a total of nine players with varsity experience as they seek to stay atop the Mountain and Valley Northern Division standings.

“We hope to contend for the MVAC title this season,” head coach Brian Norcross said. “It will be a tough task with talented teams like Crown Point and Keene.”

Returning to the squad this season is four-year returning starter Kade Collins, along with three-year returnees Ed Bocker, Ben Norcross, Josh McCauley and McClain Dudyak.

Norcross said the biggest item his team needs to work on is developing the “clutch gene.”

“We need to improve our offensive production and get key hits in clutch situations,” he said. “We also need to be more consistent on defense.”

As far as how the new pitch count rule may affect the Eagles this season, Norcross said, “We’ll see.”

Eagles baseball

Player Grade

Andrew Seamus 9, Preston Laurin 10, Daniel Morehouse 10, McLain Dudyak 10, Bruce Juneau 10, Ben Norcross 10, Matt Parent 10, Tristan Conners 10, Brendan Hosler 11, Kyle Cahoon 11, Carson Wakefield 11, Bryan McAfee 11, Josh McCauley 11, Kade Collins 12, Ed Bocker 12

Coach: Brian Norcross

Bailey Pepper

Senior leadership key for Lady Eagles

CHAZY — A core of upperclassmen have the Lady Eagles varsity softball team hoping to improve throughout the 2017 season as they play in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference.

“I have 5 seniors returning, including Taylor Laurin, Bailey Pepper, Conner LaPierre and Steffany Jabaut,” coach Samanatha Signor said. “I will be looking to my seniors to be strong leaders on the field. They are all skillful players who will each make an impact this season. Looking solid at the plate, as well as from the mound.”

However, the Eagles are coming into the season without Abby Gonyo and Lydia Ward due to injury.

“I will be looking to returning players and newcomers to fill some key positions,” Signor said.

Taylor Laurin and Bailey Pepper will anchor the left side of the defense at third and shortstop.

“Both can and will be used at multiple positions,” Signor added.

Signor said the goals for the team are to be competitive and have a successful season.

Lady Eagles softball

Conner LaPierre, Taylor Laurin, Bailey Pepper, Seffaney Jabaut, Sadie Garceau, Hannah Booth, Amelia Stevens, Catherine Provost, Emmy Moak, Olivia Rotella, Karrisa Poupore, Kameron Davis

Coach: Samantha Signor