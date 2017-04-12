Spring Sports 2017: Crown Point Panthers

Experience key for Panthers sectional hopes

CROWN POINT — The Panthers varsity baseball team wants to get back to Plattsburgh State as a competitor in the Section VII/Class D title race, as they do every year.

“We always set high goals,” coach Randy Pertak said. “We always want to win our division. We went out of sectionals the last couple of years in ways that has not left a good taste in our mouths. We need to focus and work hard and see what happens.”

Pertak said the Panthers have been working hard in the preseason and bring experience to the diamond, whenever they can get on it.

“We return several veteran players that were productive from last year’s squad,” he said. “We have lots of players that may time on the mound this year and have shown lots of potential. Eight of the 11 players have been working out as pitchers.”

With pitching depth, Pertak believes they are set up well to handle the NYSPHSAA pitch count rules in their first year of enforcement.

“Of the teams in our division, we are probably in the best shape,” he said. “We have two returning pitchers that threw at the varsity level last year. We have three players from the modified that threw lots of innings last year. We should be at least five pitchers deep and there are two or three other pitchers that are showing promise. The biggest factor will be building up their stamina for later in sectionals.”

Pertak also feels the team will be able to put an offense together.

“This year’s team should be solid batting from the top of the line-up to the bottom,” he said.

While there are plenty of players returning, Pertak knows there are shoes to be filled.

“We are trying to replace several key players from last year,” he said. “Kolby Pertak was the staff ace, two-time league MVP and a second team All-State selection. We also need to try to fill the hole left by Judd DeBrobander, the starting catcher for the last three years and a 1st team all star.”

Pertak said there are candidates.

“We need either Chance Potter or Hunter Pertak to step-up and become the ace,” he said. “I hope both really step-up and can be go to guys at any point. Zach Spaulding has taken on the task of trying to replace DeBrobander behind the plate. He has worked hard already and has shown great growth.”

Pertak added Chad Stephens as a player who will be key to the Panthers this season.

“Chad was a great defensive outfielder last year,” he said. “He has great speed, glove and arm. He also had some pop in his bat. Hopefully he continues his timely hitting and produces lots of RBI’s. He will also see some time on the mound.”

Panthers baseball

Chad Stephens, Chance Potter, Zach Russell, Hunter Pertak, Cade DeBrobander, Zach Spaulding, Noah Peters, Andrew DuShane, Alex Russell, Cody Crammond, Cameron Harrington

Coach: Randy Pertak

× Expand Riley Thomas

Panther golfers have plenty of course time

CROWN POINT — The Panther varsity golf team brings back the majority of their match starters from the 2016 roster as they set their sights on the beginning of Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference play.

“As in years past, we will look to continue to build on our skills, have fun and learn about not only the rules of golf, but also with the personal responsibility and honesty that is required when playing golf,” coach John Swinton said.

Seniors John-Roch Sears, Janie LaDeau and Courtney Wranosky all return from last season, as does lone junior Riley Thomas and sophomores Jake LaDeau with Ross Thomas.

Panthers golf

Player Grade

John-Roch Sears 12, Jamie LaDeau 12, Courtney Wranosky 12, Riley Thomas 11, Jake LaDeau 10, Dylan James 10, Reese Celotti 10, Ross Thomas 10, Tyler Wranosky 10

Coach: John Switnon

× Expand Bridget Crowningshield

Lady Panthers hope to head back to state play

CROWN POINT — The goal for the Lady Panthers varsity softball team always remains the same: win the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference and Section VII/Class D title on their way to a state appearance.

“We have good numbers and experience this season and all of the players will be key,” coach Mike Ross said “Returning starters may have to learn new positions while new players compete for remaining openings.”

Ross will be looking for players to replace the very successful battery of Maria Malone in the circle and Logan Harrington behind the plate, along with shortstop Brittany Foote.

Amber DuShane, Savannah Crammond and Bridget Crowningshield are the trio of seniors for the Panthers, which are heavy on juniors and sophomores, including Torrie Vradenburg, Michaela Gunnison, Heather Foote, Hannah Palmer and Shawna McIntosh.

“We hope to win enough games to make it to the sectionals so the newcomers can experience these games,” Ross said.

Lady Panthers softball

Player Grade

Amber DuShane 12, Savannah Crammond 12, Bridget Crowningshield 12, Torrie Vradenburg 11, Shayla Trepanier 11, Michaela Gunnison 11, Heather Foote 11, Mackie Trombley 11, Hannah Palmer 10, Shawna McIntosh 10, Cassie Ashe 10, Ani Hammeline 10, Mackayla Racine 10, Emily Russell 10, Taylor Noel 10, Shelbie DuShane 10, Mya Pertak 9, Sydney Gould 9

Coach: Mike Ross