Spring Sports 2017: Elizabethtown-Lewis/Keene/Moriah/Westport

Emus build up numbers in track and field programs

WESTPORT — While the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Keene/Moriah/Westport boy’s and girl’s varsity track and field teams lost some key members from the 2016 squad, the 2017 version has a lot of fresh faces looking to fill those positions along with many others.

“We have a mix of wonderful returning athletes and a large group of younger/ new track athletes that have talent and enthusiasm,” coach Luis Garnica said. “They are very committed and hard working. We are pleased with what we have seen so far. We just need to stay healthy and continue working hard to make improvements.”

Garnica also praised those who have helped coach and keep the four-school merged team working well together.

“This wouldn’t be possible without help from great people like Deirdre Forcier, Dean Fleming, Teresa Palen, Norm Childs and other supportive parents,” he said. “Every day is a great day to run with friends.”

Forcier, who has been assisting Garnica, said she has been impressed with the program.

“It’s nice seeing young adults from the four schools running together to be healthy, happy, and united,” Forcier said. “While other schools have tracks we have beautiful back roads, fields, hills and are fortunate to use Camp Dudley for our core and body weight workouts.”

Emus boy’s and girl’s track and field

CorrieAnne Stoner, Bailey Van Ness, Elly Smith, Sofia Carbonero, Alyssa Summo, Mook Aunjai, Alina Russu, Jada Wilson, Maeve Brammer, Lura Johnson, Joseph Wilson, Noah Fine, Lynn Palen, Camille Ward, Charlotte Ward, Kyle Shambo, Tess Andrade, Sierra Jacques, Jeremiah Johnson, Christian Jones, Keegan Sewell, Dennis McLean, LeAnna Costin, Cameron Costello, Taylor Gough, Wyatt Gough, Annette Stephens, Hudson Stephens, Thea Shaw, Kaiden Sears, Madi Liberi, Joshua Defelice, Isaac Defelice, Denali Garnica, Luis Medina, Landon Peters, Logan Vanburen, Matt Diehl, Tyre Hayes, Myles Madill, Chris Thompson, Jason Zerbe, Mike Rollins, Jeffery Strieble, Sarah Snyder, McKenna Harris, Stephania Zelinski, Desiree Demar, Emily Defelice, Alleyne Harris, Madeline Cochran, Cheyenne Nichols

Coach: Luis Garnica, Dierdre Forcier