Spring Sports 2017: Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Griffins

Griffins look to rebuild after double-digit departures

WESTPORT — If you look up the word “rebuilding” in the dictionary, you may very well see a picture of the 2017 Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport varsity baseball team.

The Griffins in only their second year embody a rebuilding team, after losing 12 players from the 2016 squad, including nine players to graduation and three more to transfers or not coming out for the team.

“Our losses included league all-stars Sam Napper, Thomas Mero, Briar Christian and Colden Blades,” Don Markwica said. “Our one returning starter from last year’s team, Schylar Kurth, will be counted on as our number one pitcher, first baseman and team leader.”

With that, the Griffins have been putting a lot of time in practicing, although it has been in the gym instead of outdoors thanks to freaky spring conditions.

“We are young and lack varsity experience but we have been working hard in practice and we are improving every day,” Markwica said. “Our strengths this year would be our speed and commitment to the game. We will hope to utilize our speed whenever possible and the team has only 11 players so every player is committed to learning and improving every day.”

Along with gaining experience for the younger members of the team, Markwica said he and assistant John Doyle will also have to work on developing a pitching staff in the face of NYSPHSAA pitch count rules.

“We have only one pitcher who threw more than three innings last year but there have been some pleasant surprises on the mound in practice,” he said. “Some of our key players this year will be Schylar Kurth, Eddie Westerkamp, Samson Staats, Brock Reynolds, Mike Dedam and Carter Smith. These young men played last year for me and they are stepping up in practice. With three games a week and now a set number of required days off by the state according to pitch count I will need a larger pitching staff. I usually have a four or five man pitching staff but this year I am working with eight players as pitchers. It is going to be imperative for our pitchers to throw strikes and our defense to play to its potential because one or two bad innings in a game can affect the rest of the week for our pitching staff.”

Markwica said the team will look to improve throughout the season and limit mistakes.

“If these young men can carry that ability and desire they have shown in practice onto the field and look to improve in all aspects of their game and take care of the little things, we will be competitive in our league this year,” he said.

Griffins baseball

Player Grade Pos.

Schuyler Kurth 12 INF/P, Eddie Westerkamp 12 INF/OF/P, Sam Staats 12 OF, Carter Smith 11 C/OF/P, Mike Dedam 11 INF/C/P, Brock Reynolds 10 OF, Will Napper 10 INF/P/OF, Cody Roy 10 INF/OF/P, Edward Nesbitt 10 OF, Brayden Drew 9 INF/P, Ryan Jacques 9 INF/OF/C

Coach: Donnie Markwica

The circle will be the key for Lady Griffins

ELIZABETHTOWN — A senior and sophomore will take to the circle for the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport varsity softball program this season, as pitching will be the key according to coach Jim Monty.

“We will go as far as our pitching carries us this year,” Monty said. “Senior Alex Simard will be starting the year, with first year varsity player Lauren Hutter (sophomore) backing her up.”

The Griffins will have a roster of only 10 players, with three seniors, four juniors and three sophomores.

“We have a small roster this year so staying healthy will be our key,” Monty said. “Our infield is returning intact this year in most part. We are glad to have Ellie Storey back this year, as she will add great defense and a lively bat to our offense. Lizzie Stephens and Abby Mero will set the table for Hannah Schwoebel, Alex and Ellie. Kaeli Brack drops down behind the plate from first base this year after backing up Emma Disogra last year.”

Monty said the team will also be looking for contributions from the first year players, including Hutter.

“We are expecting a lot from our newcomers to the team, seniors Sienna Fleury and Savanah Hance and sophomores Melissa Jacques and Lauren.”

Monty said the goal is to get to the postseason and see what can happen from there.

“Our goal is to be competitive during the year and maybe surprise someone in sectionals,” he said.

Griffins softball

Player Grade Pos.

Sienna Fleury Sr. 1B, C, Savanah Hance Sr. OF, 1B, Alex Simard Sr. P, OF, Hannah Schwoebel Jr. SS, P, Abby Mero Jr. 2B, Of, Lizzie Stephens Jr. 3B, 2B, Elle Storey Jr. OF, SS, Kaeli Brack So. C, P, 1B, Lauren Hutter So. P, OF, Melissa Jacques So. INF, OF

Coach: Jim Monty