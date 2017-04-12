Spring Sports 2017: Indian Lake/Long Lake Orange

× Expand Calvin Seaman

Orange seek contributions from experienced staff

INDIAN LAKE — The Orange varsity baseball team will look to an experienced, yet small, pitching staff to be competitive in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference this season.

Pitchers Austin Pierce, Bryce Hutchins and Calvin Seaman return for the Orange, and will be counted on to contribute key innings for the team with a new NYSPHSAA pitch count rule in effect.

Pierce and Hutchins will also work on both sides of the battery as catchers.

“Pitch count will affect my squad greatly because of the total lack of arms we have,” coach Rob Linhart said. “It will be very interesting what it will do to strategy of the game and game play in general.”

While the experience lies in the staff, Linhart said the team is very young with several coming into their first year of varsity experience.

Still, Linhart said the goal is to be competitive in the league, which would lead to a place in the Class D playoffs.

Orange baseball

Calvin Seaman, Austin Pierce, Colin Bienvenue, Chandler O’Brien-Brown, Bryce Hutchins, Cal Stanton, Scott Paterko, Tyler Wilkerson, Chase Hutchins Minseong, Yataro Maruta, Thomas Ross

Coach: Rob Linhart

Softball returns to Indian Lake

INDIAN LAKE — It has been five years of waiting for the Lady Orange.

Now, the varsity program comes back to the field for the first time in half a decade, and even brings back some experience in Lillian Dechene, a junior who played for the Indian Lake/Long Lake baseball team one year ago.

“This group of girls are hardworking, energetic, enthusiastic, willing to learn, and understand the importance of team play,” coach Aimee Harkness said. “After not having a softball team for five years, fundamental drills and skills are necessary for success.”

Harkness said she expects the athletes to develop throughout the season while representing the school and community well.

“The girls individually are expected to be good students and positive members of their community,” she said. “As a team, we will use individual gains to build team successes.”

Lady Orange softball

Player Grade

Rebecca King 12, Taylor Carroll 12, Kanoknuch (Panta) Sitthakom 11, Kylie Martin 11, Hailey Hayes 11, Sydney Benton 11, Maria Black 11, Lillian Dechene 11, Karmen Howe 10, Ashley Ghostlaw 10, Alex Campbell 9, Shelby Benton 9

Coach: Aimee Harkness