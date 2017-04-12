Spring Sports 2017: Johnsburg Jaguars

× Expand Jimmy Morris

Jags seek first league title in 13 years

NORTH CREEK — The members of the Johnsburg varsity baseball team know what happened in 2004.

That was the last time the Jaguars won a Mountain and Valley league title.

And, while it’s not a Chicago Cubs-type drought, the team would like nothing more then to end it this season.

“We want to improve our 6-6 record from last year,” coach Andrew Snide said. “Our last league title was in 2004, so, this is something my boys are striving for.”

The key for the Jaguars this season will be depth.

“We have a lot of returners from last year and are in the process of filling the shoes of three graduated seniors,” Snide said. “We have depth with our pitchers and have been looking solid in the early season practices. The return of Jimmy Morris as a senior and our team’s MVP for the last three years will help lead us to improving our last year’s record of 6-6.”

With Morris and a strong pitching staff back for the Jaguars, Snide believes the new NYSPHSAA pitch count rules will be more of an administrative challenge then an on-field issue.

“It’s really no different than what pitch counts I set on my own players,” Snide said. “However, this new rule will only add more responsibilities outside of actually coaching. An assistant coach will be crucial for every team in order to keep an accurate count of pitches. We have depth in our pitching, so, it shouldn’t affect who I’m pitching. I could see how teams with limited pitchers will be at a disadvantage with this new rule.”

Snide said the biggest issue for the team is rounding out the roster, or trying to do so in a gymnasium.

“We have two spots in the outfield that need to be filled and it has been difficult to practice this as we still have a foot of snow on our field,” he said. “Only having 12 players puts our inexperienced players in a position where they have to step up and fill positions.”

Morris will be joined by Dalton Stevens and Bill Cameron as players who will need to help lead the Jaguars to their goals.

Jaguars baseball

Player Grade

Bill Cameron 9, Thomas Fuller 10, Ken Mulvey 10, Connor Cavanagh 10, Pat Riedinger 11, Kraig Millington 11, Caleb Buck 11, Logan McKinney 11, Dawson West 11, Kurtis Warrington 12, Dalton Stevens 12, Jim Morris 12

Coach: Andrew Snide

Pitching will be key for Lady Jags

NORTH CREEK — The circle is where many games are won and lost for varsity softball teams, and for the Johnsburg varsity softball squad, it will come down to the development of two hurlers.

“We have two young pitchers, Mallory Pierson and Khaleah Cleveland that will need to step up for us this year,” coach Allison Gonyo said. “We graduated two strong pitchers last year and I am confident that these two will be able to fulfill that role.”

Gonyo moves up from the modified bench to coach the varsity team this season.

“We have great leadership from our seniors and our younger players are eager to step into their roles as varsity athletes,” Gonyo said. “Defensively, Savanna Berg, Taylor Dwyer, Jaime Bruce and Khaleah Cleveland are returning to the infield after having a solid season last year. Victoria Glover will be solid for us behind the plate. Megan Bacon’s speed and Amara Mitchell’s leadership will keep our outfield strong.”

Cleveland will also be asked to fill many roles with her speed being an asset in the field and on the bases.

“Savanna Berg and Taylor Dwyer are a strong duo to have on the left side of the infield,” Gonyo said. “They are both aggressive players defensively and offensively and will be fun to watch this season.”

Gonyo feels that the mix of players will compete for prominence in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference.

“I am very excited to see how the first year players step up this season,” she said. “They are a strong athletic group that will surprise a lot of teams. Our goals are to improve from last year’s record, finish above .500 and make a run in the post season.”

Lady Jaguars softball

Player Grade

Savanna Berg 12, Jaime Bruce 12, Victoria Glover 12, Amara Mitchell 12, Megan Bacon 11, Taylor Dwyer 11, Mallory Pierson 10, Courtney Cavanagh 10, Kara Labounty 10, Khaleah Cleveland 10, Ava Anderson 10, Ryan Riedinger 10

Coach: Allison Gonyo