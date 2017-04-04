Spring Sports 2017: Keene Beavers

× Expand Rory Riggins

Beavers looking to develop strong core

KEENE VALLEY — The Keene varsity baseball team returns a number of players with experience for the 2017 season, hoping to bring a Mountain and Valley Conference championship back to the school.

Coach Matt Mills said the team will bring back a solid core in the pitching staff, which will be a key with the new NYSPHSAA pitch count rules.

“(The rule) shouldn’t affect our team too much, we have some arms ready to throw,” Mills said.

He added the key will be to have a strong lineup on the field in each game.

“The whole team will be key, as we are working on putting together a strong nine together which can work toward the goal of winning the league,” he said.

Ethan Giglinto returns to anchor the pitching staff as a senior, which will also include junior Lucas Isham, junior Miles Warner, junior Josh Baldwin, junior Damian Brown, junior Tom Palen and sophomore Kaleb Cook.

Azriel Finsterer will complete the battery at catcher, along with Isham and junior Noah Haverlick.

Infielders include Giglinto, Isham, Bladwin, Brown, Az Finsterer, Palen, Haverlick and Cook.

Rory Riggins, Hanry Chaves, Warner, Brian DeWalt, Brown, Patrick Thompson, Antonio Finsterer, Palen and Haverlick will spend time in the outfield, while Soya Aoki and Alvaro Fernandez will play utility roles.

Beavers baseball

No. Player Pos. Grade

8 Rory Riggins OF Sr.

9 Ethan Giglinto P, INF Sr.

10 Henry Chaves OF Sr.

3 Soya Aoki UTIL Jr.

6 Lucas Isham INF, P, C Jr.

7 Alvaro Fernandez UTIL Jr.

16 Miles Warner OF, P, DH Jr.

17 Josh Baldwin INF, P Jr.

18 Brian DeWalt OF Jr.

21 Damian Brown P, INF, OF Jr.

23 Patrick Thompson OF, DH Jr.

Antonio Finsterer OF Jr.

Azriel Finsterer C, INF Jr.

12 Tom Palen INF, OF, P Jr.

14 Noah Haverlick INF, OF, C Jr.

15 Kaleb Cook INF, P So.

4 Skyler Coffin OF So.

Coach: Matt Mills