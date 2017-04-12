Spring Sports 2017: Lake George Warriors

Solid pitching, experienced veterans anchor 2017 Warriors’ youthful team

LAKE GEORGE — Considering that six seasoned starters from last year’s softball team are returning, the 2017 Warrior squad is expected to be a dominant competitor in the Adirondack League as well as Section II Class C.

The team’s 2017 campaign will be powered by the impressive throws of tenth-grade pitcher Rebecca Jeager, a two-time Adirondack League All-Star who has already amassed a slew of victories during her two prior years of pitching for the Warriors. Her 8-3 win-loss league record as an eighth grader in 2015 was followed up last year by a 14-3 overall regular-season record by the time the Warriors won the western division of the Adirondack League.

After watching the Lake George squad capture one victory after another during the regular season and advance to the Section II semi-finals last year, area sports fans are expecting the Warriors to be even more competitive in 2017.

In addition to strong defense, solid batting is also expected from the Warriors. Likely to lead the offensive charge is junior Maddie Mann who combines power hitting with a savvy knowledge of softball, Manny said.

“She’s a power hitter with great ‘heads up’ base running — and she provides the solid glue cooling down the hot corner of third base,” he said. Abby Baertschi will be catching for Jaeger, and Rachel Layton will be on first base, while Morgan Zilm will be positioned at second base — all three are accomplished juniors.

Eighth grader Tyler Bergman is to play shortstop as well as pitch. Junior Logan Clarke plus sophomore Alysia Kane and Julia Heunemann will be handling outfield duties. Eighth grader Rachel Jaeger rounds out the starting lineup as a utility player — she’s likely to see some game time on second base.

Manny said this week he expects a competitive season from his team this year, despite the Warriors’ relatively youthful lineup.

“We’ve got strong pitching and solid bats,” he said.

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017 Lake George High School Varsity Baseball team includes (front, left to right): Kalab Helms, Alex Jones, Jacab Helms, Richie Hansen, (row 2): Coach Erik Hoover, Jack Kelleher, Shane McCabe, Clay Moody, Tony Abrantes, Michael Johnson, (row 3): Zack Layton, Clark Mularz, Brandon Bondy, Robert Bulman, Nick Hoffis, and Mason Flatley.

Warriors have lofty goals for 2017

WARRENSBURG — Year after year, coaches for Lake George are modest about their teams’ prospects. Armed with the know-how to craft outstanding teams from a middle-of-the-road lineup, they don’t make bold predictions early in the season, whether it’s in soccer, basketball or baseball.

This year, baseball coach Erik Hoover broke with the tradition, citing that his team will be competing hard not only to win the Adirondack League western Division, but also to persevere through Sectionals, and further.

“Our ultimate goal is a state championship,” he said.

Was this an audacious comment? Not if you consider that his lineup includes players on the 2016-17 basketball team that surprised and thrilled area sports fans by fighting their way to the finals of the state Class C championship.

“We have a core group of guys who have played on a big stage and know what it takes to compete at such a high level,” Hoover said.

Last year, the 2016 Warrior baseball team tallied 14-6, winning the western division of the Adirondack League, then fought their way into the quarterfinals of the Section II tournament.

Lost to graduation were Greg Johnson, Patrick Mellon and Brett Parsons, all of whom batted in the top of the lineup. Parsons led the team in hits, Johnson was tops in RBIs and Mellon led the squad in most every pitching statistic.

Despite the absence of these athletes, the 2017 team returns a fleet of veteran starters — seniors Kalab Helms, Zack Layton, and Shane McCabe; plus juniors Jack Kelleher, Tony Abrantes, Alex Jones, and Clay Moody, Hoover said.

“We have a large team this year with a lot of speed throughout the lineup,” he said.

Hoover added that he has a squad that possesses considerable versatility — he has six or seven players who are able to pitch well — a vital advantage during a year in which pitch-count rules go into effect.

“Defensively, we are very strong up the middle and on the corners,” he said. “Pitching will be open to the players who exhibit control and focus.”

Hoover concluded that he has great expectations for his team this year.

“Our guys are hard workers and they don’t get lost in the moment,” he said. “Team chemistry has been great, and we’re looking forward to the season.”