Spring Sports 2017: Lake Placid Blue Bombers

Lady Bombers enter second season merged with Keene

LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid varsity softball team will enter the season looking for fresh faces to fill in several roster spots.

“We have four returning varsity players and seven players moving up from the JV level,” coach Donna Moody said. “We have strong leadership from our veteran players. Our team is coming together, they are working hard and improving every day.”

Moody said with a roster of 11 players, everyone will have a role to fill, especially with a compacted league schedule due to the poor spring weather.

“We will count on everyone to be an important part of this year’s team,” Moody said. “With three-to-five games a week, everyone will have to step up and be ready to play.”

The Bombers will also host their third annual tournament May 13, which will include Beekmantown, Lisbon and Albion.

Through the season, the Bombers will work on getting better while having an eye set on the postseason.

“Our goals are to work hard, improve everyday, be competitive in league play and do well in sectional play,” Moody said.

Lady Blue Bombers softball

No. Player Grade

4 Paige Megliore 12, 10 Elaina Smith 12, 11 Hanna Whitney 12, 2 Cadence Lewis 11, 5 Katelyn Thompson 11, 12 Shelby Jewtraw 11, 13 Faith Fell 11, 14 Emily Jesmer 11, 6 Caitlyn Lopez 10, 7 MacKenzie Kondrat 10, 9 Makeda Thompson 10

Blue Bombers seek to get back atop Class D

LAKE PLACID — A strong pitching staff and senior leadership will be keys for the Blue Bombers varsity baseball team if they are to regain the Section VII/Class D title.

But first, coach Brian Brandes needs an assist from the power beyond.

“We need to get rid of the snow and get outside,” Brandes said. “Our goal is to contend for the Class D title as we mold the young and new players into contributors and look for consistent hitters in the bottom of the lineup.”

Senior Kamm Cassidy will lead the Blue Bombers this season as the ace of the pitching staff, being a fifth year starter for the Bombers.

Evan Damp will help power the Blue Bombers offense, while Scott Sharlow, Jesse Izzo and Jacob Coursen will be key in the infield. Colin Bentley and Duncan Segger will also be key as they develop at the catcher position.

Bradnes said even with a solid pitching staff, the NYSPHSAA pitch count rule will affect his team.

“We will have to use more pitchers who may or may not be ready for CVAC competition and there will be very few complete games pitched,” he said.

Blue Bombers baseball

Player Grade Pos.

Kamm Cassidy 12 SS/P, Evan Damp 12 1B, Patrick Quinn 12 OF, Colin Bentley 11 C, Logan Brown 11 1B, Colin Hayes 11 3B, Paul Jarell 11 OF, Jacob Coursen 10 3B, 1B, Jesse Izzo 10 SS, 2B, Duncan Segger 10 C, Scott Sharlow 10 SS, 2B, Colin Brandes 10 OF, Jarrett Hathaway 10 1B, Colden Lawrence 10 C, Noah Marshall 10 2B, Gage Perry 10 3B

Coach: Brian Brandes

Roster depth key for Lake Placid tennis

LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers boys varsity tennis team has the numbers this season.

Now, they just need a break from Mother Nature.

“What we need more than anything at this point is for the snow to melt so we can get out on the courts,” coach Tyler Chase said. “This year we have of players who are young and developing as well as those returning with experience and athleticism. I’m looking forward to strong singles players and forming the right combination of doubles teams.”

Chase said the team will look for contributions from returning players and newcomers alike.

“Sawyer Chase returns this year in the top slot,” he said. This is his fourth year on the team and he is looking to be very competitive.

“Witter Swanson is a newcomer to the team, but has shown promise as a strong singles player,” Chase continued. “Returning senior players Kyle Kirby and Blake Roy are also expected to be competitive in either singles or doubles position. Will Gray is back for his second year and should be a strong doubles player. Camden Reiley is playing in his third year and will continue to work his way up the ladder as he continues to show improvement. Taylor Murphy is a senior newcomer to competitive tennis and is looking forward to an exciting season.”

With the mix, Chase hopes the team will improve throughout the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference season.

“I expect our team to improve on last year’s record,” he said. “With more players this year I feel we have good depth and will be able to stay competitive throughout the season.”

Blue Bombers tennis

Player Grade

Blake Roy 12, Kyle Kirby 12, Witter Swanson 12, Will Gray 12, Taylor Murphy 12, Sawyer Chase 11, Camden Reiley 9, Tucker Jakobe 8, Levi Groves 7

Coach: Tyler Chase

New faces help build Bombers track

LAKE PLACID — An influx of new talent will be asked upon to help keep the Blue Bomber boy’s varsity track and field team competitive in 2017.

“The boys team has grown with many new faces, young and old,” coach Bill Frazer said. “Boys to look out for include the 4-by-800 team of Stuart Baird, Scotty Schulz, Trent White and James Flanigan.”

With the experience joining the new athletes, Frazer said the team will have depth in many events.

“There is depth in the distance events, so the relay, mile and two-mile will be key events in the teams success,” Frazer said. “These runners include Birk Albert (12), Van Ledger (8), Davey Mihill (12), Mike Skutt (9) and Hunter Spotts (10).

“Carter Grady will lead the sprinting events, with his younger brother, Cooper on his heels,” Frazer added. “Trent White is looking to break the school record in the long jump, and Tony Matos will be flying in the triple jump. There are many new and young male athletes who we are also looking forward to finding their strengths once the snow melts off the track.”

Blue Bombers track and field

Player Grade

Birk Albert 12, Stuart Baird 12, Remi Borden 9, Justin Briggs 11, Spencer Daby 8, Isaac Favata 12, James Flanigan 9, Carter Grady 11, Cooper Grady 8, Joose Kahkonen 8, Van Ledger 8, Patrick Manning 8, Tony Matos 11, David Mihill 12, Jacob Novick 10, Justin Novick 9, Julius Preston 10, Sean Ransom 10, Scotty Schulz 11, Michael Skutt 9, Hunter Spotts 10, Andrew Vanslyke 9, Bauer Ward 8, Trent White 12

Coaches: Bill and Mel Frazer

Lady Bombers look to round out field events

LAKE PLACID — The Lady Blue Bombers varsity track and field team is hoping to score points in all areas of the track and field heading into the 2017 season.

“The girls team is looking good on the track, but lacks experience on the field,” said coach Mel Frazer. “However, we have new athletes who are excited to learn and compete in the field events. Gabby Gorodetsky and Olivia Sawyer are motivated to throw and are strong in the pre-season.”

The Bombers are looking forward to getting their distance relay team onto the track.

“Our girl’s 4-by-800 relay should be extremely competitive being led by veterans Gabby Armstrong, Sara Rose-McCandlish and Marli Damp,” Frazer said. “The fourth spot on the relay will be fought for by senior, Lissy Ashley, eighth grader, Jasmine Coolidge or seventh grader, Annie Rose-McCandlish.”

Other athletes will also be asked to step up to anchor other events.

“The sprint events will be led by veterans Grace McGrew and Bea Hollander,” Frazer said. “There are also many new ladies that are showing us speed and strength and we are excited to see what they can do on the track and in the field.”

Lady Blue Bombers track and field

Player Grade

Gabby Armstrong 12, Lissy Ashley 12, Jazzy Coolidge 8, Graci Daby 11, Marli Damp 8, Lily Flanigan 10, Gabby Gorodetsky 11, Alex Hartnett 11, Beatrice Hollander 9, Grace McGrew 12, Anya Morgan 9, Faith Rand 10, Annie Rose-McCandlish 7, Olivia Sawyer 11, Sara Rose-McCandlish 10, Sydney Terpening 10, Jasmine Zhang 11

Coach: Bill and Mel Frasier

Competition should lead to success for Lady Bombers

LAKE PLACID — While most think the competitive part of sports happens when two teams get together for a game or match, the Lake Placid varsity girl’s tennis team hopes the competition that happens when no one is watching will be what brings them success in 2017.

“This year I am looking forward to some strong competition between my girls competing for positions on the seven person ladder,” coach Jon Fremante said. “I am looking forward to my seniors and juniors who are returning for their leadership and also for my younger players to get some quality experience this year in matches. I also have two middle schoolers this year competing for positions as well and who will be the core of our team in the future.”

The mixture of experience and youth is shown in the key players for Fremante, which include sectional finalist Victoria O’Leary and newcomer Sonja Toishi.

Fremante said he looks forward to seeing the newcomer in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference.

“This year we have added Schroon Lake to our schedule as a new CVAC team,” he said.

Lady Blue Bombers tennis

Victoria O’Leary, Laurel Miller, Aimee Hebert, Barrett Smith, Karli Casler, Jennifer Godin, Ashley Strack, Morin Bissonette, Chelby Lawrence, Sonya Toshi, Lane Ridenour, Isabella Reid, Ashley Chris, Amelia Brady

Coach: Jon Fremante

Lake Placid loaded for sectional run

LAKE PLACID — For a team that went 10-0 in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference in 2016, the Blue Bombers varsity golf team is as hungry as ever to get back out on the links to claim the Section VII crown they were unable to attain last season.

“We want to go undefeated in the CVAC, win sectionals and qualify as many as possible for the state tournament,” said coach John Glinski. “We return all of our top six golfers from last season, who went 10-0 and won the CVAC title last year.”

The six are headlined by Bjorn Kroes, who finished as the runner-up in the Section VII individual championship after an epic, extra hole playoff against Moriah’s Joe Stahl.

Along with Kroes, Drew Maiorca also qualified for the state tournament last season, while the Bombers also return a strong core which includes Kevin Geesler, Ryan Kane, Lars Kroes and Sean Moore.

Glinski said the success of the program has led to depth, with new players being introduced to the varsity game this season who will look to gain experience in order to contribute to the squad in 2018.

Blue Bombers golf

Player Grade

Brendan Bullock 7, Jackson Deeney 10, Tanner Foley 7, Kevin Geesler 12, Cole Jacques 10, Ryan Kane 12, Bjorn Kroes 12, Lars Kroes 8, Drew Maiorca 11, Sean Moore 12, Noah Taveras 10, Hunter Wilmot 9

Coach: John Glinski