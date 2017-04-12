Spring Sports 2017: Minerva/Newcomb Mountaineers

× Expand Kaleb Davie

Mountaineers return experienced pitching staff

NEWCOMB — The Minerva/Newcomb varsity baseball team is seeking to improve over last season, and will do so with an experienced staff on the mound.

“We have the same pitching staff as last year and some decent young players who are filling open spots,” said coach Matt Winslow. “We hope to improve on last years season while we have a lot of inexperienced players who need a lot of time and practice.”

Seniors Caleb Winter, Garrett Austin and Aiden LaCourse will be looked to as leaders this season, while sophomore Kaleb Davie will be a key contributor for the Mountaineers.

Winslow said the other key to the season will be the number of pitchers who can give the team innings with the NYSPHSAA pitch count rules taking effect.

“We are going to have to use more pitchers per game,” Winslow said.

Mountaineers baseball

No. Player Grade

13 Caleb Winter 12, 1 Aiden LaCourse 12, 23 Garrett Austin 12, 25 Caleb Armstrong 12, 5 Ethan Pratt 12, 17 Shane Hill 11, 64 Luke Rider 11, 21 Roberto Jerez 11, 99 Oscar Martinez 11, 60 Augustin Espin 11, 34 Jay Goodspeed 11, 12 Peter O’Donnell 10, 0 David Pereira 10, 15 Kaleb Davie 10, 9 Adrien Comeau 10, 14 Peter Gocke 10, 52 Andrew Sanders 10

Coach: Matt Winslow

Mountaineers bring youth to the plate

MINERVA — The Lady Mountaineers varsity softball team will look to fill their roster with numerous new faces in 2017.

“We are a very young team with only two players with much playing time,” said coach Bruce McGinn, referring to MVAC all star Jordan Bush and Meaghan Kelly.

Along with the returning duo, McGinn said Rebecca Draper will have to play a key role for the Mountaineers in 2017.

Lady Mountaineers softball

Player Grade

Meghan Kelly 12, Jordan Bush 12, Emma Grocke 12, Rebecca Draper 11, Cassandra Pratt 11, Jemie Nguyen 11, Grace Armstrong 10, Clara Rodriguez Barceló 10, Kiera Nunn 10, Aina Moline 9, Audrey Fish 9

Coach: Bruce McGinn