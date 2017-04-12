Spring Sports 2017: Moriah Vikings

Lady Vikings return to the softball field

PORT HENRY — After not having a varsity program, the Moriah Lady Vikings will bring a solid core of JV players into the 2017 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference season in their return to the highest level.

“I have had the same core group of girls the last 2 seasons as a JV team and they work well together, team chemistry,” coach Billie Jo Simpson said. “Everyone has a role to fill and everyone plays a key role in our success if we are going to be competitive at the varsity level. Learn and grow from mistakes early on in the season in preparation for sectionals.”

Simpson said the key for the season will be to get varsity experience under their belt throughout the regular season, hoping to do so while anxiously awaiting the snow to melt away.

Lady Vikings softball

Player Grade Pos.

Halee Calabrese Sr 1B/2B, Hailey Morgan Sr SS, Samantha Staples Jr P/2B, Keyanna Purinton Jr C, Caleigh Lamour Jr 3B/OF, Sophie Bryant Jr CF/3B, Bailey White Jr OF, Emily Manfred Jr OF, Makayla Stockwell Jr OF/LF, Mackenzie Peters So 1B/2B, Sarah Anderson So OF/C, Noel Williams Fr OF-P

Coach: Billie Jo Simpson

Led by champion Stahl, Vikings seek title

PORT HENRY — The Moriah Vikings varsity golf team is looking forward to the snow melting and North Country courses opening, so they can return their six top golfers from a year ago and shoot for a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference and sectional championship in 2017.

Just like their toughest rivals this season in Lake Placid, the Vikings return all six golfers who saw the majority of time on the course in 2016.

They are led by Joey Stahl, the defending Section VII individual champion after an epic match against Lake Placid’s Bjorn Kroes at Saranac Inn last season.

Kyle Wilson also returns, who qualified to go to states along with Stahl. They are rejoined by Brandon Hammond, Nick Rotella, Alex Larrow and Ryan Munson.

“They all played consistently well last year in their positions,” coach Lynn Galm said. “They are a very dedicated group of golfers. We only had these six players on the team last year and not one of them missed a golf match.”

This season, the team has added a pair of seventh graders in Thomas Clark and Dawson Anderson.

“The biggest need for the team will be to have the two newcomers develop a solid golf game to add depth to the team,” Galm said. “Our main goals are to improve on last years record of 6-4 and to be in the running for the CVAC regular season and sectional title.

Viking golf

Joey Stahl, Kyle Wilson, Brandon Hammond, Nick Rotella, Alex Larrow, Ryan Munson, Thomas Clark, Dawson Anderson

Coach: Lynn Galm

Youth will help Vikings be successful

PORT HENRY — While returning seven players from the 2016 roster, the Moriah varsity baseball team will seek a lot of help from their newcomers as they look forward to the 2016-17 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference season.

“The Vikings will depend on many first year varsity players to fill some key spots in the lineup,” coach Casey Nephew said. “We expect to improve as the year progresses and make a run in sectionals.”

Nephew said the pitching staff will be anchored by a pair of returning players.

Dyllon Bougor and Jay Strieble will be counted on to lead the pitching staff,” Nephew said. “Bougor and Todd Gregory provide returning experience to the top of the lineup. Having a large roster gives us some depth and multiple options at several different positions.”

Nephew added Connor Anderson will be another key player for the Vikings.

While the Vikings will have two core pitchers, Nephew said the NYSPHSAA pitch count rules could lead to inexperience on the mound.

“Pitch counts will put several of our players who haven’t got much experience on the mound in game situations that they haven’t been in before,” he said. “I expect this will be true for all teams.”

Nephew is assisted by Jimmy Langey and Don Tesar.

Vikings baseball

Player Grade

Malik Tromblee Sr., Todd Gregory Sr., Lane Decker Sr., Ray Bryant Sr., Zack Harter Sr., Jason Strieble Jr., Connor Anderson Jr., Jacob Gibeau Jr., Ryan Flack Jr., Derek Manfred Jr., Matt Pelkey Jr., D.J. Taylor Jr., Chris Heald Jr., Dyllon Bougor So., Jerin Sargent So., Zack Baker So., Jon Gonzalez So., Austin Drake So., Sebastian Sprouse So., Ryan Gumlaw So., Anthony Scalzo So.

Coach: Casey Nephew