Spring Sports 2017: North Warren Cougars

× Expand Photo provided The 2017 North Warren Central School varsity baseball team includes (front, left to right): From left to right): Coach May, Dan Caunter, Dylan Baker, Riley May, Wyatt Gereau, Joe Pepin, James Hayes, (rear): Joe Phelps, Tyler Peet, Steve Monroe, Tim Lucid, Mason Phillips, and coach Josh Gifford.

North Warren looking towards another solid year

CHESTERTOWN — With a half-dozen veteran players returning from last year, plenty of crowd-pleasing action is undoubtedly in store for area sports fans as the 2017 North Warren Baseball team takes to the field.

As with other teams in the Adirondacks, the Cougars have been executing hitting and pitching drills and working out inside their gym because the ballfields are snowbound — and the athletes have been eager to play ball outside, coach Josh Gifford said this week.

The Cougars’ win-loss record last year was a solid 8-10, with North Warren advancing well into the Section II tournament, an admirable accomplishment for one of the smallest schools in the region.

Despite their school’s modest enrollment, the players’ dedication to the sport of baseball has taken them far, and every year North Warren’s team exceeds expectations. Three years ago, they were ranked 20th in the state for their winning record.

Graduating last June were talented ballplayers Chris DeFranco, Justin Needham, Orry Bruce, Ryan Fish, and Colin Gagnon — and the 2017 team has been realigning to adjust for the loss.

Top returning players include first-team All-Star pitcher James Hayes, along with second-team All-Star Tyler Peet as well as Dylan Baker. They are joined with veterans Joe Phelps and Dan Caunter.

Coach Josh Gifford predicted that his ball team would have quite a successful year.

“We’re looking for a great season with senior leader James Hayes on the mound and cleanup batter Tyler Peet at the plate,” he said, noting that the team’s objectives include being aggressive at the plate and in base-running.

“We have trained real hard so far this year,” he said. “Being a team in the North Country, we really don’t have anything else to do!”

Core group of Cougars know how to win

CHESTERTOWN — With the graduation last June of a number of talented athletes , the roster of the North Warren softball team will be realigning.

This isn’t causing any local sports fans to worry, however, because a core group of players who are returning for 2017 have a rare distinction — they made history a month ago as they won the Section II Class D Championship in basketball, the first time since 1980.

And, having won several of the tournament games by overcoming scoring deficits, they know how to play hard and overcome setbacks.

For 2017, the Cougars are fielding a new lead pitcher, sophomore Brooke French who’s taking over the mound from 2016 pitchers Kate Hill and Courtney Viele — who also played third base and shortstop, new varsity coach Heidi Rogers said.

Other top returners beside French include seniors Samantha Rogers and Sarah Stewart — who’s likely to be positioned at shortstop. Senior Hannah Kenney, formerly a shortstop, may be on third base, outfield or behind the plate catching. Senior Madasyn Bush could play a variety of positions, and Sydney Gagnon is likely to be at third base, behind the plate, or at the shortstop post, Rogers said. Alyssa Dewar will likely be at second base. Melissa Jay will likely play in right field, sophomore Olivia Viele is eyed for third base, backup pitcher and outfield. Junior Chloe Jones is taking over as an outfielder, plus and junior Alyssa Kramar will be seeing plenty of action at first base, Rogers said.

The Cougars — renowned for their defense in basketball — have been working on their offensive skills in baseball this year. In early season play, Bush and Gagnon have already shown how they can slug the ball.

“Many of our players were on the North Warren’s amazing basketball team, and we’re looking forward to keeping the winning momentum going,” Rogers said.

“We’ve got a strong lineup of dedicated athletes who are willing to put in a lot of hard work,” the coach added. “They’re very dedicated to the sport.”

Rogers, who back in the mid-1990s played on the Warrensburg softball teams that went to the state finals for four consecutive seasons, said that the 2017 North Warren athletes have played together for years, achieving success in various sports since junior high school.

“They are a great group of girls and they work extremely well together,” she said.

To get ready for the keen competition in the league, the Cougars’ pitching machine has been cranked up to 72 miles per hour to get batters used to the fastballs other pitchers are throwing, Rogers said.

“We’ve got some tricks up our sleeves for 2017 — We’re working on special plays, but they’re top secret,” the coach said with a chuckle. “If the girls hold down these plays it will be golden.”

Rogers noted that tentative plans call for her players to wear shirts that honor Gregory Hayes, a North Warren kindergartner who is battling cancer.

“Gregory’s fight is our fight — our motivation to win,” she said. “We’re ready to rock ‘n roll!”