Spring Sports 2017: Northeastern Clinton Cougars

Chemistry key for Cougars softball

CHAMPLAIN — Coach Carrie McComb said the 2017 Northeastern Clinton varsity softball team is one that is friends on and of the field, which will help them work as a team entering the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference season.

“We have athleticism and team chemistry,” McComb said. “This group works hard and are all friends on and off the field. We have three players that can pitch; Arleigh LaFountain, Brianna Forkey and we are welcoming back Easton Francis, a junior pitcher that was sidelined last year due to a knee injury.”

McComb said, like many teams suffering through the extended spring training brought on by Mother Nature, that the team needs to gain experience on the field.

“With only four returning players and only one of them a senior with solid softball knowledge, we will learn as we go,” she said. “We just need to play. For what we don’t have in experience we have in heart and the willingness to learn the game.”

So far, McComb said she likes what she has seen in the gym practices.

“We have seen some strong hitting from many players in the gym, we will have to see how that goes when we get outside,” she said. “We expect to be able to contend for the CVAC and sectional titles.”

Lady Cougars softball

No. Player Grade

3 Sydney Barriere 12, 6 Briann Forkey 12, 8 Abbie Sample 12, 11 Kayla Carder 12, 1 Arleigh LaFountain 11, 4 Hannah Gordon 11, 5 Brianna Garrand 11, 9 Katarina Emerich 11, 12 Easton Francis 11, 13 Katie Kraft 11, 2 Cailtin Houghton 10, 7 Gabby Dumas 10

Coach: Carrie McComb

Cougars return four to links

CHAMPLAIN — Match experience and time on the course are huge pieces to building a golf team.

While time on the course has been sparse thanks to the recent cold weather, the Northeastern Clinton varsity golf team does bring experience back for the 2017 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference season.

“We have four players returning with match experience in Ryley Duffy, Anthony Barcomb, Ben Lloyd and Noah Dupee,” coach Matt Fredette said. “The last two positions in the starting lineup are open because two starting players graduated and there will be a lot of competition to fill these positions in the lineup. The team will need the two players who qualify into these positions to play well in order for the team to be successful this spring.”

Once the six-player squad is set, Fredette hopes to match up with the other member schools in the conference.

Also, the rotation may not be set for a while, as there are no seniors on the 2017 roster.

“Our goal is to improve our individual scoring averages from last season in order to be competitive with the other teams in the league,” he said.

Cougars golf

Player Grade

Anthony Barcomb 11, Ryley Duffy 11, Noah Dupee 11, Sean Ghort 11, Keagan MacKinnon 11, Scott Gohrt 10, Brian Harwell 10, Jace O’Connor 10, Austin Sterling 10, Ben Lloyd 9, Logan Gooley 9, Joshuah McGoldrick 9, Aiden Roberts 9, Avery Sample 9, Logan O’Connor 8, Caleb Trombley 8, Blake Chevalier 7, Dawson Guay 7, Chase Letourneau 7

Coach: Matt Fredette

Young players will need to step up for Cougars

CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton boys varsity tennis team will look to defend its Champlain Valley Athletic Conference title this season.

“We have a great group of players who are always challenging each other to improve,” said coach Nicholas Trombley, who heads the team along with Harry McManus. “The young players will have to step up into some key roles, as well.”

The Cougars will rely on senior Jacob Mossey, sophomore Ian O’Donnell and junior Michael Kopp to lead the squad. Nicholas Duffy and Devan Boutin add to the seniors on the squad.

Cougars tennis

Devan Boutin 12, NIcholas Duffy 12, Jacob Mossey 12, Michael Kopp 11, Kobe Laroche 11, Luke MacDougal 11, Justin Pennington 11, Patrick Polniaszek 11, Ian O’Donnell 10, Jack Sample 9, Ryan O’Donnell 8

Coaches: Nicholas Trombley and Harry McManus

Lady Cougars return solid core

CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton varsity girls tennis team returns a solid core of players as they seek to be competitive in their Champlain Valley Athletic Conference matches as they work toward the league and sectional tournaments.

“We are returning a solid core of experienced players,” coach Nicholas Trombley said. “Meara McManus, Rylee Pinsonneault, Elizabeth Roberts and Skylynn Thompson will all be counted on to be key players.”

Trombley, who is joined by Harry McManus on the coaching staff, said a key to the season will be the development of the number two doubles team.

“We need to find players who will step up at the position,” Trombley said.

Lady Cougars tennis

Player Grade

Sierra Gonyo 12, Rylee Pinsonneault 11, Danielle Rabideau 11, Elizabeth Roberts 11, Emily Stiles 11, Skylynn Thompson 11, Leona Turner 10, Meara McManus 10, Hannah Parsons 10, Cassanrda Ashline 9, Ariadna Foshag 9

Coaches: Nicholas Trombley, Harry McManus

Cougars seek to continue upward trend

CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton varsity baseball team will seek to continue the momentum in their program as they compete in the Champlian Valley Athletic Conference this season.

“We want to continue to trend toward more program success and compete for and be a factor in the CVAC and sectional race,” coach Jeff Norton said.

To accomplish that, Norton said the team will rely on a trio of aspects they feel strong in.

“We have good base running and defensive speed,” he said. “We have depth in our pitching staff and at many positions on the field, as we have many people who can play many positions at a high level and that should make us strong on defense.”

Norton added depth in the pitching staff will be a key with the NYSPHSAA pitch count rules going into effect this season.

“It will force teams to explore depth in their pitching rotations, especially in weeks with rescheduled games,” he said. “Depth should be a strength of our pitching staff.”

Norton said with the depth, the team will focus on making sure they have consistent production in the offensive half of the inning while limiting the big inning in the defensive half.

“Our returning players, especially our seniors, will be looked to and provide leadership,” he said. “Our pitchers need to throw strikes and get outs early in counts and on offense we have to consistently have productive at-bats.”

Norton is assisted by Scott LaFountain and Eric Miller.

Cougars baseball

Player Grade

Colby Boire 12, Andrew Nolette 12, Parker Favreau 12, Rylee Hollister 11, Brady LaFountain 11, Ian Gordon 11, Adam Gallucci 11, Kyle Vassar 11, Thomas Kimbler 11, Graelin Larche 11, Brayden LaValley 10, Landon Coulombe 10, Kaleb LaBarge 10, Aidan LaValley 9

Coach: Jeff Norton

Depth for Cougars comes from emerging athletes

CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton varsity boy’s track and field team is on their way through a rebuilding movement as young athletes from the modified program make their way into the varsity ranks.

“We are benefiting from a strong modified cross country and track program,” first-year coach Bill Forkey said. “Our overall experience and speed in the sprints and distance running should lift our team scores. We also have respectable size, strength, and numbers in the shot and discus.”

Forkey said a key to a successful season will be how well the team works into the events which involve jumping.

“We are building our hurdle and jumping program to support a complete team effort,” he said. “Hurdling will mature quickly as the boys are motivated to develop and compete. Long and triple jump are not in our wheel house at the moment.”

Forkey said there will be several players who are going to have to lead in order to build the younger players up.

“I am looking for leadership, mentoring, and scoring from co-captains Tyler McLeod and Robert Parent in the short and mid-range runs,” he said. “Also co-captain Gavin Racine in the distance runs, and co-captain Gregory Thelusma, a transfer from Boston, in the shot and discus. Juniors Liam Hilferty and Gavin Martin will also provide us with solid efforts and mentoring of our young team. Sophomore Rolland Guay is also showing promise in the distance runs. I am looking to our large group of sophomores, freshmen, and 8th grader to develop and compete for positions and push our veterans to produce new personal bests.”

With that, the team hopes to add points to the scoreboard and turn some close defeats into victories.

“With only seven upper classmen we are rebuilding this year, but I am optimistic that we can take some of last year’s middle of the pack team finishes to the upper tier,” Forkey said. “Looking at 20 enthusiastic and dedicated junior members we expect to peak near the middle to end of this season and carry that momentum into the sectionals. I am very pleased with the team-building and individuals effort that our members have demonstrated thus far in pre-season workouts. With five home meets, we are also looking to use that home field advantage to squeak out more points.”

Player Grade

Tyler McLeod 12, Robert Parent 12, Gavin Racine 12, Gregory Thelusma 12, Ben Collins 11, Mason Bechard 11, Liam Hilferty 11, Gavin Martin 11, Holden Nieves 11, Ezekiel Clarke 10, Gabriel Durant 10, Rolland Guay 10, Jacob Hazel 10, James Judkins 10, Braydon Racine 10, Connor Roach 10, Eric Roach 10, Jacob Steinfield 10, Austin Sterling 10, Keaton Badger 9, Carter Gooley 9, Tyler Laclair 9, Zachary Miller 9, Spencer Trudo 9, Tanner Vassar 9, Michael Waterbury 9, Deren Purisic 8

Coach: Bill Forkey

Beating the clock key for Lady Cougars track

CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton girl’s varsity track and field team will look to push themselves past their personal best marks in order to improve throughout the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference season.

“We want to work hard and specific all season to improve individual PR’s through sectionals,” coach Ann Lynch said. “We also want to build a strong base with the new athletes for the coming years.”

Lynch said the Cougars are suffering from low numbers, but will look to start building the foundation with the athletes they have.

“All players are key with such low numbers out for track and field,” she said. “Returning girls who placed in meets on a regular basis last year were Hayley Disco (throwing), Ashley Monette (400), Aislyn McDonough (jumping and distance), Katelyn Southwick (sprints/jumps) and Emily Royea (hurdles/jumps).”

The key throughout the season will remain the same.

“We have hard working athletes and underclassmen returning that participated in the CVAC’s last season so they know what to expect,” Lynch said.

Lady Cougars track and field

Player Grade

Hayley Disco 12, Grace Dumas 10, Allison Gregoire 9, Abigayle Hanfield 10, Tara Lashway 11, Aislyn McDonough 11, Ashley Monette 10, Emily Royea 11, Adisyn Sample 9, Marlie Sample 8, Katelyn Southwick 11, Miriam Wachtoumi 9, Miranda White 11

Coach: Ann Lynch