Spring Sports 2017: Northern Adirondack Bobcats

Bobcats seek baseball three-peat

ELLENBURG DEPOT — The Northern Adirondack varsity baseball team is the defending Class D champion, having won Section VII the past two years with a Class C crown the year before.

The Bobcats return a talented roster for the 2016 season, but coach Dennis LaBarge’s main goal is something he has no control over.

“Our first goal will be to get outside soon,” he said. “It’s hard to tell what you have when you are in the gym all of the time. Our goals will be to go out and make improvements every day, get the younger kids some confidence and then give ourselves a chance to win the sectionals.”

LaBarge said a key to the Bobcats success will be finding people who can fill in for those who graduated a season ago.

“We lost three outstanding baseball players in Josh Juntunen, Bryce LaBarge and Cameron Coty to graduation,” he said. “All three had important roles in helping NAC win back to back sectional titles. We will definitely need to have someone step up and be a number one pitcher. Josh ate up a lot of innings for us last year. Finding some young kids to replace Bryce and Cameron will be key needs as well. Both were excellent defensive players who were clutch hitters.”

In filling those roles, LaBarge will look to his seniors for leadership.

“Having seniors Stephen Peryea, Bailey Cross and Noah Lambert all back is a strength,” he said. “Stephen is an all-around great athlete who brings leadership to the team. Stephen, Bailey and Noah will all pitch for us and will also have to carry the load offensively.”

Other members of the team will also be key to the season.

“Brett Juntunen and Cody Peryea are both sophomores who have a lot of experience on varsity already,” LaBarge said. “Brett is a good young pitcher who will have more opportunities to be in the starting rotation. Cody is a great outfielder who will also pitch this year. They both need to help the offense by getting on base. Stephen, Cody and Gregory Boulrice all have great speed on the bases. Conner Coty, Casper LaBarge and Lucas Smart will also have a few innings on the mound. Newcomers Gregory Boulrice, John Parrotte, Casper LaBarge, Lucas Smart, Conner Coty, Bobby Schoonmaker and Matthew Nephew will all have to step up and play their roles well.”

LaBarge said with the number of developing pitchers on his team, he would like to have had the new NYSPHSAA pitch count have higher numbers in it.

“I am really not a fan of the pitch count,” he said. “I think the numbers are too low. With our weather up here we often have four games in a week. By the end of the week we could be using pitchers who really are not use to pitching because everybody else is out of innings. If a player does not pitch much and isn’t use to the hard come-backers to the mound it could lead to more injures that just a sore arm.”

Bobcats baseball

Player Grade

Stephen Peryea 12, Bailey Cross 12, Noah Lambert 12, Conner Coty 11, John Parrotte 11, Gregory Boulrice 11, Cody Peryea 10, Brett Juntunen 10, Robert Schoonmaker 10, Matthew Nephew 10, Lucas Smart 9, Casper LaBarge 9

Coach: Dennis LaBarge

× Expand Ethan Warick

Bobcats look to grow in ‘classic’ tennis rebuild

ELLENBURG DEPOT — The Northern Adirondack varsity boy’s tennis team will look to reload a program that returns only one player from a season ago.

“This is a classic rebuilding year,” coach John Schulz said. “Last year our boys were sectional champions. Our current expectations don’t include this goal.”

The Bobcats return Ethan Warick.

“He is our most senior player and has gone to states the last two years as a doubles player,” Schulz said.

Warick will be joined on the court by Steven Mitchell, Chris Gonyea and Josh Forcier, who Schulz believes will have to be key players on the squad.

“Our boys team is rather small and we could use some more participants,” he said.

Bobcats tennis

Ethan Warick, Steven Mitchell, Jacob Spear, Christian Gonyea, Jacob Allen, Josh Forcier, Parker Brassard, David Griffin, Andrew LeDuc, Dolan Gilmore, Delbert Hart, Clayton Trombley, Austin Trombley

Coach: John Schulz

Depth key for Lady Bobcats tennis

ELLENBURG DEPOT — A mix of experienced players along with upperclassmen joining the squad will be key for the Northern Adirondack girl’s varsity tennis team in 2017.

“We have four returning players who were starters last season,” coach John Schulz said. “We also have some new older students who have joined the team. With that, we’d like to have a winning record.”

Schulz said the key for the Bobcats will come with developing a pair of doubles teams.

“We need to put together a couple of strong doubles teams that utilize first year players,” he said.

Schulz said he will look to Paige Chilton, Makenna Magee, Alexis LaFave and Jazlyne Pratt for leadership and to be key contributors.

Lady Bobcats tennis

Katee Brothers, Paige Chilton, Jessica Collins, Terri Courtney, Brittany LaBarge, Alexis LaFave, Mackenna Magee, Melinda Meseck, Jazlyne Pratt, Olivia Paiser, Mackenzie Dufrane, Samantha Hart, Kylei Lyon, Samantha Reif, Alexandria Roberts, Alanna Vassar, Kylie Vassar, Zoe St. Hillaire

Lady Bobcats hope experience brings wins

ELLENBURG DEPOT — The Northern Adirondack varsity softball team hopes to use the momentum they found in the second half of the 2016 season as they prepare to compete in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference this season.

“We are fortunate in that eight of our 13 are returning players,” coach Mary Sexton said. “Having been a part of a team that gained momentum in the second half of the 2016 season, these returning athletes are entering the season with skill, determination, and cohesion.”

Along with experienced players, the Bobcats have a strong core of newcomers, including Anna Brown, Kira LaBarge, Keisha Poupore, Madison Mitchell and Grace Thume.

“All five are expected to add depth to both our offensive and defensive game,” added Sexton.

Sexton said there will be several players who will help the Bobcats throughout the season.

“Emily Peryea is returning for her third season and will lead the infield from both shortstop and the mound,” she said. “Violet Chaney and Hannah Jock are defensively strong and head’s up baserunners. Kendall Bush is a rock solid infielder who handles pressure well. Britt Gilmore is versatile defensively and knows how to lead in batting. Madison Brunell will hold down first and can be counted on to drive in runs. Monica-Lynn Charland and Anna Brown add both strength and depth to our pitching staff. While out on injury in 2016, Alexia Rucker is returning to play and always gives 100 percent.”

On the field, Sexton said the fundamentals of the game will be the key to team success.

“Our team will do best when remembering the value of employing strong fundamental skills and combining these with an assertive offensive strategy and a winning work ethic,” she said.

Lady Bobcats softball

Player Grade

Violet Chaney 12, Alexia Rucker 12, Kendall Bush 11, Britt Gilmore 11, Madison Brunell 10, Monica-Lynn Charland 10, Hannah Jock 10, Madison Mitchell 10, Emily Peryea 10, Grace Thume 10, Anna Brown 9, Kira LaBarge 9, Keisha Poupore 9

Coach: Mary Sexton

Coach: John Schulz