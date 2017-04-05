Spring Sports 2017: Peru Indians

Seasoned Indians ready to hit the diamond

PERU — The Indians varsity baseball team will have plenty of familiar faces as they take to the field for the 2017 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference season in 2017.

“We graduated only one player off of last year’s team, returning eight players who started which is a plus,” coach Brian Marino said. “They have played under the pressure of a varsity level, so we don’t have that transition phase to get used to varsity play. Especially in the North Country, where our first experience with a varsity contest is our first game. We don’t have the luxury of scrimmaging before the season starts.”

That rings true especially in 2017, as winter storms have flowed into April. Not getting that experience early may also affect coaching staffs this season, as they learn how to work their pitching staffs through the NYSPHSAA pitch count rules.

“Pitch count will definitely affect our squad, but not in the fact that we won’t have enough pitching,” Marino said. “Where it will affect our squad is when you start to reach the pitch count thresholds and you have to make a decision to keep a pitcher in the game, or make a change so you have that pitcher eligible for a future game.”

Marino said the pitching staff of Ryley O’Connell, Jake Casey, Connor Sargeant, Cordell Ano, Sean Crowley and Zach Miner will have to throw strikes and be efficient on the mound.

Luke Carpenter will be called on to lead the team as a fourth year starter, while Marino said the team will have to play to it’s potential.

“Everyone on the roster needs to do their part,” he said. “We need to play team baseball, fundamental defense, and put the ball in play. We need everyone to execute and think of team first, individual second.”

For the season ahead, Marino said the team goals have not changed.

“We expect to compete for the CVAC Division 1 championship and the Section VII/Class B championship,” he said. “We feel we have a good group of players that work hard and can achieve a lot of success on the field.”

Indians baseball

No. Player Grade Pos.

2 Noah Lederman 10 CF, 3 Ryley O’Connell 10 P, LF, 4 Sean Crowley 10 SS, 2B, P, 5 Jon Prescott 11 C, IF, 6 Carson Cunningham 10 1B, 3B, 7 Connor Sargeant 12 P, OF, 9 Zach Miner 10 1B, 3B, P, 10 Connor Meyers 11 2B, 3B, 11 Jake Casey 11 P, 1B, SS, 12 Cordell Ano 12 OF, P, 15 Luke Carpenter 12 C, 18 Ben Estes 11 OF, 30 Bryce Hance 11 1B

Coach: Brian Marino

Youth movement at forefront for Indians tennis

PERU — The Indians varsity boys tennis team will continue to look to their younger players to gain experience as they look to compete in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference this season.

“The team is still very young and raw,” coach Joel Maggy said. “Even having said that, we have the chance to compete for the league title. If everything comes into picture, we should be a great team.”

The core of the starting seven players will be a group of juniors which include Seth Schaefer, Jared Posada, Alex Rine and Kyle Gorman.

“I have been impressed with the worth ethic of the kids and their willingness to adapt to my way of coaching,” Maggy said. “We will go as far as our youth takes us this year. I expect big things from the team, even though they have limited match experience.”

Indians tennis

Zackary Raymond, Seth Schaefer, Austin Davis, Kyle Gorman, Alex Rine, Garrett Lemza, Tanner Spear, Colin Hogan, Tanner Lombard, Jared Posada, LJ Nuzzo

Coach: Joel Maggy

New talent leads to depth for Indians

PERU — The Indians boys varsity track and field team will have added depth as they come into the 2016 season, something they hope will help them on their way up the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference and Section VII standings.

“We have added depth on our roster and with some new athletes on the team we are hoping to be a well-rounded team,” coach Mike Francia said. “Everyone on this team serves a key role in helping us be successful. We will be looking for our upperclassmen to lead by example and the younger athletes to follow.”

Francia said the key for the team will be to always compete throughout the season.

“Our goal is to be a team that competes hard every meet no matter the outcome,” he said. “We want to find events that each athlete can be successful in and be competitive when it is sectional time.”

Indians track and field

Gavin Padron, Mathew Magaldi, Connor LaVair, Noah Blood, Nick Hager, Chris Mitchell, Jack Dubay, Andrew Lauzon, Alex Palmer, Evan Palmer, Cody Gonyea, Robert Reynolds, Devin Weber, Gabe Nuzzo, Justin LaPorte, Garrett Brown, Connor Myers, Andrew Banker, Hayden Dustin, Dalton Ess, Gaige Ess, Steven Mills, Tyson Bombard, Dylan Rickert, Mathew Sczerbak, Paul Ryder, Aaryn Clark, Sean Douglas, Tyler Whitehurst, Trent Vanvalkenburg, Mathew Guski, Ben Post, Andy Mazzella, Austin Rock, Riley Luck Jordan Hayes, Jonathan Blaise, James Blaise, Derek Fagen

Peru girls tennis returns solid core

PERU — The lady Indians varsity tennis team will have returning players at key positions for the 2017 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference season.

“We are returning a lot of talent from last year with Cydney Bond at number one singles and Dakota Mousseau and Mikayla Fountain expecting to compete at singles as well,” coach Bruce Beauharnois said. “The doubles teams have returning seniors Lindsay Brown and Saleen Ramos and the number two doubles team will have to be filled with new talent, but the prospects look good with new players Emma Posada, Jillian Rose and Carah Hoffman potentially filling slots six and seven.”

Lady Indians tennis

Cydney Bond, Dakota Mousseau, Mikayla Fountain, Lindsay Brown, Saleen Ramos, Emma Posada, Jillian Rose, Carah Hoffman

Coach: Bruce Beauharnois

Youthful Lady Indians seek strong track season

PERU — The lady Indian varsity track and field program has grown in numbers and brings a lot of talent into the 2017 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference season.

“We have plenty of young talent,” coach Scott Carpenter said. “We have a young and athletic group of kids. We have a really good outlook and are hoping for a great season.”

The squad is headlined by Ella Messner, who returns as the Section VII champion in the high jump and comes off an impressive indoor track season. Messner also was a state qualifier in cross country.

Lady Indians track and field

Lily Adams, Kaylee Amoriell, Kiran Aziz, Ingrid Baggett, Lorie Banker, Lia Clemons, Mackenzie Carpenter, Sara Crippen, Kaytlin Durgan, Kira Fisher, Erica Haley, Mairead Lawliss, Hallie LaDuke, Julia Lemieux, Emmerson Leach, Emily Lombard, Ella Messner, Sydney Mills, Hannah Myers, Megan McCarty, Madison McBride, Ally Post, Stephanie Pietz, Angel Ryder, Mercedes Rodriguez, Alexis Rickert, Rebecca Romanowicz, Teagon Seymore, Oliva Sorrell, Amber Temmons, Hanna Wilson, Emmie Morgan, Harley Gainer, Emily Rock, Emily Vogt, Hannah Pelkey

Coach: Scott Carpenter

Indians patiently waiting for links

PERU — Someday, there will be pins to aim for and fairways to hit.

But until then, the Peru varsity golf team will have to continue to work on their indoor game as they wait for the snow and wetness to disappear.

“Unfortunately due to to the weather, we haven’t had any practices,” coach Joseph Koscak said. “There are four players returning from last year in Gavin Plimpton, Brett Ciolek, Brandon Kanoza and Jacob Bechard.”

Once they get on the course, Koscak hopes the team will develop into a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference and sectional threat.

“We as a team at Peru expect to be competitive with the other teams in our section,” he said.

Indians golf

Player Grade

Brett Ciolek 12, Luke Walker 12, Danilo Nocher 12, Noah Schlitt 12, Daniel Bridgeman 12, Gavin Plimpton 12, Brendan Kanoza 11, Edward Nephew 10, Schyler McCormick 10, Austin Carpenter 9, Erick Frechette 9, Austin Arno 9, Jacob Bechard 8, Keegan Smith 7

Coach: Joseph Koscak

× Expand Jade Ramos

Lady Indians want youth to step up

PERU — Newcomers will be a key for the Lady Indians varsity softball team in order to earn another Champlain Valley Athletic Conference championship in 2017.

“We are hoping to build up our program with our newcomers and come out on top of the CVAC,” coach Kristen Lukas said. “We have a lot of dedicated athletes and some great leadership. We are confident in our speed, smarts, and strong pitching.”

Jade Ramos and Kiersten McCarthy will be the ladies in the center of the field, as they will handle the pitching duties.

Lukas said she also expects key contributions from returning players Sam Spear, Sierra Bouchard, Allie Beattie and Olivia Bousquet.

Lady Indians softball

Allie Beattie, Sierra Bouchard, Olivia Bousquet, Chloe Buskey, Sayrah Durgan, Alexis Hayes, Kiersten McCarthy, Elyssa Pennington, Jade Ramos, Samantha Spear, Olivia Tarabula, Madison Tyler, Maria Vincelette

Coach: Kristen Lukas