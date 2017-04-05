Spring Sports 2017: Plattsburgh Hornets

Lady Hornets seek return to finals

PLATTSBURGH — Once you get the taste, you want to experience it again.

Such is the case for the Plattsburgh High School varsity softball team, who made the Section VII/Class B finals a year ago and wants to get another shot at the crown.

“We plan to be one of the top contenders in the race to sectionals,” coach Shae LaPorte said. “With being in the sectional finals last year, getting there again will be our top priority.”

The Hornets return all but two starters from one year ago, which will help in fielding and baserunning.

“This year our team will rely on the experience of our returning players,” LaPorte said. “Having eight returning starters will give us confidence on the field. Also having speed in the outfield will prove to be in our favor.”

In the circle, the pitching duties will be handled primarily by Sydney Burdo, who is one of several players LaPorte hopes to get key contributions from.

“Sydney will see many innings on the mound,” she said. “We will rely on her to do her job as starting pitcher. Alyssa Salls will be looked at to lead our offense with help from Shea Frady. Alyssa and Shea, third base and short stop, will prove to be a force to be reckoned with.”

LaPorte said the key will be to stay healthy throughout the season.

Lady Hornets softball

No. Player Grade Pos.

3 Mica Beatham 11 OF, 4 Hanna Duquette 11 OF, 6 Lauren Bruster 11 C, 7 Meghan Sullivan 11 OF, 9 Shea Frady 12 SS, 10 Sydney Burdo 12 P, 13 Elisa Rodriguez 11 C, 14 Cierra Branham-Harvey 12 2B, 18 Alyssa Salls 12 3B, 23 Elizabeth Swiesz 12 OF

Coach: Shae LaPorte

Hornets hope depth leads them back to Class B finals

PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets varsity baseball team will have a pitching staff that has the numbers of a Major League team heading into 2017, which coach James Manchester hopes will only make the NYSPHSAA pitch count rules an issue of keeping track.

“Our pitching depth looks to be solid early on,” Manchester said. “We have 11 of our 17 players that are working bullpen sessions in the preseason. This will be helpful considering we have to follow a new pitch count rule this spring.”

The Hornets will be getting a chance to work those pitchers early on, as they will participate in the Mingo Bay Baseball Classic in Myrtle Beach during spring break, opening with Falls Church, Va., April 10; West Seneca April 11; Westwood, S.C. April 12; and an opponent to be determined April 13.

The Hornets will be anchored by a trio of experienced players in four-year starter Andrew Bechard, three-year starter Ben Champagne and three-year starter Brady Pennington.

Manchester said there are a couple areas the team needs to address.

“We have limited varsity experience at the catcher’s position and not a lot of team speed up and down the lineup,” he said.

For the Hornets, the season goals remain the same.

“We are going to try and win the division and represent Class B in the state playoffs,” Manchester said. “It will be a very difficult task as Division I has some talented teams and there will be parity throughout the league.”

Hornets baseball

No. Player Grade Pos.

2 Izaiah Browne Jr. P/C/IF, 3 Kiernan Fischer Jr. OF, 4 Zach Martin Jr. C/OF, 5 Jared Kalinowski Jr. P/IF, 6 Lucas Rotz Jr. OF, 7 Liam Rascoe So. C, 8 Brendon Barry Jr. P/IF/OF, 9 Jacob Labounty Jr. IF/OF, 10 Dean Dashnaw Jr. P/OF, 11 Andrew Bechard Jr. P/C, 12 Brady Pennington Jr. 3B/OF, 13 Stephen Hausrath Sr. P/OF, 14 Carter McPherson Jr. P/IF, 15 Zach Bieber So. P/IF, 16 Mitch Senecal So. P/IF, 17 Jakob Clarke Jr. P/1B/OF, 19 Ben Champagne Jr. P/IF, 22 Caleb Bogensberger Jr. 1B/3B

Coach: James Manchester

Whalen leads Hornets onto tennis courts

PLATTSBURGH — Brendan Whalen enters his junior season as the top player in Section VII tennis, having made it to the USTA in each of the past two years as the Section VII state qualifier.

Now, Whalen and returning second singles player Nick Nowosielski will look to lead the Hornets as they enter 2017 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference play.

“We will rebuild from the loss of four starters from last season,” coach Cathy Whalen said. “Brendan, the CVAC state qualifier tournament winner for the past two seasons, returns for his junior year. PHS will look for Brendan to lead the group of promising athletic newcomers. The new hornet players are expected to make key contributions.”

Aiden Vogl and Ryan Courson will be key members of the two doubles teams which compete in matches, as they return with experience.

Newcomers include Ed Buckser, Andrew Cutaiar, Julien Desmangles, Zack Hall and Slade Wright.

“I will be looking for each player to improve and stay healthy as they year progresses, hoping to build on the success the team had a year ago even with a few subtractions,” Whalen said.

Hornets tennis

Player Grade

Ben Keever 9, Brendan Whalen 11, Eusung Choe 12, Nick Nowosielski 11, Aiden Vogl 11, Ryan Courson 11, Finn Gardner-Puschak 10, Ed Buckser 12, Andrew Cutair 11, Julien Desmangles 11, Zack Hall 11, Slade Wright 11

Coach: Cathy Whalen

Jumpers will be key for Hornets track

PLATTSBURGH — Coming off an indoor season where the Hornets varsity track and field team won two jumping events, coach Adam Mehan believes his group will be able to build off their accomplishments.

“I think we have a good shot at being successful in some of the jumping events,” Mehan said. “We are still progressing in some other areas but we should be able to surprise some people by the end of the year.”

Mehan said key areas of improvement for the team will be distance events and some experience in the short sprints, as well as improving in the hurdle events.

The Hornets will be led into the season by several athletes, including Section VII indoor triple jump champion De’Andre Watson, Section VII indoor high jump champion Jason Moore, Ryan Flora, Josh Gonzalez-Lyons and Chazy merger athlete Gage Ducatte.

“We hope to make an impact in the sectional meet this season and continue to build on previous successes,” Mehan said.

Hornets track and field

Player Grade

Jalen Abellard 9 Humza Ali 10, Ryan Almaguer 11 Niko Bardis 11, Talon Bushey 11, Ian Campbell 9, Connor Cota 11, Tyler Cummings 12, Andrew Cutaiar 11, Hayden Dandrow 9, Noah Delrosario 12, Gage Ducatte 12, Derren Duke 10, Ryan Flora 11, Isaiah Freeman 10, Cody Garrow 9, Luke Gerhardt 9, Joshua Gonzalez 11, Joseph Gonzalez-Lyons 10, Calvin Gosrich 10, Michael James 10, Thomas Jolicoeur 10, Jaden Macku 12, Gareth Mansfield 9, Mekhi Mathis 12, Jason Moore Jr. 11, Tyrell Obert 9, Timothy O’Meara 12, Vincenzo Panetti 10, Tyler Phillips 10, Luke Prather 10, Keith Sanders 11, Andrew Swiesz 10, Nicholas Tkacz 10, Timothy Varano 11, De’Andre Watson 12, Lestyn Williams 10

Coach: Adam Mehan

× Expand Brina Micheels

Lady Hornets have sights on tennis title

PLATTSBURGH — The Lady Hornets varsity tennis team has a compliment of players as they seek to claim the Section VII title in 2017.

“We have six strong and knowledgeable returning players from last season,” coach Keely Dew said. “To compliment them, we also have a lot of new athletic girls who have come to learn and grow as a tennis player. We have a deep bench of girls that will definitely be a strength of ours as the team goal is to win sectionals. We have a strong group and it’s an attainable goal to work towards throughout the season.”

While Dew said the team has the athletic ability to advance deep into the post season, she added the team needs to work on the mental aspects of the game.

“As a team we need to mentally focus on playing a little more strategically,” she said.

The solid core of athletes will be led by Trinity Carter, Gabrielle Dublanyk, Sophie Gottschall, Brina Micheels, Julia Mitsolgou and Paige Murray, who Dew said will all help lead the team as returners this season.

Lady Hornets tennis

Lucy Allen, Sara Bray, Sabrina Burgess, Trinity Carter, Gabrielle Dublanyk, Margalida Flaquer, Sophie Gottschall, Brina Micheels, Barrett Miller, Julia Mitsolgou, Paige Murray, Sophie Murray, Olivia Nowosielski, Charlotte Parker, Quincy Parkinson, Josephine Wang, Isabel Yu

Coach: Keely Dew

Lady Hornets eager to start track season

PLATTSBURGH — A youth movement for the Hornets girls varsity track and field team has the team sights set high coming into the 2017 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference season.

“The girls team strength lies in the infusion of young athletes, especially in the jumping and sprinting event,” coach Vern Harrison said. “These emerging athletes are ready to make a mark this season along with the returning athletes from last season. The team goal is to be one of the top teams in section VII. The team is highly motivated and eager to accomplish this goal.”

Harrison said the team has some strong areas, but will look to add depth in some cases.

“The team is lacking depth on the distance side, we hope to overcome this deficit with hard work and dedication,” he said.

Athletes expected to help lead the Hornets include Madison and Makenzie Baker, Leila Djerjour, Lindsey Gilmore, Hannah Glicksman, Angelina Lyons, Sue Sviakumaran and Maddy Woodward.

Lady Hornets track and field

Madison Baker, Makenzie Baker, Abiageal Barton, Abigaille Batu-Tiako, Teagan Benjamin, Kristen Bliven, Kaya Carroll-Gibbons, Katy Carron, Niamh Creedon-Carey, Roisin Creedon-Carey, Jessica Dandrow, Leila Djerdjour, Pema Dolkar, Madison Gebo, Lindsey Gilmore, Saana Teittinen-Gordon, Aubrie Girard, Morgan Giroux, Hannah Glicksman, Mina Gul, Kate Heinz, Maeve Long, Bianca Lynch, Angelina Lyons, Hannah McNally, Elisa Megarr, Kayla Michaels, Abigail Middlemiss, Charity Pelt, Tenzin Pema, Morgan Polhemus, Grace Redmond, Melissa Rodriguez, Malyssa Shenko, Sue Sivakumaran, Maddy Woodward, Desiree Yocum

Head Girls Coach: Vern Harrison

Asst. Girls Coach : Lorraine Latremore

Hornets look to rebuild golf program

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh High varsity golf team will look to replace five members of the 2016 Hornets roster which only lost two games in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference.

“Kyle Side is the only returning starter who went 8-2 last year but will move up in order this year,” coach Rusty Bigelow said. “Tyler Boadway, Jacob Brandmeier and Casey Bezio have shown improvement and enthusiasm early on. Only Gavin Girouz and Colin Wells have looked sharp early on in practice.”

With that, Bigelow said the 2017 year will be a rebuilding one.

“Our goals are just to improve at every match as the season progresses and gain experience,” he said. “We hope to be competitive in a few matches by season’s end.”

Hornets golf

Player Grade

Kyle Side 11, Jacob Brandmeier 11, Casey Bezio 11, Tyler Boadway 10, Gavin Giroux 12, Greyson Giroux 9, Riley Channel 9, Nolan DeGrandpre 9, Matt Durkin 9, Josh Laravie 9, Chris Nephew 9, Tamdin Dorjee 9, Issy Lebrun 10, Liam Porter 11,Colin Wells 11

Coach: Rusty Bigelow

× Expand Matt Dion

Six schools join to form Hornet lacrosse team

PLATTSBURGH — Saranac Lake will be joined by another lacrosse team in Section VII.

Students from six different schools have now come together to form the Plattsburugh High varsity lacrosse team, a program that is 100 percent self funded and merges Plattsburgh High with AuSable Valley, Peru, Seton Catholic, Saranac and Beekmantown to bring a team to the field.

The movement started when a youth lacrosse program began in the Plattsburgh area in 2012, organized by a group of hockey kids and their parents looking for an alternative sport to play. The youth program now has over 160 players in the grade school and middle school levels, which will feed into the new varsity program.

“We are excited that we had PHS pick us up and all these schools come together as one,” said coach Eric Baxter, who said the ultimate goal was to build lacrosse into a multiple school sport in the area.

“We would like to see it grow and see some other schools host a team,” he said. “Our goal is to get it here in the section and then get more teams to host it.”

For senior Cade Casey from Peru, the Hornet team is the culmination of a four year dream.

“Four years ago I started with the U-15 program and went into the second year and then aged out,” Casey said. “I started to talk with coaches and got some kids together to try to get a varsity team together. It took a couple years but it was really exciting to hear it was going to happen.”

“I started my freshman year at the club level and have been playing ever since,” Saranac senior Colden Mitchell said. “I was with Cade and aged out so this was exciting after we had pushed for the team and this has been a great experience.”

Fellow senior Ryan Agoney of AuSable Valley just picked up the game, but fell in love with the position he plays.

“I started in club last year,” he said. “They started me out at goalie and I just loved it. I learned around swim season there was going to be a lacrosse program. I was very happy.”

Sophomore Michael Graves of PHS is one player who started as a youth team member.

“This is my seventh year playing lacrosse,” Graves said. “I was extremely excited. It is what I have wanted to do since I have been playing was to get to the high school level.”

As for on the field, the team has played two home games, both at the Plattsburgh State facility, where the field is larger then what they are used to.

“For not being on a grass field, we have done very well, but there are things we need to work on like ground balls, clearing the ball and just seeing the whole field,” Baxter said. “We are used to a more confined spot, so I think we have a lot of work to do.”

Hornets lacrosse

No. Player School Grade

3 Casey Bezio PHS 11, 4 Nick Ladeu PHS 11, 5 Tobiah Osborne Seton 10, 6 Ethan Vaughn PHS 9, 8 Ryan Agoney AVCS 12, 9 Alex Trombley Seton 9, 10 Carson Carpenter PHS 10, 11 Jacob Breen Peru 9, 12 Alex Tetreault BCS 9, 13 Alex Sharon Seton 11, 14 Dylan Heuer Saranac 10, 15 Dawson Pellerin Seton 11, 16 John Dublanyk PHS 9, 17 Zach Ero PHS 10, 17 Tyler Ried Seton 9, 18 Nate Parmeter PHS 10, 21 Michael Graves PHS 10, 23 Cade Casey Peru 12, 24 David Vicaro AVCS 10, 25 Matt Dion BCS 9, 26 Colden Mitchell Saranac 12, 27 Blake Johnson Saranac 10, 28 Ethan Bresette AVCS 11, 29 Chad Wilcox Seton 11, 30 Eric Newell AVCS 11, 31 Matt Golden PHS 10

Coach: Eric Baxter, Tom Pillsworth, Adam Sullivan