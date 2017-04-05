Spring Sports 2017: Saranac Chiefs

× Expand Logan Thatcher

Experience strong point for Lady Chiefs tennis

SARANAC — The Chiefs girls varsity tennis program will have a solid core of experienced players as they enter the 2017 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference season.

“We have good leadership and experienced players,” coach Tim Newell said. “There are good athletes looking to gain experience in the double teams so we can develop a full team.”

Tricia Lottie, Victoria Bruno and Makenna Provost will be key for the Chiefs as they go through the season.

“We want to continue to improve and rely on our more experienced players to lead us,” Newell said.

Lady Chiefs tennis

Tricia Lottie, Victoria Bruno, Makenna Provost, Grace Patterson, Hannah Peroza, Alli Plumadore, Alexandra Goldfeder, Kali Parker, Kayla Myers, Ada Johnston

Coach: Tim Newell

Chiefs have young, talented golf squad

SARANAC — While only carrying one senior and two juniors, the 2017 Saranac varsity golf team will have plenty of experience as they start the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference regular season.

“This year one of our strengths will be team depth, we have nine or 10 players that realistically have a chance to make our top six,” coach Cody Roberts said. “This type of competition at practice will only make us stronger once matches start.”

Like all the other teams in Section VII, Roberts said the team is very anxious to see a tee box and pin.

“As a team we are very young and need time on the course to work on course management, what it takes to post low scores, and how to handle the pressure of matches,” he said.

While young, Roberts will look to his lone senior for leadership.

“Max Staley is our only senior on the team and will need to lead by example and show the younger players on the team what it takes to be successful,” he said. “Donovan Hack, Keegan Eick and Alivia Waldron are all returning players that are expected to have strong seasons. Newcomers Ian Zurlo, Nik Hamel, Gabe Clausen, and Gavin Coryea all have some experience golfing which will give them a good chance to crack the top six.”

The team hopes to gain wins in league competition in order to improve from their 2016 record of 3-7.

Chiefs golf

Player Grade

Max Staley 12, Donovan Hack 11, Keegan Eick 11, Alivia Waldron 10, Mav Hack 10, Aiden Coolidge 10, Gavin Coryea 9, Asher Liberty 9, Gabe Clausen 8, Ian zurlo 8, Nik Hamel 8, Dylan Monty 8, Kyle Laporte 8, Keegan Brown 7, Colin LaMora 8

Coach: Cody Roberts

Deep roster puts Lady Chiefs back in Section VII hunt

SARANAC — Coming off an undefeated Champlain Valley Athletic Conference indoor track and field season, the lady Chiefs track and field team seeks to keep the momentum going as they move outdoors — whenever that may be.

“We have a deep, experienced, talented and balanced roster,” said coach Jim Medeiros. “Our goals are to try to set new school records, qualify for the state meet and compete for the league and sectional titles.”

The Chiefs return a pair of defending Section VII event champions in Desiree Dashnaw and Janyll Barber, while bringing in recent indoor event champions in Dashnaw, Rachael Woodruff, Faith Haley, Heather Dutko and Logan Thatcher.

Lady Chiefs track and field

Alissa Aquila, Janyll Barber, Gabby Dandrow-Pellerin, Faith Haley, Logan Thatcher, Grace Thew, Nataleigh Threlkeld, Mackenzie Czora, Desiree Dashnaw, Jessica Dormann, Kat Furman, Rebekah Hilpl, Montana Kirkum, Ella LaMora, Brandi LaVarnway, Jennessa Maheu, Taylor Miner, Angelique Moore, Jenna Reil, Cheyenne Roe, Kylee Wiedeman, Shayna White, Lydia Aierle, Elizabeth Boissy, Nora Canning, Amber Caron, Marah Chiappalone, Caitlyn Cliché, Taryn Collins Hannah Dessureault, Julia Drolet Heather Dutko, Ashley Feathers, Meah Gullo, Katie Hauf, Maddie Hoeth, Christina Lashway, Kara Maggy, Abby Marant, Rachael Scarborough, Makenzie Seymour, Camille Sutkoff, Mikayla Taylor, Kaylyn Wood, Savannah Donah, Madison DuBray, Aleese Gushlaw, Elise LePage, Sarique Moore, Amy Saeed, Gracey Sutton, Kenya Tate, Kylie Wilkins, Rachael Woodruff, Kylie Clark, Kyra Defayette, Jenny Burdo, Molly Lynch

Coach: Jim Medeiros

Chiefs hope to bring indoor track success outdoors

SARANAC — The Chiefs boys varsity track and field team swept their way through the recent indoor track and field season, and will seek to bring the same level of dominance to the outdoor season in hopes of a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference and Section VII championship.

“I think that we have great depth in the sprints and jumps this season,” coach Chris Verkey said. “Our 4x400 relay is coming off a school record setting indoor season and our 4x100 relay should also be strong this year.”

Verkey said his team is very deep in numerous events.

“In the sprints we will be led by Eric Delutis, Marcus Baisi, Tyler Blair, Rory Patterson and Shayne O’Neill,” he said. “Luke Maye and Cameron Duffield are coming off a strong indoor season and will lead the way for our hurdlers. Tyler Blair, Luke Maye, Eric Delutis, Griffin Williams, and Cameron Duffield will look to make an impact in the jumping events. In the distance races Andrew LePage will be the front runner for the Chiefs with Logan Clark, and Sam Carter also returning. Newcomers Alex Christman and Chad Canning have also looked strong in practice in the preseason. In the throws Kyle Drollette will look to build off of his indoor success, with returner Lucas Smith. New to the team Connor Kiroy and Jake LeDuc have also looked good in practice.”

Despite the strong season which just ended, Verkey said this team will not rest on its laurels, and will continue to focus on improving times and distances as they seek to claim titles.

“Our goal as a team is to grow and show improvement throughout the season,” he said. “If we are better at the end of the season then when we started, our team was successful.”

Chiefs track and field

Player Grade

Tyler Baisi 12, Tyler Blair 12, Keegan Bulluck 12, Chad Canning 12, Logan Clark 12, Eric Delutis 12, Kyle Drollette 12, Joe Schneider 12, Morgan Sholtis 12, Marcus Baisi 11, Preston Boliver 11, Justin Burdo 11, Alec Flora-Miller 11, Ryan Kanaly 11, Jake LeDuc 11, Andrew LePage 11, Rory Patterson 11, Andrew Rivera 11, Nick Sears 11, Nick Shantie 11, Lucas Smith 11, Griffin Williams 11, Nick Bunker 10, Cameron Duffield 10, Brandon Goddeau 10, Hunter Laware 10, Ryan Madden 10, Luke Maye 10, Brexton Montville 10, Shayne O’Neill 10, Jarod Peterson 10 Chance Roe 10, Garrett Adolfo 9, Anthony Bernardi 9, Sam Carter 9, Alex Christman 9, Mike Gallagher 9, Nick Helmer 9, Addison Kelting 9, Connor Kiroy 9, Kaden LaDieu 9, Erik Willis 9

Coach: Chris Verkey

Chiefs get numbers to fill out tennis roster

SARANAC — Needing seven players to fill out a full tennis roster with three singles games and a pair of doubles matches, the Saranac Chiefs boys tennis program hit the magic number as they enter the 2017 season.

“We have some experienced players and excellent athletes this season,” coach Tim Newell said. “We will look toward Jack Drolete and Nick Dorrance to be leaders and our goal is to continue to improve and rely on our more experienced players to lead us.”

Chiefs tennis

Jack Drolet, Nick Dorrance, Bryce Smith, Logan Fournia, Jacob Nolan, Keagan Wood, Pacey Couture

Chiefs looking to charge back into sectional picture

SARANAC— For the Lady Chiefs varsity softball program, the goal always remains the same.

“We want to get better and as always be playing June 11,” said coach Susan Campbell.

To do so, the Chiefs will rely on their experienced players, having two pitchers, a four-year starter and three-year starter in the lineup for Campbell, who said key players will include Syndey Adolfo, Nikki Donah, Skye O’Connell and Taylor Alexander.

“We will look to our returning players, but overall, we need to gain team experience,” Campbell added.

Lady Chiefs softball

Sydney Adolfo, Taylor Alexander, Kayla Dandurand, Nikki Donah, Emma Drown, Micalli Johnston, Abbie LaPoint, Audrey Lester, Skye O’Connell, Shawna Pellerin, Mikayla St.Louis, Elizabeth Trudeau, Sam Wells

Coach: Susan Campbell

Chiefs hope to go from underdogs to favorites

SARANAC — Quality hitters and a deep pitching staff will be key for the Saranac varsity baseball team to be competitive in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference this season and get back to the Section VII/Class B title game.

“We have a strong infield and quality hitters and we did not lose any pitchers to graduation,” coach Frank Trudeau said.

Team needs: To get a little more athletic.

“Newcomers in the outfield will need to take charge. We finished as the fifth seed last season and made some noise in the sectionals upsetting the forth and first seeds before losing in the championship game to Plattsburgh. This season our mindset has been to try and hit the ground running with the experience we have and hopefully get off to a great start towards a successful season. Our goal is to return to the championship this season and we’ll work our hardest all season in reaching that goal,” Trudeau said.

With quality pitchers returning to the roster this season, Trudeau believes the Chiefs should not be affected too much by the NYSPHSAA pitch count rules.

“I honestly don’t think it will affect us too much this season,” he said. “We have seven pitchers back that have innings already pitched at the varsity level. I’m sure it will change the strategy from time to time depending on the rescheduling of games due to field conditions.”

Trudeau said there are a number of players the team will turn to for leadership, including fourth year starter Nick Mather.

“Nick returns for his fourth varsity season as a two time CVAC all-star and the team captain,” he said. “His leadership has been on point in the early preseason practices. Zack Marlow was off to an all-star type season statistically last year as a sophomore but a broken leg put him on the shelf. He is fully recovered and has looked great both on the mound and in the cage this preseason. Logan Matthews when playing to his potential is among the best shortstops in the league and will be counted on for big innings on the mound as well. Sean Ahern will anchor the outfield and has been hitting the ball well in workouts.”

Chiefs baseball

Player Grade Position

Nick Mather 12 P, C, SS, Logan Matthews 12 P, SS, Sean Ahern 12 OF, Danny Utzler 12 P, 3B, Kyle Lamora 12 P, OF, 2B, Zack Marlow 11 P, 1B, Noah Medley 11 P, C, 3B, 2B, Dylan Stoughton 11 P, 1B, OF, Hunter Williams 11 2B, OF, Matt Fall 11 OF, Isaac Garmin 10 C, OF, James Conway 10 P, OF

Coach: Frank Trudeau