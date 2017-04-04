Spring Sports 2017: Saranac Lake Red Storm

Depth, experience key for Red Storm lax

SARANAC LAKE — While the Red Storm varsity lacrosse team only has a pair of seniors on its roster, the 2017 team is very experienced heading into their regular season.

“We have 12 returning players and a strong attack with JB Chapin, DJ Morgan, Emery Swanson and Hayden Plank,” coach Dermott Morgan said. “Ward Walton returns in net and we believe we can compete at a high level this year.”

Morgan said the key for improvement will be getting the ball through the transition and into the attacking end of the field.

“If we can get the ball to our veteran attack, they are very capable of scoring,” he said.

Chapin returns as a fourth year starter and will co-captain the team along with three-year starter DJ Morgan, who will play multiple positions from the face off to the attack and midfield, as well as goalie Walton.

The defense will have plenty of experience as well, as Jarrett Ashton, Brett Dawson, Ethan Paye and Nick Woodard all look to contribute.

12 Nick Courtney 10, 19 Sully Fogarty 10, 20 Bruno Freeman 10, 11 Cooper Holmes 10, 14 Joey Jamison 10, 18 Aiden Mellon 10, 21 Brandon Miner 10, 10 Hayden Plank 10, 25 Matt White 10, 4 Rylan Christy 10, 9 Jarrett Ashton 11, 23 Brett Dawson 11, 1 Hunter Lahart 11, 22 DJ Morgan 11, 24 Ethan Paye 11, 17 Bryan Sullivan 11, 3 Emery Swanson 11, 15 Ward Walton 11, 28 Nick Woodard 11, 2 Bryon Byrne 12, 7 JB Chapin 12

Coach: Dermott Morgan

Lady Red Storm look to speed and defense in lax

SARANAC LAKE — The Lady Red Storm varsity lacrosse team will look to make others work in the 2017 regular season.

“We have good team speed and we are going to apply hard pressure during transitions,” coach Shannon Muldowney said. “We want to capitalize on more scoring opportunities this year and cause turn overs when defending a transition.”

Muldowney said the key on the offensive end will be to improve the passing game and feeding scorers into eight meters.

Ryley Fischer will be a key for the Red Storm on offense, while Lindsey Rath and Julia Chapin will look to control the midfield and Aurelle Fogarty will be an anchor on defense.

11 Sydney Andronica, 24 Hannah Bradley, 14 Kaztherine Broderick, 18 Lydia Bullock, 12 Meghan Byrne, 2 Julia Chapin, 16 Kylee Clark, 10 Ryley Fischer, 15 Aurelle Fogarty, 1 Holly Kurtz, 3 Alexandria LaDue, 22 Mistre Newton, 4 Olivia Paul, 7 Rylee Preston, 8 Lindsey Rath, 25 Erica Swirsky

Coach: Shannon Muldowney

Lady Red Storm to rely on improved pitching

SARANAC LAKE — Improvement is the word of the season for the Lady Red Storm varsity softball team.

“We have really improved our pitching and we have a very strong infield,” said coach Debi Yando. “Morgan Farmer is our starting pitcher and has really improved since last year. Our goals are to improve on last years record, avoid injuries, improve batting averages, and have fun, of course.”

Along with Farmer, Yando said there are a few players who will need to be key contributors for the Red Storm this season.

“Catcher Iris Glinski is a very valuable player,” she said. “Lindsay Reeve, Kendra Martin, Jayda Buckley and Kayleigh Merrill will all be valuable both in the field and up to bat.”

Yando said the biggest need for the team will be depth behind the plate.

“As of now we need a back up catcher,” she said. “We are grooming some of the girls to help out Iris behind the plate.”

Andrea Boon 12, Morgan Farmer 12, Briana Fenton 12, Iris Glinski 12, Katie Holvic 12, Kendra Martin 12, Lindsay Reeve 12, Makayla Schmidt 12, Jayda Buckley 11, Natalie Dewey 11, Hannah Gochenaur 11, Kayleigh Merrill 11

Coach: Debi Yando

Experienced Red Storm seek sectional run

SARANAC LAKE — With a deep roster of experienced players, the Red Storm varsity baseball team seeks to play at home when it comes time for the Class B playoff run.

“We have 10 seniors who are experienced at the varsity level,” said coach Mark Farmer. “We hope to complete for home field in the playoffs and make a solid run in the playoffs.”

The roster includes seniors Curtis Bordeau, Will Coats, Ben Salls, Derek Strack, Drew Sturgeon, Joe Viscardo, Kyle Woodruff, Brandon Meyer, Liam McCloskey and Nick Stevens.

The seniors will be joined by juniors Mike Miller, Matt Kratts and Casey Sturgeon.

Viscardo returns to lead the pitching staff, which will also include Salls, Miller, Kratts, Coats and Meyer.

Farmer said the NYSPHSAA pitch count rule will be a concern for the Red Storm given the extended winter conditions and the two-week spring break for the school.

“Because of our two week spring break our schedule will be very compressed so pitching and the pitch count will need to be closely monitored,” he said.

Curtis Bordeau 12 33 OF, Will Coats 12 10 P, OF, Ben Salls 12 1 P, OF, Derek Strack 12 31 C, IF, Drew Sturgeon 12 12 IF, Joey Viscardo 12 25 P, IF, Kyle Woodruff 12 50 IF, Brandon Meyer 12 23 P, IF, Liam McCloskey 12 40 OF, Nick Stevens 12 0 OF, Mike Miller 11 2 P, IF, Matt Kratts 11 4 P, IF, Casey Sturgeon 11 11 P, OF

Coach: Mark Farmer

Red Storm Varsity Track and Field

SARANAC LAKE — The Red Storm varsity track and field team is looking to become more rounded as they compete in the Champlan Valley Athletic Conference and push toward sectionals and state qualification.

“Our staff has worked hard to offer opportunities for athletic success to a wide variety of personalities and athletic abilities in the last few years,” coach Cyrus Ellsworth said. “This year we look for results with solid work ethic and am excellent core of senior leadership.”

Ellsworth said the team needs to improve in the sprinting events, with Patrick Wamsganz looked to as a key athlete in the sprints as well as the middle distance races.

In the distance races, the team will look to members of their cross country Section VII champions, including Anderson Gray, Ethan Wood, Adam Branch, Lauchlan Cheney-Seymour and Tyler Martin, who also qualified for the indoor track and field state meet in February.

In the throwing events, the Red Storm returns state qualifier David Sullivan, along with Jacob Alberga, Patrick Alberga and first-year player Sean Lincoln.

Adam Branch 12 Distance, Phillip Buck 12 Distance, Tyler Callahan 12 Sprints, Jay Chapin 12 Sprints, Aaron Hesseltine 12 Distance, Bennett Martino 12 Distance, Logan Purner 12 Athlete, Jake Spadaro 12 Athlete, David Sullivan 12 Throws, Silas Swanson 12 Distance, Jared Bandru 12 Mid-Distance, David Tracy 12 Throws, Owen Wilson 12 Athlete, Ethan Wood 12 Athlete, Jacob Boyea 11 Mid-Distance, Jackson Carlisto 11 Mid-Distance/Sprints, Dzihad Cecunjanin 11 Sprints, Wyatt Foley 11 Mid-Distance, Julian Gambacurta 11 Sprints, Ben Goff 11 Distance, Devan Kidd 11 Distance, Sean Lincoln 11 Throws, Tyler Martin 11 Distance, Griffin Molloy 11 Sprints/Mid-Distance, Abraham Newton 11 Sprints, Jacob Schue 11 Throws, Garrett Thurston 11 Throws, Perry Winch 11 Throws, Jacob Alberga 10 Athlete, Samuel Branch 10 Mid-Distance, Lauchlan Cheney-Seymour 10 Athlete, Brooks Fletcher 10 Sprints, Daniel Foley 10 Sprints-Throws, Anderson Gray 10 Distance, Colton Clement 10 Distance, Adam Hesseltine 10 Distance, Jonathan Hewitt 10 Throws, Austin Reynolds 10 Mid-Distance, Owen Yando 10 Athlete, Patrick Alberga 9 Athlete, Isaiah Buckley 9 Sprints, Sawyer Casson 9 Distance, Austin Comiskey 9 Throws, Austin Familo 9 Mid-Distance, Gabriel Faubert 9 Sprints, Adam Hermanson 9 Sprints, James Catania 8 Distance, Micah McCulley 8 Mid-Distance, Sean Sanford 9 Throws, Jackson Small 9 Mid-Distance, Griffin Smith 9 Distance, Patrick Wamsganz 9 Athlete

Coach: Cyrus Ellsworth

Lady Red Storm have a deep roster

SARANAC LAKE — The Lady Red Storm track and field team will look to a deep roster in order to compete in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference as they prepare for the end-of-season events.

“We have great depth in numbers, leadership and experience,” said coach Jason Wamsganz. “Brittany Shumway leads in the middle distance and distance, with Jada Meadows in sprints and Maddie Grimone in the hurdles.”

Along with experienced leadership in Section VII championship runners, there is a core of underclassmen who will be looked to in order to fill key roles.

“There are a lot of new athletes that can show promise,” Wamsganz said. “Like most other teams, we are looking for a strong showing during the regular season and try and be a contender during sectionals. How many of our younger/or new to track athletes develop, specifically in the field events, will be an indicator of team success.”

Olivia Atkinson 12, Anna Corliss 12, Eliza Cowan 12, Aurelle Fogarty 12, Ellen Goralski 12, Katy Hunt 12, Hannah Latour 12, Jada Meadows 12, Randi Rondeau 12, Abigail Wolff 12, Hannah Brogan 11, Almedina Cirikovik 11, Madison Grimone 11, Kaylee McLean 11, Madison Moon 11, Alexandra Hill 11, Sierra O’Mahony 11, Maggie Peer 11, Brittany Shumway 11, Kiera Walker 11, Pera Bogdanova 10, Edna Cecunjanin 10, Grace Clark 10, Jillian Duffy 10, Anna Ellithorpe 10, Jenna Morgan 10, Sabrina Parker 10, Faith Rothaupt 10, Molly Bell 9, Olivia Bell 9, Isabella Celeste 9, Kellie Claremomt 9, Hailey Cornell 9, Rosemary Crowley 9, Emily Muncil 9, Frannie Newman 9, Emma Peer 9, Hailey Giroux 9, Sylvie Linck 9, Melisa Cirikovik 8, Helena Dramm 8, Claire Fletcher 8, Lea Kidd 8, Gwendalyn Mader 8, Chloe Reardon 8, Serena Stevens 8, Susan Stevens 8

Coach Jason Wamsganz

Red Storm looking to its veterans

SARANAC LAKE — The Red Storm varsity golf team looks to retain the Section VII title this season against stiff competition from the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference and the rest of the teams in the section.

“We expect our seniors to provide leadership,” coach Peter Frenette said. “Our goal is play consistently and improve on our way to the sectionals. We would like to compete for the sectional title and send players to the state meet.”

Kyler Darrah and Tanner Courcelle return as starters from last season’s squad, while there are a total of 11 golfers with varsity experience returning to the team.

As far as needs for the team, Frenette said theirs will be the same as everyone else in the North Country.

“We need to get some quality time outside before the season,” said Frenette, which could be the issue for all sports with a spring storm last weekend pushing games and matches further back.

Sam Branch, Billy Bentz, Zach Churco, Will McClure, Tyler DeAngelis, Carson Ryan, Logan Brown, Zach Gladd, Paige Foley, Kyler Darrah, Gunnar Cross, Raymond Amell, Connor O’Brien, Tanner Courcelle

Coach: Peter Frenette