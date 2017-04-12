Spring Sports 2017: Warrensburg Burghers

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017 Warrensburg High School varsity baseball team includes (front, left to right): Jacob Johnson, John Kelly, Austin Smith, Peyton Olden, (row 2): Asst. Coach Lenny Baker, Tyler Bennett, Zach Smith, John LeFebvre, Thor Larson, Coach Rob Thomas, (row 3): Joe Turner, Garry Ross, Mark Monthony, Evan MacDuff, and Brandon Bailey.

Burghers’ chemistry will take them far

WARRENSBURG — Following a pre-season practice, Warrensburg High School baseball coach Rob Thomas scanned the eyes of his players.

“This season, you really have to concentrate on getting the third out each inning,” he said, advising them to execute baseball’s basics with precision. “It’s vital for you to concentrate on doing the routine work— the spectacular stuff will always occur, by itself.”

Strong, solid defense this season will be important for all teams this year — particularly for the smaller schools — due to the new pitch-count rule which will mandate that pitchers must have several days’ rest after a specified number of pitches.

The Burghers, however, have always protected their athletes from overthrowing, so the new rules won’t be a hard adjustment, Thomas said.

“We’re prepared to rotate a lot of players onto the mound — virtually all our players have experience in the pitching position,” he said.

For 13 consecutive years, the Warrensburg baseball team has won a berth in the Section II tournament, challenging competitors with their scrappy, aggressive play. In 2016, they secured that berth with an overall 8-10 regular-season record.

Although the Burghers lost a number of outstanding athletes to graduation in June including lead pitcher Jake Nemec and catcher Brady Rounds, there’s still plenty of experience in the 2017 Burgher lineup.

Core veterans including pitching Seniors Joe Turner and Mark Monthony — as well as Garry Ross, Zach Smith, Evan MacDuff, John Lefebvre and John Kelly and a many others — will be providing plenty of action on the field for 2017.

Thomas, who replaced 14-year coach Rex Reynolds who retired from coaching duties last May, watched members of his team enjoy some friendly wrestling on the practice field last Monday.

“Our team members have a lot of chemistry, having played together for many years,” he said. “They are willing to do whatever it takes to put us in a good position to win.”

Thomas said that a shortened schedule due to winter’s persistence means that teams will encounter each of the competing schools just once.

“Our players know they’ll all have to ‘show up’ every game,” he said.

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017 Warrensburg High School Varsity Softball team includes (front, left to right): Starr Hughes, Sophie Reed, Angie Miller, Nayana DeAmelia, Jordan Hill, (row 2): Coach Teresa Colvin, Kayla Raymond, Dianne Curtis, Megan Hughes, Britanny Frasier and Mikayla Rothermel.

Burghers retool for 2017

WARRENSBURG — With the June graduation of seasoned four-year pitcher Bethaney Galusha, and all-star slugger Erin Langworthy, the Warrensburg softball team begins a new era this year.

Freshman Sophie Reed is taking the place of Galusha, and her experienced catcher Starr Hughes is expected to help her gain the skills that Galusha possessed, which included working the edges of the strike zone to earn plenty of strikeouts per game.

In addition to Hughes, top returners are veteran athletes Dianne Curtis as well as Britanny Frasier, who has been named by competing coaches as one of the standout players in the league. A solid batter as well as a tough defender, Frasier is to be positioned at left field, and Dianne Curtis will be handling the short stop duties.

They’ll be aided by a number of Burgher athletes new to starting roles, Coach Teresa Colvin said.

“We’ve got lot of new talent this year,” she said. “Every grade level from 8 through 12 is represented, and the players are working together well.”

The team will undoubtedly be missing the offensive power of Langworthy — who had a remarkable record-setting three-sport career at Warrensburg High — but Frasier will undoubtedly be mentoring the younger players on their batting skills.

The team is now busy developing a solid defense to back up their rookie pitching staff, and the players are also working on their offensive prowess, Colvin said.

“We need to rally around our young pitchers and give them confidence they need to be successful,” she said. “We’ve got a great group of kids, and our team should have a winning season.”