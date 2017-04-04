Spring Sports 2017: Westport Eagles

× Expand Blake Liberi

Eagles look to improve young golfers

WESTPORT — With their home course no longer in doubt, the Eagles just want to get onto it.

While hitting indoors for now, the Eagles will prepare for the season with a core of freshmen who will continue to develop in the game according to coach Brad Rascoe.

“We have returning players that saw some playing time last season,” Rascoe said. “I’m not sure this is a strength but is a step in the right direction. We need to focus on the fundamentals and develop the foundation of golf.”

Rascoe said in order for the Eagles to improve on their record, a trio of freshmen will have to work to lower their scores on the course.

“Blake Liberi, Matt Pribble and Lawrence Lobdell will need to step up and focus on their game in order for the team to be successful,” he said. “Our goal is to go out and play as much golf as possible and to have fun doing it. Hopefully this will allow for progress and improvement in their game.”

Eagles golf

Player Grade

Shawn Smith 12, Abe Staats 9, Odin Kohler 9, Blake Liberi 9, Lawrence Lobdell 9, Matt Pribble 9, Mckenzie Stephens 8, Magnus Kohler 7

Coach: Brad Rascoe