Spring Sports 2017: Willsboro Warriors

× Expand Paul Fine-Lease

Warriors return top golfers to course

WILLSBORO — The Warriors varsity gold program will be the favorite in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference regular season, but they are focused on improving their game as they prepare for the sectional tournament at the Barracks in Plattsburgh.

“We are hoping to do well this year during the regular season and our goal is to improve our play at sectionals,” coach John Oliver said. “To do that, the team will have to stay focused and consistent.”

Oliver said there are plenty of new players joining the mix in 2017, but the squad will be anchored by Paul Fine-Lease and Trevor Bigelow, as they return several returning starters.

“All of the players are going to be a key to our success,” Oliver said. “Each one will have to do their part to support the whole.”

Warriors golf

Warren Jackson, Jared Ball, Trenton King, Paul Fine-Lease, Oli Lee, Chase Sousa, Trevor Bigelow, Caleb King, Jared Joslyn, Justin Joslyn, Regan Arnold

Coach: John Oliver

× Expand Rylee Pierson

Warriors bring experience to softball field

WILLSBORO — The lady Warriors softball program returns eight starters from a year ago as they look to be near or at the top of the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference standing this season.

“We have good team speed and we return solid pitching from last season in Rylee Pierson,” coach David Lee said. “Our goal is to try and win the league and hopefully go further in the sectionals. Who knows, fieldhouse?”

Darriann Sweatt will catch Pierson to make out the second half of the battery, while Trina Bigelow will anchor the defense in center field.

At the plate, Kaitlin Shaw will be key to putting up big numbers for the Warriors.

Lady Warriors softball

Player Grade

Darriann Sweatt 12, Payton Gough 12, Kaitlin Shaw 12, Haylee Vanderpool 12, Trina Bigelow 12, Bailee Pulsifer 11, Devi Lee 10, Savannah Bronson 10, Rylee Pierson 10, Olivia Politi 10

Coach: David Lee