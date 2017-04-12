Spring Sports 2017: Schroon Lake Wildcats

× Expand Ben Wisser

Wildcats enter CVAC play

SCHROON — Last season, the Schroon Lake tennis program was a first year squad of players who played scrimmages against local schools.

This year, the Wildcats will be part of the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference and looking to improve throughout the season as the league and sectional tournaments approach.

“It will be a wonderful opportunity for our players to compete at a whole new level,” head coach Heather Williams said. “We have eight players returning from last year, as we have moved from a club style program to participating in the CVAC spring tennis league.”

Senior Ashlyn Lough and Levi Williams return to the team, as do juniors Meg Wilson, Meg Charboneau, Emily Maisonville, Joe Demaniow and Ben Wisser, along with freshman Anna Maisonville.

Gabe Gratto, Tram Lee and Shelby Rice join the squad as well.

Williams also made a plea for the Wildcat faithful to get out to the home matches, which will be held on the town courts.

“Come and watch a home match as we develop our new single and doubles teams for a great round of spring tennis,” she said.

Player Grade

Levi Williams 12, Ashlyn Lough 12, Meg Wilson 11, Meg Charboneau 11, Emily Maisonville 11, Joe Demaniow 11, Ben Wisser 11, Tram Lee 11, Gabe Gratto 10, Anna Maisonville 9, Shelby Rice

Coach: Heather Williams