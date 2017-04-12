Spring Sports 2017: Ticonderoga Sentinels

× Expand Alyssa Tucker

Lady Sentinels seek new queen of the circle

TICONDEROGA — Many of the names will look familiar on the Ticonderoga varsity girl’s softball roster in 2017 from the 2016 program which reached the NYSPHSAA Class C Final Four.

However, the one missing is the one the Sentinels will be trying to replace the most in graduate pitcher Hannah Ross.

“We lost ace Hannah Ross along with our second pitcher, Brittany Bruce, to graduation,” head coach Eric Mullen said. Ross was the most dominant pitcher in the CVAC over the past two seasons, not losing a regular season game over that span.

Mullen added the team is looking to replace the right side of the infield with the loss of Savannah Bezon and Bruce.

While the Sentinels have spots to fill, they return a solid core of players, led by CVAC first-team all star Haleigh Wright, who Mullen calls, “our all-around best player.” Wright is entering her fourth year as a varsity starter and will anchor the defense at shortstop.

Carly Campney also returns behind the plate as a fourth year starter.

“She is a solid hitter and was a Division II all star last year,” Mullen said.

Kristen Palandrani returns for her third season and will be the centerfielder for the Sentinels, with Mullen saying, “she needs to have a bounce back season after playing in limited games due to appendix surgery.”

Kaylee Coon also returns as a third year starter and will play third base while contributing at the plate.

“We will once again be looking to compete for top honors in the CVAC and win sectionals for Class C,” Mullen said of the team goals. “Solid defense is a priority this year if we are to be successful.”

Mullen is assisted by Kendra McCoy.

Lady Sentinel softball

No. Player Grade Pos.

1 Grace Montville 11 OF; 4 Kaylee Coon 12 3B, C; 5 Alyssa Tucker 11 OF; 7 Jessica Bruce 11 P, OF; 9 Haleigh Wright 12 SS, P; 10 Sara Vradenburg 12 2B, SS; 11 Kristen Palandrani 12 CF; 13 Avery Alkinburgh 12 2B; 14 Nicole Tucker 11 IF; 15 Emily Hood 12 P, OF; 16 Abby Young 12 OF; 17 Kacey Fish 11 1B; 19 Cyley Quigley 12 P, OF; 20 Carly Campney 12 C; 22 Emily Pike 11 1B

Coach: Eric Mullen

Back on top, Sentinels look to stay there

TICONDEROGA — All is right in the world when it comes to the Sentinel varsity baseball team.

After falling to Northern Adirondack two years ago, Ticonderoga regained their Section VII/Class C title in 2016, and will look to start another run as the 2017 season begins.

“The goal is to defend the CVAC Division II title,” coach Dan Dorsett said. “We also want to defend the Class C championship, but it will be difficult this year. We must find a way to defend well and score more runs.”

While losing several key positions, including the all star battery of Ryan Trudeau on the mound and Brody Rocque behind the plate, the team will return a trio of three-year starters, led by CVAC all star Evan Graney and including Dalton Granger and Caleb Munson.

“We must fill those key defensive positions of catcher and ace pitcher, but we have seven returning seniors with the three starters who will bring good leadership and experience.”

Dorsett said the team will have five quality arms to throw on the mound, but there will still be concern over the NYSPHSAA pitch count rule.

“Different players will be asked to fill new spots as more guys are used on the mound,” he said.

Sentinel baseball

No. Player Pos. Grade

2 Jevyn Granger CF 11; 3 Dalton Granger P/SS 12; 4 Austin Barnao P/IF 10; 5 Brendan Lauzon C/OF 11; 7 Zach Bennett C/IF 12; 9 Mike Fitzgerald OF 12; 10 Riley Manso OF 11; 11 Chandler Whitford DH/OF 12; 12 Russell Gallo P/OF 10; 13 Evan Graney SS/2B 11; 14 Michael DuShane P/IF 10; 21 Samuel DuShane OF 12; 24 Isiah LaRock C/IF 12; 33 Sawyer Veneto OF 11; 34 Caleb Munson P/1B 12

Coach: Dan Dorsett

Sentinels seek Division II track crown

TICONDEROGA — Experience at the top of a deep roster will be the key for the Sentinel varsity track and field team, who will seek for a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference title as the take to their new facility in 2017.

“We have 17 returning athletes, 13 of which are seniors and juniors who should provide leadership for our sophomores and freshmen,” coach Walter Thorne said. “A big need is we need more athletes in the distance events as we expect to contend for the Division II championship and to play the role of spoiler in Section VII.”

Key players to the squad will include Collin Bresett, Justyn Granger, Griffin Hughes, Derek Joiner, Matt Dorsey, Caleb Pike, Jarod Pike, Brendin Plumadore, Ty Schlogl, Lance Shaner Kohl Tucker, Jonathan West and Adam Zhang.

Sentinel track and field

JD St. Andrews, Doug Baker, Collin Bresett, Justyn Granger, Kenneth Hayes, Seth Hamel, Griffin Hughes, Derek Joiner, Matt Dorsey, Celeb Pike, Jarod Pike, Brandin Plumadore, Riley Quigley, Ty Schlogl, Hayden Scuderi, Lance Shaner, Kohl Tucker, Jonathan West, John Wright, Adam Zhang, Brandon Veneto

Coach: Walter Thorne

Lady Sentinels have experienced squad

TICONDEROGA — The Lady Sentinel track and field team will have several experienced athletes as the 2017 season begins, but are lacking numbers needed to gain points in league meets.

“Our goals are going to be to improve over the course of the season and develop our team identity,” coach Walter Thorne said.

Returning athletes include sectional high jump champion Meg McDonald, along with state cross country runners Sierra Stacy and Madison Flora.

Along with those three, Thorne also looks for contributions from Omni Bazan, Delaney Hughes, Corey Kidder, Eryn Kidder and McKenzie Price.

Lady Sentinels track and field

Omni Bazon, Sarah Bresett, Meg McDonald, Mya Delong, Saydee Goodness, Madison Flora, Hailee Hearburg, Delaney Hughes, Corey Kidder, Eryn Kidder, McKenzie Price, Emily Purkey, Sierra Stacy, Aubrey Smith, Mia Thorne

Ticonderoga unified now has a league

TICONDEROGA — The athletic department at Ticonderoga Central School hit on something when they brought unified basketball to the region.

Unified basketball, which offers sporting opportunities for non-traditional student athletes, took off last year as the Sentinels played their first season in 2016.

“The unified program is a mixture of special education and regular education students who don’t often get the chance to play sports or to be on a team,” coach Alexandra Smith said. “We hope this season will start to generate interest in more Section VII schools.”

Their hopes from one year ago came true, as the Sentinels will now play a CVAC regular season against Plattsburgh High, Saranac, Beekmantown and AuSable Valley.

“Everybody is helping each other learn something new each practice,” Smith said. “The kids get encouragement and motivation while they are training together and playing together, which is a quick path to friendship and understanding.”

Smith said the goals for the team are to be united, win at least half of their six games in the regular season, and, “fill the stands with fans for our home games.”

Kendra McCoy adds to the Sentinel coaching staff, which is joined by team manager Shania Hurlburt.

Sentinel unified basketball

Chandler Barnes, Brandon Bevins, Cheyenne Bowman, David Carpenter, Sandra Carpenter, Colby Clemons, Hannah Dufault, Jermy Fuller, Paul Gilchrist, Damon Gregson, Jeremiah Hurlburt, Joe Johns, Keeley Jordon, Joe LaRose, Jack Perkins, Kelsi Perry, Ryan Perry, Kiersten Sawyer, Autumn Smith, Leanne Smith

Shania Hurlburt - (Team Manager)

Coaches: Alexandra Smith, Kendra McCoy

Sentinel golfers look to senior leadership

TICONDEROGA — The Sentinel varsity golf team will have a trio of upperclassmen who will expect big things in the 2017 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference season.

“We are excited for the golf season and look for our senior leadership to help develop our less experienced players,” coach Jay Wells said. “Seniors Duncan Bain, Joel Cook and Connor Lawrie are coming off a nice season last year and are motivated to keep improving.”

Sentinels golf

Duncan Bain, Joel Cook, Connor Lawrie, Ethan Hill, Mike Fitzgerald, John Reale, Sar Whitten, Fahim Noor, Lucas Grinnell, Ethan Thompson, Arthur Morrison, Darby Guay, Zach Bush

Coach: Jay Wells