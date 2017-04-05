St. Mary’s basketball teams

Photo provided
The St. Mary’s School Grades 3/4 Coed Basketball Team players are, from left: (back) Stacia Barber, Landon LaVallie, Levyn Burgey, Coach Jim Burgey, Mya Smith, and Curtis Cruickshank, and (front) Gracie Wells, Layla Weilacher, Isabel Collette, Eli Dromgool and Ava Bessler.
The St. Mary’s School of Ticonderoga 7/8 Grade Girls Basketball Team members are, from left: (back) Alexis Gibbs, Coach Erik Leerkes, Lorelei Leerkes, Julianna Holman, Aurelia Leerkes (sub), Coach Christine Leerkes; and (front) Sophia Zelinski, Laura Zelinski and Kiyanna Stockwell.
The St. Mary’s School of Ticonderoga Grades 7/8 Boys Basketball Team members are, from back: David LaPointe, Corey Lender and Aidan Stacie. Front: Connor Robarge-Greene, Michael O’Donnell. Missing from photo are Coach Todd Bilow and Jarrett Banish.