Stage set for Division I showdown

× Northern Adirondack’s Bailey LaBarge looks to get the ball against EL/W’s Analise Burdo during their Division II contest Monday. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | The Saranac Lady Chiefs and Beekmantown Lady Eagles were both victorious in the Division I play Monday, setting the stage for a Wednesday matchup in Saranac between the two unbeaten teams in division as both teams played to a draw earlier in the season.

The Chiefs got a goal from Sydney Myers in a 1-0 victory over Plattsburgh High. Payton Couture made eight saves in the win, while Delaney McCormick made eight for the Hornets.

Beekmantown got three goals from Emma McCasland and another from Rylee Fessette as they scored a 4-0 win over AuSable Valley. Bailey Carter made 11 saves for the shutout in net, while Koree Stillwell made 22 saves for the Patriots.

In the other Division I game, Marlie Sample scored the first and last goals of the game to pull the Northeastern Clinton Cougars even with Peru, 2-2. Mackenzie Carpenter and Hallie LaDuke scored for the Indians, while Bri Brousseau had 13 saves in goal. Abby Racine had seven saves for the Cougars.

In Division III, Johnsburg handed the Crown Point Panthers their first divisional loss and leveled the top of the standings with a 2-1 victory as Khaleah Cleveland scored twice in the second half, including the game-winner on a penalty kick. Swade Potter scored for the Panthers, with Charlize Bernard making 11 saves for the Jaguars and Eleanor Harmon making eight for the Panthers.

The Willsboro Warriors got four goals from sectional scoring leader Jenna Ford, including the game-winner in overtime, in defeating Schroon Lake, 4-3. Lily Slyman, Grace Higgens and Anna Maisonville scored for the Wildcats. Margaret Frechette made 26 saves in the win, while Emma Hannemann made 17 for the Wildcats.

Division II leaders, the Moriah Vikings, got an even balance in scoring en route to a 4-0 win over Chazy, with Madison Olcott, Juliette Baker, McKenzie Sprague and Reagan Garrison all scoring for the Vikings. Samantha Hayes made 13 saves in the shutout win, while Emmy Moak made 12 saves and Olivia Rotella made eight for the Eagles.

Emily Peryea scored three goals for the Northern Adirondack Lady Bobcats in a 4-3 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport, while Hannah Jock added a score and Aiden Lambert made six saves in the win. Abbey Schwoebel, Thea Shaw and LeAnna Costin scored for the Griffins, while Madalyn Fuller made 12 saves.

The Lake Placid Lady Blue Bombers got goals from Olivia Ferebee, Emma Adragna and Lydia Bullock in a 3-0 win over Ticonderoga, with Brooke Paries making eight saves for the shutout. Aubrey Smith had 17 saves in net for the Sentinels.

BOYS SOCCER

Trevor Bigelow scored twice and assisted on a third goal to Stephen Leibeck as Willsboro scored a 3-1 win over Schroon Lake on Monday. Tyler Dick scored the lone goal for the Wildcats, with Regan Arnold making eight saves for the Warriors and Harrison Gereau making nine for Schroon Lake.

Nate Boule and Logan Frenya each scored for the Seton Catholic Knights in a 2-0 win over Saranac Lake. Tyler Reid had three saves for the shutout victory, while Zach Churco made nine saves for the Red Storm.