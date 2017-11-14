State champions eight times over

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell MIDDLETOWN | At the end of the NYSPHSAA Class D Championship game Nov. 12, an usher said to his group, “I have to escort Chazy to the gymnasium for the awards ceremony.” Another quickly responded, “I think Rob (McAuliffe) knows how to get there.” For the eighth time, the Chazy head coach and his team entered the Middletown High gymnasium triumphantly as the Class D state champion, this time sharing the honor with Mount Academy, as the two teams battled to a 1-1 draw through 110 minutes of play. Chazy also won the state championship in 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2013, when they were also co-champions with Jasper Troupsburg. The eighth title tied Chazy with Pittsford-Mendon with the most championships in state history and put McAuliffe two titles ahead of Shenendahowa’s Mike Campisi. “I am happy for the kids,” McAuliffe said. “I’m thankful that I get to work at this school and work amongst these boys and be past of something the alumni can be proud of in Chazy soccer. This is a group of boys who have been playing together so many years and when they were young talked about winning the state championship and to have that group who has worked together for so long make it hear and accomplish that goal is very special.” McAuliffe also described the moment as bittersweet, as the senior members of the team had completed their final game. “It’s great to send them off with a win, but it’s still the last time they will be with us on that field,” McAuliffe said. “It is going to be tough to replace all those guys but we have a strong group coming back and they know how to turn it on and do what it takes.” One of those current seniors, Conner Morse, was the man behind the equalizing goal in the 71st minute of play, collecting a cross from Hayden King, patiently trapping the ball with his chest, and firing off a half-volley which found the far side of the Mount net. “It kind of came naturally what to do,” Morse said. “I settled it with my chest and looked to get a strong touch on it and try to put it on frame. Our coach told us that we should never give up and a goal would come if we kept working.”

“That goal from Conner is so appropriate,” McAuliffe said. “He has been battling for year and it shows what we were like all year long because we were not relying on one scorer. We scored a bunch of goals this weekend from a bunch of different guys.” The Mount Academy goal, scored by Seth Thomsen in the 37th minute of play on a hard header into the back of the net, was the first goal Chazy had given up to an opponent in 18 games and first to a Class D school. The Chazy defense then clamped down, with Ben Norcross making five saves, including a key top-shelf save in overtime. “We kept the same game plan as we had all year,” Norcross said. “We didn’t want to give up the goal, but it was a good goal. All of us had a feeling that we were going to get one in and get the game to overtime, at least. At Chazy, this means everything, ever since I was a ball boy this is what you look forward to.” “Growing up in Chazy, it is always about soccer and to have our dream come true here feels amazing and its going to be one of the best memories of my life,” said sweeper Nathan Trombly, who was named the state finals MVP for the Eagles. “That team has a very good forward (Thomas Huleatt) and I had my hands full. I knew no one was going to quit and we were going to play hard as soon as the second half whistle blew. There’s nothing better in my senior year to do this and to be playing with my closest friends.” “You’re talking to me today because of the way those four and Ben have played all year and today,” McAuliffe said. “They are a special group who did some amazing things this year and the goal they gave up was a special goal by Mount. At halftime I knew we could tie it up or win it. We knew they would go defensive at some point and we would be able to make an adjustment and that is what happened.”