State POY now 1,000-point club member

× Moriah head coach Brian Cross, father Ed Trombley, mother Beth Trombley and assistant coach Tommy Tesar surround Dylan Trombley to celebrate his 1,000 career point milestone. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PORT HENRY | There was a noticeable gasp as the first of two free throws bounced off the front of the rim and landed on the ground in the third quarter of Moriah’s home game against Peru Jan. 11.

However, senior guard Dylan Trombley reset for the second and sent it straight through the netting, scoring his 1,000th career point for his high school career.

“It is just pretty cool,” Trombley said of the accomplishment. “It is an awesome feeling. I realized I was close until people started standing up and cheering when I was standing at the free throw line. It kind of hit me, then it really sunk in when I hit it and saw my mom and dad running out on the court.”

The 2017 Class D Player of the Year and Final Four MVP added the 1,000 point mark to one of the most decorated basketball resumes’ in Section VII history, but said the accomplishments of a year ago will always rank higher.

“This is fourth or fifth,” Trombley said. “It’s behind the state title, state championships, sectional finals, all the team stuff is before this. It is up there.”

“Dylan is our floor general and our leader, he pretty much runs the show,” said head coach Brian Cross. “He came up as a freshman and didn’t get a lot of playing time. He certainly has developed to one of the best players in the league for the past 2-3 years and continues this year. He is one of the most unselfish players I’ve ever coached, and yet he scored 1,000 points in a little less than two years. He probably has many assists. We don’t keep track of it, but it has to be up there. He’s up there with anyone in our school system. If you are open, he will get you the ball.”

Trombley gave a lot of credit to his teammates as well.

“I wouldn’t be here with out my teammates,” he said. From my freshman year until now, they keep me going. I had the easy parts compared to them.”

Trombley became the third 1,000-point scorer in just three seasons in Moriah, with Taylor Slattery and Adam Jaquish (the second leading scorer in Section VII history) accomplishing the mark in the 2015-16 season.