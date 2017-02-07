State sets pitch count in baseball, coaches offer mixed opinions

× Lake Placid pitcher Chris Williams delivers to the plate last season. For the coming baseball season, pitchers in New York State will be on a pitch count at all levels. Photo by Jill Lobdell

TROY — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) was very busy at their quarterly executive committee meeting, held Jan. 27, with their biggest decision already impacting baseball coaches throughout Section VII.

The committee voted to institute a pitch count rule throughout the 11 sections that make up NYSPHSAA, which will go into effect at the start of the 2017 season.

For programs in Section VII, there is a lot of concern over the new rule, which ties days of rest to number of pitches thrown. For example, a varsity pitcher who throws 96-105 pitches (or more, if they throw their 105th pitch in the middle of an at-bat) will have to sit for days before they are allowed to pitch again.

“The safety of our student-athletes is always the number one objective and the pitch count will help protect some of our pitchers arms,” said Stephen Broadwell, Willsboro Central School superintendent and past president of NYSPHSAA. “There has been a great deal of research conducted regarding this regulation and overall the perspective is it will help protect our athletes from overuse at an early age.

“This was a National Federation rule that New York is compelled to implement. The state baseball committee spend a great deal of time creating the current rule and they will continue to study and potentially revise it in the upcoming years.”

The level of concern seems to be spread.

“Ron (Rossi) and I have always been aware of pitch counts,” Lake Placid head coach Brian Brandes said. “He keeps a counter every game and we have the iscore ap to check accuracy. We never set strict limits, but certain benchmarks lead us to conversations between innings with pitchers. Depending on age, experience, and amount previous work (within the past few days), we usually​ chatted with pitchers after the 50, 75, and 90 pitches. After 90, we would plan on when to replace him. After 100 (rare cases), we had another pitcher ready.”

“We have used pitch counts at Plattsburgh High School since 2004 as a monitoring technique,” said Hornets coach Jim Manchester, who also represents Section VII baseball at the state level. “We believe that is a much more effective gauge than innings pitched and we are protective of pitchers’ arms early in the season.”

“I have been using a pitch counter now for the last eight years,” AuSable Valley coach Randy Douglas said. “I usually ask a parent or one of the substitute players to click the counter. Honestly, I do think it’s a good idea and I am all in favor of the new regulations. Over using a high school kid’s arm can be devastating to them in all their future endeavors.”

“I keep a pretty accurate pitch count on my pitchers, just for the safety of the pitchers and their arms,” said Chazy coach Brian Norcross. “I will have to wait for the season to be completed to see how I feel about the new rule. It may be a great thing, or something I would want completely revamped. I think we will be fine because I have quite a few pitchers this season.”

However, Minerva/Newcomb coach Matt Winslow, who said he has not been using pitch counts, said the rule will create several issues for his team.

“Every kid and their arms are different,” Winslow said. “Unless I see something that lets me know a pitcher is done, I rely on the pitcher to tell me how they feel. Most of our teams only have one or two quality pitchers.”

While Brandes uses pitch counts, he agreed with Winslow that each player is different.

“Our philosophy on pitchers is that they are all different,” he said. “Some shouldn’t go more than 60 - 70. Others can handle a larger load. Very few have the “rubber arms” that can throw everyday. In fact, I have had only one in the last 28 years, who won the NYS MVP in 1994.”

“We have always paid attention to the pitch count of our players,” said Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett. “Each season we work on strengthening our guys to be able to handle an increased pitch count, but there are numbers that each individual has that we would not exceed.”

Manchester said he can empathize with the smaller schools.

“The pitch count rule will be an issue for smaller squads,” Manchester said. “It will force teams to develop more pitchers. It will be difficult, if not impossible, to get through a season with two or three guys logging all the innings.”

“This new rule could play a problem with some smaller schools who are limited to the number of kids who can pitch,” Dorsett said. “The only changes I would recommend would be a potential increase in some of the counts already established. We will now have to attempt to develop more pitchers in the program which could take away from other player development possibly.

“Our team may have to be prepared to win games by using multiple pitchers in every game which then requires kids to move around to different defensive positions as well.”

“Absolutely, I will have to put more time in trying to develop more pitchers,” Winslow said. “That takes away from everything else a coach has to prepare for in order to compete. We will struggle with it even though I retain my pitching staff from last year.”

“I think it could pose a problem for all teams just because we have to cram so many games into such a short season,” Norcross said. “Especially this year with northern and southern schools having different spring breaks.”

“I think this will force coaches to prepare more players to pitch and force into service some who may not be ready,” Bradnes said. “Games may be longer due to increased walks and hits. It may in fact, inadvertently cancel some JV programs in small schools, or schools with many spring sport choices. If varsity teams need pitchers, they may have to take younger pitchers from the JV team.

“I will take a more hands-on approach to teaching mechanics and skill development in the younger levels,” Brandes added. “The more kids that know the mechanics, the better.”

Manchester said he is a fan of the new rule and thinks it should remain in place, as-is.

“I am good with the rule as it now stands,” he said. “I know the committee will revisit the threshold numbers after the 2017 season since this is the first year of pitch counts. This will get coaches to be conscious of leaving pitchers in the game and protecting them from overuse. It will not be an issue for PHS as we have been doing this anyway.”

As for Winslow: “Get rid of it. Most coaches use common sense with their pitchers and don’t over use them. This rule will also be hard to manage with everything else that goes on in a baseball game.”

“We as coaches all have an ace on our pitching staff that we like to count on in crucial game situations,” Douglas said. “However, I believe that all of the coaching staffs in the CVAC and MVAC are all very cognizant as to the needs of proper rest of a young pitchers arm. The health of a high school athlete is most important to us all as coaches.”

“I believe this will create the opportunity to develop more pitchers on the baseball squad and coaches will begin working with all their players to develop pitching skills in case they are needed,” said Broadwell. “Overall, this was created for student safety.”

Coaches will have to keep a pitch track on all of their players to present prior to every game in order to ensure pitchers do not go over the allotted number of pitches without proper rest. Coaches from both teams will also have to sign the official pitch count chart, kept by the home team, following the game.

Any violation of the rule will be seen as a team using an ineligible player and the game will be forfeited. There may also be additional school or sectional penalties as well.

NYSPHSAA Pitch Counts

The following is the pitch count limits for baseball pitchers at the modified, junior varsity and varsity levels, along with pitch count rules for postseason play

Nights rest Modified JV Varsity Playoffs

One 1-20 1-30 1-30 1-40

Two 21-40 31-45 31-65 41-71

Three 41-60 46-75 76-85 72-102

Four 61-75 76-85 96-105 103-125