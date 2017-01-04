Stepping up their game, Burghers beat King’s School 58-23

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The Warrensburg Varsity Boys Basketball Team listens to coach Mike Perrone describe game strategy during a pre-season scrimmage against Bolton. The Burghers won their first game so far in the 2016-17 season Dec. 30 by beating Kings Park of Long Island 58-23.

WARRENSBURG — The ever-improving Warrensburg Boys Basketball team won their first game of the 2016-17 season Dec. 30 by beating King’s School of Lake Luzerne by a score of 58-23.

The victory was earned with a tough defense, crisp play execution and a balanced scoring attack. No less than eight Warrensburg players scored during the game.

The Burghers took an 18-2 lead in the first quarter, and boosted their advantage through the contest in the first round of Warrensburg’s annual George Khoury tournament.

King’s School’s defense contained leading Burgher scorer junior Garry Ross to 4 points, but sophomore Evan MacDuff responded by scoring 10 points and 11 rebounds through the game.

MacDuff was followed by juniors Cole Lanfear and Joe Kelly plus sophomore Brandon Bailey, each with 9 points. Adding to the score were senior Joe Turner with 8 points, sophomore Peyton Olden with 7 points and junior Brandon Turner with 2 points.

With the victory, Warrensburg’s 2016-17 record stands at 1-6 overall and 0-4 in the Adirondack League.

The championship and consolation games in the George Khoury Christmas tournament are to be held Jan. 14 at 1 and 2:30 p.m. respectively.

George Khoury coached boys basketball at Warrensburg High School between 1947 and the mid-1980s. In February 1983, he set a state record for career victories with 515 wins. Honored in the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame, Khoury retired after coaching at Warrensburg for 37 years, tallying 518 wins in varsity basketball, winning 13 league championships and four Sectional titles.

On Dec. 20, Warrensburg put up a solid fight against reigning Adirondack League Western Division champions Hadley-Luzerne.

The Burghers lost 66 to 52, put played competitively against the Eagles, who have compiled an admirable record playing against all but the largest schools in the Adirondack League.

Against Hadley-Luzerne, Garry Ross scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. junior Zach Smith and Joe Turner each scored 11 points, John Kelly scored 5, and both Cole Lanfear and Evan MacDuff scored 3. Also, Kelly and Turner brought down 10 rebounds each. Employing steely defense, Kelly limited high-scoring athlete Connor Backus to six points through the first three quarters. Backus finished the game with 19 points however, sharing top-scorer honors with teammate Cody Patnode.