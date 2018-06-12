Strong Section VII field ready for track states

Saranac | Section VII is hoping to send a strong field of competitors to Syracuse as they compete in the NYSPHSAA state championship meet this weekend.

Cameron Duffield of Saranac will lead the field to the meet, as he is one of the favorites in the 400 hurdles. He will also compete in the 110 hurdles and will join teammates Luke Maye, Marcus Baisi and Griffin Williams in the 4x400 relay event, where he will also be considered a favorite.

For Baisi, he will join the relay team along with earning spots at the state meet in the 100 and 400.

In the 4x800 relay, the combined EKMW squad will represent the section after an exchange error led to a disqualification.

“All together we are running very well,” said Isaac Defelice. “In this race, I feel I should have pushed it more in the beginning. Now, however, we all get another opportunity in states and we will give it our all.”

Saranac’s Andrew LePage ran strong in the 1,600 for a second week, defeating Caleb Moore of Seton Catholic in the event.

“I felt good and was able to run about the same time,” LePage said. “It has been a lot of fun competing with him throughout high school.”

In the girls meet, Beekmantown’s Kirsten Villemaire had wins in the 800 and 4x100 relay, while teammate Alyssa Waters, in her first team on the team as a senior, will head to states in the 100 and 200.

“I had never done it so I decided to see what I could do,” Waters said. “I got a lot of pointers and help from my coaches to be able to compete was a great experience.”

Saranac Lake’s Madison Grimone had another standout performance, as she earned the win in the 400 hurdles, diving across the line and making up two spots, going from third seed to champion.

“It was an opportunity to go for states and compete with the best,” Grimone said. “I knew I had two make up four seconds in seeding time, and I had to run hard and have no doubt. I had no idea I had won until my dad picked me up and said there you go kid.”