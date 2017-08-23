Summer pastimes to help raise funds for NYSEF

LAKE PLACID | How does a trip to Camden Park in Baltimore to watch the hometown Orioles sound?

Or a fishing trip professional guide and Olympic medalist?

Those are the two main event items up for auction this Saturday as part of the The New York Ski Educational Foundation’s (NYSEF) Summer Benefit, taking place Saturday, Aug. 26, at Heaven Hill Farm from 6-10 p.m.

The special live auction will include the following:

• A Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards as the Baltimore Orioles will host the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 1:35 p.m.

• Two field box seats, a parking pass and a voucher for a meal and drink for two.

• An exclusive fishing trip with professional guide Zac Horrocks and World-Class Athlete Andrew Weibrecht. Included in this package is a full day fishing trip for four, fishing tips and tricks, two specialty fishing boats and a superior lunch prepared on-site by your hosts.

All funds raised from the live auction will go provide opportunities for athletes of all ages to reach their potential in snow sports.

Online bidding is open for these items until 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Although winners will be announced at the Benefit, you do not need to attend to win. For more info, visit nysef.org/events.