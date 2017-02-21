Sun Community News creates new Section VII basketball book

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Section VII Championship Basketball book will have a new look this season.

Sun Community News has published the 2016-17 Section VII High School Basketball Championships book, a 48-page, full color publication featuring all 47 boy’s and girl’s basketball teams in Section VII.

The debut installment of the book was created as a partnership between Section VII and Sun Community News.

Along with team photos and rosters, the book contains an updated list of 1,000-point scorers as of Feb. 1, including Beekmantown’s Kenna Guynup, who hit the mark on Feb. 8 (NAC’s Stephen Peryea has also joined the 1,000-point club, but did so after deadline).

The book contains a detailed schedule of the Section VII and NYSPHSAA playoffs for both boy’s and girl’s in Class B, Class C and Class D. It also includes a list of prior Section VII champions by class.

“We were looking to upgrade our Section program,” said Section VII Director Matthew Walentuk. “Sun Community News allowed for us to make a full color program. We’re going to keep the cost the same as previous years and provide the program for $3 at our Sectional contests.”

“We are very thrilled to be part of the Section VII championship book this season,” sports editor Keith Lobdell said. “This season, our small staff was able to watch every basketball team within Section VII play, and this book is an extension of that with profiles and many, many pictures from 2016-17 regular season. We are very much looking forward to this year’s sectional playoffs and beyond.”

Sun Community News has photo galleries from 46 of the Section VII teams, available at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.