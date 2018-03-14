Tanneberger Tournament returns

The annual Tanneberger Alumni Tournament will take place Saturday, March 17.
WESTPORT | Alumni of Westport Central School and their friends are invited for a day of basketball and friendship at the annual Thomas Tanneberger Alumni Basketball Tournament, to be held Saturday, March 17 with games starting at 1 p.m.
Proceeds from the tournament go to the Thomas Tanneberger Memorial Scholarship Fund, set up in the memory of the former Westport student and athlete.
There will be a player sign-in on Friday, March 16, from 7 until 9 p.m. with an open shoot around that night.
Players can also register the morning of the games starting at noon. A $25 registration fee includes the annual Tanneberger Tournament t-shirt and gathering for two following the tournament.
Events at the games include a 50-50 raffle and quilt display.
The tournament will consist of four men’s teams, two women’s teams and the “old timers,” group. Games start with the men’s first game at 1 p.m., which will also feature a biddy basketball halftime showcase for grades 3-4. The second men’s game will take place at 2:15 p.m., with a 5-6 grade biddy demonstration at halftime of the game.
The old timers half court game will take place at 3:30 p.m., followed by the men’s consolation game at 4 p.m. and the women’s championship game at 5 p.m., which will include a free throw shooting contests for students in grades 7-9 at halftime.
The men’s championship game will start at approximately 6:15 p.m., with a 10-12 grade three point shooting contest at halftime.
For more information, contact 518-962-8567.