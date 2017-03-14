Tanneberger, Ward alumni tournaments upcoming

× Expand File photo Alumni compete during a previous Tanneberger Tournament.

WESTPORT — There will be a new bracket in the 38th annual Dr. Thomas Tanneberger Alumni Basketball Tournament this Saturday, March 18.

Joining with the four men’s and two women’s alumni teams that have traditionally been a part of the annual day of basketball to support the Dr. Thomas Tanneberger Memorial Scholarship will be an “Old Timers Game,” which will pit alumni age 50 and over against each other in a half court game at 3:30 p.m.

Games begin at 1 p.m. with the first two men’s games (second starting at 2:45 p.m.), with biddy basketball teams made up of students from grades 3-4 and grades 5-6 playing at halftime of the first two games, respectively.

The Old Timers game at 3:30 p.m. will be followed by the men’s consolation game at 4 p.m.

The ladies take to the court for their alumni championship game at 5 p.m., with a foul shooting competition for students in grades 7-9 taking place at halftime.

The men’s title game takes place at 6:15 p.m., with students in grades 10-12 competing in the three-point contest at halftime.

Those alumni (and friends) interested in playing should register ahead by calling Jeff and Carol at 962-8567 or online at Tanneberger.org. Player sign-in will take place from 7 until 9 p.m. Friday, March 17, during an open gym shoot around or prior to noon on gameday.

The registration fee will be $25, which includes a game shirt and gathering for two following the tournament.

Admission to the games is $4 for adults and $2 for students, with preschoolers admitted for free. During the tournament, there will also be a 50/50 raffle and a quilt display.

The proceeds from the event go towards the Tanneberger Memorial Scholarship, named after Dr. Tanneberger and given to a graduating senior who has demonstrated academic and athletic excellence.

Ward Tournament

ELIZABETHTOWN — For the 26th year, alumni from schools throughout the North Country will come to Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School for the Oat Ward Alumni Basketball Tournament Saturday, March 25, starting at 11:15 a.m. with Moriah 1 against Ticonderoga 2.

This year, there are nine boys teams in the tournament, according to organizer Michael “Ike” Tyler. There will be no women’s games because of lack of participants, but Tyler hopes that bracket will come back next year.

Games continue at 12:15 p.m. with Crown Point against Westport, 1:10 p.m. with Etown against Moriah 2, 2:05 p.m. with Ticonderoga 1 against Schroon; 3 p.m. with defending champion Willsboro taking on the winner of the first game, 3:55 p.m. with the winners of games two and three, 4:55 with the winners of games four and five. The championship game is set to start at 6 p.m.

Registration is $25 per player, which includes Ward Tournament T-shirt and a reception/buffet following the tournament at the Wooden Nickle.

The Pat Ward memorial fund, which benefits from the tournament, was created after Pat was killed in a car accident on Dec. 31, 1991. The corrections officers of Moriah Shock created this fund in Pat’s memory to award a gift of $250 to an ELCS senior who best exemplifies Pats love of soccer, basketball and his free spirited attitude.