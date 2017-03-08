Team effort leads Ti to regional finals

PLATTSBURGH — When Ticonderoga head coach Joe Defayette pictures his dream game on offense, the Class C regional semifinal against St. Lawrence March 8 may be what he sees.

While he may want more points, Defayette would gladly take double-digit scoring from four different players as the Sentinels scored a 58-40 win over the Larries.

“That is what we want to see on a nightly basis and that is more indicative of how we played,” Defayette said.

The Sentinels went on an 11-2 run to start the second quarter, leading 26-21 at halftime, extending their lead with a 15-9 third, leading in the fourth by as much as 16 points.

Brett Mosier led the Sentinels with 15 points, including five big points to start the fourth quarter.

“I give a lot of credit to the team,” Mosier said. “They were always looking for the open man and I was that person tonight. Colton hit some big three’s and Evan was filling the stat sheet like he does every night. We played our kind of ball.”

“It was about getting the ball moving and I was noticing the elbow was open so we were able to get shots from there and also get the passes into the low post,” said Griffin Hughes, who scored 4 points in the second quarter.

Both big shots from Mosier were assisted by Evan Graney, who finished with 13 points and six assists.

“It was definitely easier,” Graney said. “We love it when everyone gets involved scoring.

Samuel DuShane and Colton Huestis each scored 12 points, while DuShane led the team with 8 rebounds.

“We just played hard against them,” DuShane said. “We had to box out against the Feeley kid and he was hard to move. We were able to move the ball more offensively which led to gaps and we were all able to contribute.”

“It’s always fun to get hot and see a team call a timeout,” Huestis said. “It has been fun to be the sixth man because they think all our best is on the court when we start and we are a very deep team.”

“We have guys coming off the bench that can do multiple things, and these guys have embraced that,” Defayette said. “We like Ethan (Thompson — 2 points, 6 rebounds) coming off the bench because he brings a lot of energy and he gets after it on the glass.”

Thompson also helped control the tempo against the Larries.

“I am more of a defensive player and I want to help my teammates out with defense,” Thompson said. “We wanted to slow them down because they are a fast-paced team.”

“We wanted to keep them out of the lane and we did a pretty good job on defense keeping them out and slowing the tempo,” Graney said.

“We wanted to keep them out of the paint and we did a pretty good job with that,” Defayette said. “We wanted them to hurt us from the outside and they hit a couple shots. We wanted to hold them in the 40’s because we have not lost when we have done that.”

The Sentinels advance to their program’s second regional championship game in boy’s basketball history, this time facing Section II/Class C champion Lake George Saturday, March 11, at Hudson Valley Community College with tip set for 4:45 p.m.

“We have only been in this game one other time and we are hungry and we wanted to go through them,” Mosier said about the Warriors, who defeated the Sentinels twice in the regular season.

“In the beginning of the season we were awful, and in the second game we were up late and they hit some three’s so, what are you going to do,” Mosier added.

“It’s going to come down to execution,” Defayette said. “We have to execute on offense and we have to play mistake free on defense. That is what it has come down to so far. They are a very good team and when we have made defensive mistakes they have capitalized on it.”

The Sentinel coach also said it may be nice to be in the underdog role for his team.

“We were the one seed in our section and I think the guys played with a little bit of pressure in the sectionals and not as much tonight,” he said. “It will be nice, I think, to be the underdog and add that fuel to our fire.”

The Sentinels may also benefit from having some extra fan base behind them, as they will play following the Class D regional final between Argyle and Moriah.

“I hope so,” Graney said about Moriah fans staying for their game. “We are big rivals but we definitely support each other when we get into situations like this.”

“I’ve been there once to watch Moriah play so it’s going to be great to play there myself,” Hughes said. “It’s a great atmosphere. It would be nice to see them there and have a big crowd. Maybe we can do the same before with our fans.”

“It would be nice to have a crowd, but at this stage you should not be looking for any extra motivation,” Defayette said, “but it would be nice.”