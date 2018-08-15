Tennis tournament returns to rousing welcome

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo provided The Schroon Lake tennis tournament returned July 26-28 after renovations on town courts were completed. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo provided The pictured winners played in two to three matches per day after weather issues forced matches to be rescheduled. Prev Next

SCHROON LAKE | After an absence of several years and following the renovation of the town’s tennis courts, the annual Schroon Lake Tennis Tournament returned this summer to a rousing welcome.

Sponsored by the Schroon Lake Chamber of Commerce, the tournament was held from July 26 - 28. Kathy Riggins organized the well-attended event.

Facing several adverse weather conditions with unpredictable downpours, Kathy and her volunteer grounds crew cleared water from the courts so that matches could continue. As a result of the weather-related rescheduling, some participants had to play two or three matches in one day – a tribute to their stamina and perseverance.

A total of 34 participants from ages 15 to 81 played at two levels in singles, doubles and mixed doubles single elimination matches. Schroon Lake merchants donated prizes and gift certificates for all finalists.

Winners for each division were:

• Men’s singles: Ben Wisser.

• Women’s singles: Danielle Kazmer.

• Men’s doubles: Brandon Kayszak and Jim Hale.

• Women’s doubles 3.0: Jan Glading and Trish Sella.

• Women’s doubles 3.5: Emily and Anna Maisonville.

• Mixed doubles 3.0: Keith Wrigley and Gretchen Sunderland.

• Mixed doubles 3.5: Brandon Kayszak and Caroline Baldwin.