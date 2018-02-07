The Magnificent Seven of the Olympics

ELIZABETHTOWN | Seven athletes with local ties to the Olympic region we call home will be making their way to Pyeongchang, South Korea at the end of this week as they begin to chase their dreams of Olympic Glory at the 2018 Winter Games.

From rookies to veterans spanning four Olympiads, here are the six local athletes to cheer for over the next two weeks.

LOWELL BAILEY

Bailey, a former standout for Lake Placid and the University of Vermont, will be competing in his fourth Olympics for Team USA. Last winter, Bailey won the 20km World Championship crown in biathlon, becoming the first American to ever win a world title. He also became the first athlete named to the 2018 Olympic team. His best Olympic finishes have been eighth in the individual race at the 2014 Sochi games and ninth in the team relay in the 2006 Torino games.

× Expand Photo provided Codie Bascue

CODIE BASCUE

Whitehall native Bascue comes from a lineage of bobsled racing, with his grandfather, Alan, having taught Codie from a young age. Bascue was also a member of the Whitehall varsity bobsled team, which trains in Lake Placid and is the only known school-sanctioned team in the country. Bascue recently piloted his team to victory in the Lake Placid World Cup event, helping him claim one of three driver seats for Team USA.

× Expand Photo provided Tommy Biesemeyer

TOMMY BIESEMEYER

The Keene native and alum received his first Team USA nod this year, and will compete in downhill. Beisemeyer started skiing at Whiteface Mountain when he was three years old and started skiing competitively when he was 12 years old, winning the overall NorAM Cup title in 2010. Biesemeyer one of several athletes to come into the Olympic program through the New York Ski Education Foundation.

× Expand Photo provided Tim Burke

TIM BURKE

Burke, who enters his fourth Winter Olympic Games along with Bailey, was a standout athlete at Saranac Lake Central School. He has been one of the sport’s top athletes, notching several World Cup podium finishes. At the 2013 world championships, he won a silver medal in the 20km individual competition, becoming the second U.S. man ever to win a world championship medal. Burke has been a key member of the Olympic biathlon relay team, helping them to an eighth place finish in Sochi 2014, a 13th place finish in Vancouver 2010 and a ninth place finish in Torino 2006.