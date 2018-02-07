The Magnificent Seven of the Olympics

ELIZABETHTOWN | Seven athletes with local ties to the Olympic region we call home will be making their way to Pyeongchang, South Korea at the end of this week as they begin to chase their dreams of Olympic Glory at the 2018 Winter Games.
From rookies to veterans spanning four Olympiads, here are the six local athletes to cheer for over the next two weeks.
LOWELL BAILEY
Bailey, a former standout for Lake Placid and the University of Vermont, will be competing in his fourth Olympics for Team USA. Last winter, Bailey won the 20km World Championship crown in biathlon, becoming the first American to ever win a world title. He also became the first athlete named to the 2018 Olympic team. His best Olympic finishes have been eighth in the individual race at the 2014 Sochi games and ninth in the team relay in the 2006 Torino games.
CODIE BASCUE
Whitehall native Bascue comes from a lineage of bobsled racing, with his grandfather, Alan, having taught Codie from a young age. Bascue was also a member of the Whitehall varsity bobsled team, which trains in Lake Placid and is the only known school-sanctioned team in the country. Bascue recently piloted his team to victory in the Lake Placid World Cup event, helping him claim one of three driver seats for Team USA.
TOMMY BIESEMEYER
The Keene native and alum received his first Team USA nod this year, and will compete in downhill. Beisemeyer started skiing at Whiteface Mountain when he was three years old and started skiing competitively when he was 12 years old, winning the overall NorAM Cup title in 2010. Biesemeyer one of several athletes to come into the Olympic program through the New York Ski Education Foundation.
TIM BURKE
Burke, who enters his fourth Winter Olympic Games along with Bailey, was a standout athlete at Saranac Lake Central School. He has been one of the sport’s top athletes, notching several World Cup podium finishes. At the 2013 world championships, he won a silver medal in the 20km individual competition, becoming the second U.S. man ever to win a world championship medal. Burke has been a key member of the Olympic biathlon relay team, helping them to an eighth place finish in Sochi 2014, a 13th place finish in Vancouver 2010 and a ninth place finish in Torino 2006.
JAMIE GREUBEL POSER
Greubel, from Lake Placid, will join Bascue as local drivers for Team USA bobsleigh. In her first Olympic Games (Sochi 2014), Greubel drove to a bronze medal finish. Her best World Cup finish was a bronze medal at the 2017 championships. She began her sliding career as a brake-woman, before moving to the front of the sled where she has driven to not only an Olympic bronze medal, but also a world championship bronze medal and several World Cup podium finishes.
CHRIS MAZDZER
Mazdzer will compete in his third Olympic Games. The Saranac Lake native previously competed in Sochi 2014 and Vancouver 2010 where he placed 13th in both, and is looking forward to his third Olympic Winter Games. He has become one of the United States’ most accomplished sliders with seven national championship titles and 10 World Cup medals to include the 2015-’16 overall World Cup bronze medal.
ANDREW WEIBRECHT
A Saranac Lake native and Lake Placid resident, Weibrecht is looking to make his way one more step up the Olympic podium in 2018, after winning a Super-G silver at Sochi 2014 and a bronze in the same discipline at Vancouver 2010. He has also raced super combined and downhill in the Olympics for Team USA. His highest world championship finish was a ninth place mark in 2015 for downhill.