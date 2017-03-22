The men behind the title

× Moriah head coach Brian Cross with assistants Tommy Tesar and Don Tesar. Photo by Jill Lobdell

BINGHAMTON — Prior to the game, Brian Cross, Tommy Tesar and Don Tesar posed for a picture as the coaching staff of the Moriah Vikings.

That photo now shows the three men who helped bring the first state championship to Section VII and the area since 1930.

“I don’t — I don’t even know right now,” said Cross when asked about the moment shortly after the game. “This has been a crazy weekend, to win on Friday and sit around all day today and wait for the game. It can be hard but it will be something these kids will now remember forever.”

Cross said the goal of winning a state title this season came from the players, who mentioned it again to him before the game started.

“A couple of them said to me today, in November you certainly didn’t expect this,” Cross said. “You know, I can honestly say I didn’t, but as hard as these kids worked all year and how well they played together, I don’t doubt them now. You can’t now.”

“Coach Cross pushes us every day and through every drill in practice,” said Joey Stahl. “He makes everything competitive and it helps everyone on the team get better.”

“All of our coaches are dedicated to the game and they all bought into winning a state championship as much as we did,” said Dylan Trombley.

For assistant Don Tesar, the moment was the climax of an athletic program which has been close in both basketball and football, where the Vikings made two straight state finals.

“It’s a great feeling,” Tesar said. “We have been so close the last four years — and in football — and to finally get over this hump for a Section VII team and to be the first ones to win this means a lot to these kids.”

For the younger Tesar, this moment was laid in the groundwork of the first time the Vikings went to the state semifinals.

“This goes back to 2003 for me,” Tommy said. “I remember in 2003 as a waterboy on that team with Mike Fernandez and all of them and that was right where I decided I wanted to win a state championship. Just that taste of getting their as a little kid was amazing. In my senior year we went there in football but could not get that win, last year we got here and could not get that win. You get so close and you want to be on the other end. I don’t even know what to say right now. This is what we have worked for all season. It’s great.”

Tommy credited both Cross and his father as the people who brought him into coaching.

“They are 100 percent of the reason why I am in coaching,” he said. “My dad — when I was in diapers he was coaching every sport and I was tagging along to all of his practices. After my high school career ended I loved the gym so much I wanted to get back to it.”

“I can’t say enough about Tommy and Donny, especially Tommy,” Cross said. “He has been such an asset and these kids love him. He is hard, he makes them work hard but that kid lives and breaths basketball and I do not know if we would have gotten this far without him.”

“Tommy is the man behind the curtain,” said Stahl. “He stays after practice and opens the gym on weekends for us. He’s the engine in the car.”

“Tommy and I have been working since April for this moment and to win the state championship,” said Trombley. “Everything we sacrificed paid off. The biggest thing with Tommy is his dedication to the game. All the kids see it and they gravitate to it.”

For the younger Tesar, watching the final moments of a state championship unfold was gratifying.

“Watching these guys work everyday and get to this moment and get it done, it really is the ultimate moment as a coach,” he said.

Cross added his appreciation for his staff and the members of the team.

“It’s not just me. It’s Tommy and Donny... I didn’t do too much besides stand on the sideline and get a shower when I walked into the locker room tonight,” Cross said. “The kids did all the work on the court, for sure.”