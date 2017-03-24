The past leads to the future

× Junior Joe Stahl is one of several underclassmen who will return to the Vikings next season to seek a repeat in Class D. Recently, Lake Placid Nordic skiing became the first Section VII team to ever defend their state championship.

BINGHAMTON — Over the past three seasons, the Moriah boy’s varsity basketball team has been to the NYSPHSAA Class D Final Four every year.

In each of those years, the Vikings fell short of their goal.

It all led to the moment on the middle of the Floyd Maines Veterans Memorial Arena March 18, where players sprinted toward each other in what proved to be the state championship charm in the Vikings fourth straight time to the final four, fifth overall since 2003.

“It was all worth it,” said tournament MVP Dylan Trombley. “All the hard work paid off, all of the ups and downs we have had over the past few years all led to this and it was worth it.”

He added winning the tournament with his teammates meant the most to him.

“It’s cool (to earn MVP), but it doesn’t hold a candle to winning a state title with my teammates,” he said. “The state title means everything to me along with my teammates.”

“I don’t look at those years any differently now,” said head coach Brian Cross. “Those were all year where we worked hard to get here and a couple of those years we were ahead in those games and lost. We just didn’t answer the call when we needed to.

“This year, again, we were behind at halftime — I didn’t expect we were going to be behind at halftime but that is the way the ball bounces,” Cross added. “Those other teams just didn’t get the breaks we were able to get and create today.”

The team also worked through the regular season, where a team replacing all state players Adam Jaquish and Taylor Slattery was not seen by some to be as strong as they were in their previous three final four trips.

For the first time in three years, they also had to overcome a CVAC regular season loss to Ticonderoga, the lone blemish to the season record of 24-1.

“We stayed together and worked hard to prove everyone wrong who thought we were going to lose since the beginning of the season,” said Mike Rollins. “I think, honestly, things changed when we lost to Ti. We knew we needed to step it up from there and needed to push through.”

“I think when we got over Ticonderoga and got out of Section VII, we knew we could do big things,” said Braden Swan.

“I think the first league game showed us that if we did not play well, we can get beat,” Cross said. “We got outplayed in the fourth quarter of that game and it gave us the reality check that we need to play tough throughout. I think beating them at their place was bigger for us then the loss. They are our big rival and we have had many great games against each other, including the two league games this season.”

“We took it game by game, so every moment was great for us,” said Kyle Wilson. “We took it step by step and each moment had its own meaning and everything added up. We all worked hard. There was a lot of extra work after practice and we just loved to work.”

Wilson, a senior on the team, also gave his underclassmen teammates a charge.

“I hope the kids next year can do this again because they definitely have the talent and they work hard,” he said.

Several players added they already had one eye on a new season.

“I’ll take a week or so and then start working again. This is an awesome feeling, and I want it again,” Trombley said. “Hopefully we can get it again next year. We got over the hump. We have had a lot of good teams come here and we finally got over that hump and had it happen.”

“This is a great feeling and I want to get it next year, too,” said Jerin Sargent.

“We know what it feels like and we definitely know what it is going to take to get back to this moment and I know that is what we are going to want to do,” added Braden Swan.

“We have a lot of good returners and it should be awesome, hopefully we can do it again,” said Owen Fluery, a JV callup to the team for the postseason.

“We have a great group coming back and it should be another great season,” said callup Scott Rice.