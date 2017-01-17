The Scoreboard

Boys basketball

NAC 76, Saranac Lake 48

ELLENBURG DEPOT — The Bobcats outscored the Red Storm 25-6 in the third quarter, pulling away for a 28-point win Jan. 14.

Stephen Peryea led with way with 36 points for the Bobcats, while Reed Lashway added 10.

Joe Viscardo scored 15 points in the loss for the Red Storm, with Jarett Ashton and Sean Lincoln each scoring 9, DJ Morgan 4, Emery Swanson 3, Ethan Paye 3 and Jake Spadaro 2.

Westport 57, Bolton 19

BOLTON LANDING — In a battle of Eagles, the Westport squad scored double digits in all four quarters while limiting the Bolton squad to no more than 6 points in any quarter in a 38-point win Jan. 13.

Westport outscored Bolton, 22-6, over the last eight minutes to pull away.

Schylar Kurth scored 14 points to led the Eagles to the north, while Riley Martin added 13, Wyatt Gough 8, Will Napper 5, Blake Liberi 4, Carter Smith 4 and Samuel Staats 3.

Kevin Neacy led the Eagles to the south with 10 points, while Jacob Beebe scored 4, Craig Wholey 3 and Garrick Morrow 2.

Seton Catholic 60, Schroon Lake 41

PLATTSBURGH — It was a game where both teams tired, it was just a matter of who was going to win the fourth quarter.

In the end, the home-team Knights finished on a 173 run, defeating the visiting Wildcats by 19 Jan. 13.

“Both teams were very tired at the end,” Knights coach Larry Converse said. “It was a great game and Andrew (Pelkey) and Micha (Stout) could not miss from the three-point line.”

Kevin Murray scofed 24 points to pace the Knights, while Tristin Tunrer scored 13. Philip Yang 12, Neil Yang 7, Dawson Pellerin 2 and Alex Sharon 2.

Palkey connected on four three-pointers for all 12 of his points for the Wildcats, while Stout added a free throw to a trio of three-pointers for 10 points. Branden Hall scored 11 points, while Jordan DeZalia added 8.

Lake Placid 64, Indian Lake/Long Lake 28

INDIAN LAKE — The Blue Bombers outscored the Orange 28-13 in the second half to extend their lead into a win Jan. 13. No scoring totals were available.

Crown Point 61, Keene 39

KEENE VALLEY — A 20-8 opening quarter gave the Panthers the room they would need to pull away from the Beavers Jan. 13.

Chance Potter led the Panthers with 17 points in the game, while Reese Celotti added 15, Zach Spaulding 13, Hunter Pertak 10, Chad Stephens 4 and Jake LaDeau 2.

Miles Warner led the Beavers with 12 points in the game, with six coming from the free throw line. Damian Brown added 9 points, with Azriel Finsterer scoring 8, Josh Baldwin 5, Tom Palen 2, Lucas Isham 2 and Antonio Finsterer 1.

Willsboro 60, Wells 54

WELLS — The Warriors had their inside-outside game going in defeating Wells Jan. 13, pulling away with an 18-9 third quarter before sealing the win late.

Guard Joseph King led the Warriors with 21 points, while forward Max Longware scored 20. Point guard Trevor Bigelow added 9 points, with Warren Jackson scoring 6 and Mat Longware 4.

Chazy 45, Johnsburg 30

CHAZY — An 11-0 third quarter pushed the Eagles into the lead and a 24-15 fourth quarter sealed the win for them against the Jaguars Jan. 13.

Brice Panetta paced the Eagles offense with 13 points, with Bryan McAfee scoring 10, Kyle Cahoon 7, Paeyton Hilborne 5 and Alex Chapman 4.

For the Jaguars, Justin Schmale scored 12 points as Nate Kinblom added 7, Jimmy Morris 4, Connor Cavanaugh 4 and Dawson West 3.

ELCS 49, Minerva/Newcomb 32

ELIZABETHTOWN — A 31-8 opening half sealed the game for the Lions against the Mountaineers Jan. 13.

Joel Morris led the Lions offense with 14 points as Thomas Celotti followed with 12, Anthony Celotti 8, Sam Huttig 5, Brayden Drew 4, Dominic Thompson 4 and Chris Mazzacone 2.

Ticonderoga 65, Beekmantown 42

BEEKMANTOWN — Evan Graney scored 29 points as the Patriots outscored the Eagles in each quarter of play Jan. 12.

Graney connected on five three-pointers as part of his performance,while Michael Dushane added 11 points, Colton Huestis 10, Samuel Dushane 7, Brett Mosier 3, Ethan Thompson 3 and Hayden Scuderi 2.

Nick Wilson scored 21 points for the Eagles, with Keegan Munson adding 10, Elliot Hurwitz 3, Cris Arzloa 2, Christian Moura 2, Kenney Mabry 2 and Evan Burnell 2.

AuSable Valley 68, NCCS 45

CHAMPLAIN — The Patriots outscored the Cougars, 38-21, in the opening half to earn a victory Jan. 12.

Kobe Parrow followed up his 1,000th-career point night with a 20-point performance, while Dalton McDonald added 17, Brandon Snow 9, Louie Perez 8, Joel Martineau 7, Matt Pray 5 and Ross Douglas 2.

For the Cougars, Rylee Hollister scored 18 points with Mike McLeod scoring 9, Nick Duffy 7, Zavion Beasley 7, Jacob Mossey 2 and Jordan Timmons 2.

Johnsburg 58, Indian Lake/Long Lake 19

NORTH CREEK — The Jaguars defense held the Orange to no more than eight points in a single quarter as they scored a 39-point win Jan. 11.

Justin Schmale scored 18 points for the Jaguars, while Jimmy Morris scored 8, Patrick Riedinger 7, Ken Mulvey 4, Nate Kinblom 4, Caleb Buck 4, Dalton Stevens 3, Connor Cavanaugh 3, Logan McKinney 2 and Dawson West 1.

Andrew Brown scored 9 points for the Orange, with Brice Hutchins adding 4, Andrew Brown 2, Calvin Seaman 2 and Yotaro Maruto 2.

Girls basketball

Indian Lake/Long Lake 34, Lake Placid 32

INDIAN LAKE — The Lady Orange were able to open an 11-6 lead early and hold on to defeat the Lady Blue Bombers Jan. 13.

Lillian Dechene led the Orange with 19 points, while Becca King added 5, Maria Black 4, Tanner Carroll 4 and Molly Brouthers 2.

Camille Craig had 10 points for the Blue Bombers, with Lindsey Rath scoring 9, Laurel Miller 6, Meghan Byrne 2, Kaleigh McKillip 2, Ali Magurk 2 and Sarah McKillip 1.

Griffins 42, Bolton 33

BOLTON LANDING — After an 11-7 first quarter, the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport and Bolton girl’s basketball teams played even, with the Lady Griffins scoring the inter-conference win Jan. 13.

Lizzie Stephens scored 12 points to lead the Griffins, while Hannah Schwoebel scored 11, Ellie Storey 7, Chloe Mitchell 6 and Taylor Gough 6.

Maddy Pratt scored 15 points for the Eagles, with Katie Van Auken scoring 8, Caitlyn Johnson 7 and Maria Baker 3.

Willsboro 39, Wells 35

WELLS — Trailing after the first half, the Lady Warriors went on a 16-11 third quarter rin to pull ahead to stay against Wells Jan.13.

Trina Bigelow and Payton Gough each scored 12 points in the win, while Kaitlin Wilkins added 5, Kaitlin Shaw 4, Dariann Sweatt 4 and Alex Bliss 2.

Seton Catholic 48, Schroon Lake 31

PLATTSBURGH — A 27-14 second quarter tipped the balance completely in the Lady Knight’s favor Jan. 13, as they scored a 17-point win over the Lady Wildcats.

Gretchen Zalis scored 22 points to lead the Knights, while Cailene Allen added 9, Nicole Bullock 7, Rachel Racette 4, Kelsey Hulburt 4 and Haley Murnane 2.

Corrine Pelkey hit a trio of three-pointers as she scored 13 points. Alora Bearor added 9 points, with Malena Gereau adding 8 and Emily Maisonville 1.

Keene 55, Crown Point 43

KEENE VALLEY — While the Lady Panthers tried to get back into the game, they could not overcome the 22-5 lead Keene built up in the opening quarter of their Jan. 13 game.

Hanna Whitney scored 22 points for the Beavers in their 12-point win, while Elaina Smith added 11, Elly Smith 10, Alyssa Summo 6, Daria Venner 4 and Caitlyn Lopez 2.

Hannah Palmer matched Whitney with 22 points for the Panthers, while Shawna McIntosh added 10, Michaela Gunnison 8, Mya Pertak 4 and Heather Foote 2.

Beekmantown 65, Ticonderoga 29

TICONDEROGA — After a 28-7 first half, the Lady Eagles went on a 25-7 run in the third quarter to put away the Lady Sentinels Jan. 13.

Brooke Bjelko scored 23 points for the Eagles, followed by Kenna Guynup with 18, Alyssa Waters with 8, Sierra Gowette with 5, Kaitlyn Bjelko with 4, Gabrielle Rowell with 2 and Kiersten Harvey with 1.

Delaney Hughes and Paige Bailey each scored 8 for the Sentinels, while Saidi St. Andrews and Aubrey Smith scored 4, Sarah Bresett 2, Kacey Fish 2 and Kahley Alteri 1.

NCCS 56, AVCS 41

CLINTONVILLE — The Lady Cougars pulled away late, outscoring the Lady Patriots 20-7 in the final eight minutes of play for the 15-point win Jan. 13.

Kya McComb scored 22 points in the win, while Natalie Boulerice added 10.

Madison McCabe led the Patriots with 13 points as Leah Shay scored 8, Hannah Rondeau 7, Nia Blaise 4, Tressa Loreman 3 and Kourtney Keenan 2.

Peru 52, Moriah 37

PORT HENRY — The Lady Indians double up with Lady Vikings, 28-14, in the second half, scoring a 15-point win Jan. 13.

Sam Spear led the Indians with 20 points in the win, while Lauren Lawliss scored 13, Ally Post 12 and Kiersten McCarthy 7.

McKenzie Sprague led all scorers as she hit for 22 points for the Vikings, with Makayla Stickwell scoring 9, Madison Olcott 4 and Emily Haase 2.

NAC 55, Plattsburgh High 35

ELLENBURG DEPOT — Leading heading into the fourth quarter, the Lady Bobcats left no doubt in outscoring the Lady Hornets, 16-4, over the final eight minutes to win Jan. 13.

Paige Chilton scored 21 points to lead the Bobcats, with Danya Burl adding 7, Emily Peryea 6, Avery Lambert 6, Emily Brooks 6, Julianna Gardner 4, Kira Labarge 3 and Jenn Noel 2.

Shea Frady led the Hornets with 11 points.

Saranac 43, Saranac Lake 25

SARANAC LAKE — A 14-2 fourth quarter pulled the Lady Chiefs away from the Lady Red Storm Jan 13.

Payton Couture scored 10 points in the win for the Chiefs, while Kayla Myers scored 9, Olivia Layhee 6, Taylor Alexander 5, Makenna Provost 4, Janyll Barber 4, Brandi Lavarnway 3 and Victoria Bruno 2.

Jayda Buckley scored 13 points for the Res Storm with Andrea Boon scoring 8, Roslyn McClathie 2 and Eliza Cowan 2.

Bolton 39, Schroon Lake 36

BOLTON LANDING — The Lady Eagles took control of the MVAC southern division with a16-6 third quarter Jan. 12.

Maddy Pratt scored 21 points while grabbing 21 rebounds in the win for the Eagles, while Katie Van Auken scored 8, Caitlyn Johnson 6 and Maria Baker 4.

Alora Bearor scored 16 points for the Wildcats as Corrine Pelkey scored 11, Samantha Grey 4, Emily Maisonville 3 and Grace Higgens 2.

Crown Point 54, Minerva/Newcomb 8

CROWN POINT — The Lady Panthers ran off 23 unanswered points in the second quarter as they defeated the Lady Mountaineers Jan. 10.

Heather Foote lead a balanced scoring attack for the Panthers with 11 points, while Hannah Palmer and Amber DuShane each scored 10 points. Torrie Vradenburg added 8 points, while Shawna McIntosh scored 6, Mya Pertak 5, Michaela Gunnison 2 and Sydney Gould 2.

Grace Armstrong was one of four players who scored 2 points for the Mountaineers.

Girls hockey

PHS 3, Canton 2

CANTON — Falling behind in the second period, the Lady Hornets scored twice in the third to reverse their result and score the one goal win Jan. 16.

Mghan Sullivan scored the tying goal with 4:13 gone by in the final period, while Issy Lebrun scored the game winning with just under four minutes remaining in the game Corrine Smith made the goals stand up with a 17 save performance, while Taylor Heywood had the opening goal for the Hornets in the firs period.

Beekmantown 3, Ithaca 1

CHAZY — Baikey Carter, Kelsey Baker and Kirsten Villemaire each scored one goal as the Lady Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead they would not relinquish against Ithaca Jan. 13.

Brianne Knight kept Ithaca off the board until the third period, finishing with 12 saves in the game.

Skaneateles 7, PHS 0

PLATTSBURGH — The Lady Hornets were only able to get 11 shots on net as they were shut out Jan. 13.

Corrine Smith made 39 saves for the Hornets.

Boys hockey

St. Lawrence 6, Saranac Lake 3

SARANAC LAKE — St. Lawrence doubled up the Red Storm Jan. 16, scoring a 2-1 edge in each of the three periods.

Rhett Darrah scored the first and third goal for the Red Storm, while Kyler Darrah added the third. Jayden Gladd made 13 saves.

NCCS 5, Saranac Lake 5

ROUSEES POINT — The Red Storm and state-ranked Cougars went goal-for-goal Jan. 11, with Aidan LaValley scoring the eventual game-tying goal to keep the Red Storm away from victory and settling for a tie.

The Cougars jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Brady Lafountain and Colby Boire. The Red Storm then rallied with a trio of goals from Dylan Amell, Brett Dawson and Austen Reyell.

The teams then traded goals through the rest of the game with tallies from Bailey LaBombard (NCCS), Dawson (SLCS), Andrew Arless (NCCS) and Reyell (SLCS) before LaValley’s capping goal.

Lake Placid 7, Saranac 3

PLATTSBURGH — Sean Moore scored three goals for the Blue Bombers as they jumped out to a 4-0 lead over the Chiefs on their way to a win Jan. 11.

Hunter Sports, Hayden Pink, Tyler Hinkley and Bauer Ward also scored for the Bombers, while Nikalas Hamel, Keegan Eick and Zach Miner each scored goals in the second period for Saranac.

Boy’s swimming

PHS 91, Franklin Academy 78

PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets won all but four events in defeating Franklin Academy in the pool Jan. 13.

Zach Martin scored four wins for the Hornets in the 200 free and 100 fly as well as being part of the 200 and 400 free rely teams. Dalton Harney was also a member of the 200 and 400 relay teams, along with helping the 100 free relay team to a win while winning the 50 free.

Slade Wright added a Hornet win in the 100 back.

Boy’s bowling

AuSable Valley 8, PHS 0

PLATTSBURGH — Tyler Atkins took home top honors against the Hornets Jan. 12, as the Patriot standout had both the high game of 253 and high series of 662 in a win.

Troy McDonald and Ryan Thomas each had 222 games, while Tyler Light had a 566 series.

Kolby McKinley had a 535 series to pace the Hornets with a high game of 230 in his first of three ten-frame affairs.

Girl’s bowling

AuSable Valley 4, PHS 0

PLATTSBURGH — Katelynn Miller had a career day for the Lady Patriots in their defeat of the Lady Hornets Jan. 12.

Miller scored her highest game total ever with a 208, while setting another personal mark with a 589 series, the highest of the match.

Janelle Simpson added the high game of the match for the Patriots with a 213, while Jessica Shafer led the Hornets with a 194 game and 531 series.