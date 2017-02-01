The Scoreboard

Boy’s basketball

Moriah 66, Saranac Lake 41

PORT HENRY — A 0-15 first half went the way of the third ranked Moriah Vikings in defeating the Red Storm Jan. 26.

Joe Stahl scored 14 points in the win, while Dewey Snyder scored 11, Braden Swan 10, Jay Streible 10, Dylan Trombley 6, Jerin Sargent 6, Mike Rolins 4, Kyle Wilson 3 and Lane Decker 2.

Sean Lincoln scored 18 points in the loss for the Red Storm, with Joe Viscardo adding 13, Jarrett Ashton 4, Chris Peary 4 and DJ Morgan 2.

Photos from this game, covered by photojournalist Jill Lobdell, can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

Girl’s basketball

Moriah 53, Saranac Lake 22

SARANAC LAKE — A 22-2 third quarter gave the Lady Vikings plenty of room as they defeated the Lady Red Storm Jan. 27.

McKenzie Sprague scored 14 points to pace the Vikings, while Halee Calabrese added 13, Lillitan Perry 9, Makayla Stockwell 9, Madison Olcott 6 and Hailey Crossman 2.

For the Red Storm, Jayda Buckley led the offense with 8 points while Kayleigh Merrill and Maggie Carpenter each scored 4 points. Andrea Boon, Katie Hunt and Shanis Lincoln scored 2 points each.

Boy’s hockey

Hilton 5, Saranac Lake 3

SARANAC LAKE — Hilton scored the first three goals of the game and added two more in the second period, while the Red Storm scored once in each of the three periods played Jan. 27.

Brett Dawson scored twice for the Red Storm, both times assisted, in part, by Casey Strugeon. Sturgeon opened scoring for the Red Storm in the opening period.

Bruno Freeman made 7 saves for the Red Storm, while Jayden Gladd also saw time in net, making three saves.

Boy’s basketball

Crown Point 53, Westport 27

CROWN POINT — The Panthers outscored the Eagles in each of the first three quarters, extending their lead throughout to earn an inter-divisional win Jan. 27.

Reese Celotti scored 16 points to lead the Panthers, while Hunter Pertak and Jake LaDeau each scored 10. Zach Spaulding and Chad Stephens each scored 6 points, with Chance Potter adding 5.

Riley Martin scored 13 points for Westport, while Schylar Kurth scored 6, Blake Liberi 3, Wyatt Gough 2, Carter Smith 2 and Will Napper 1.

Photos from this game, covered by photojournalist Jill Lobdell, can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

Schroon Lake 53, ELCS 38

SCHROON — A 17-8 fourth quarter pulled the Wildcats away from the Lions Jan. 27.

Jordan DeZalia paced the Wildcat offense with 22 points, while Andrew Pelkey added 17 points in the win, Branden Hall 7, Gabe Gratto 4 and Micha Stout 3.

For the Lions, Sam Hutting led the offense with 13 points, while Joel Morris scored 12, Anthony Celotti 10, Chris Mazzacone 2 and Dominic Thompson 1.

Willsboro 61, Indian Lake/Long Lake 21

WILLSBORO — A 20-5 opening quarter pushed the Warriors past the Orange Jan. 27.

Jesse Hearn led the Warriors with 15 points in the win, while Warren Jackson and Trevor Bigelow each scored 10, Max Longware 8, Cody Ahrent 6, Oliver Lee 4, Jared Joslyn 2 and Jonny Scheir 2.

Chase Hutchins scored 8 points to lead the Orange while Chandler Brown scored 7, Andrew Brown 4 and Yaturo Maruto 2.

Girl’s basketball

Griffins 54, Crown Point 31

CROWN POINT — The Westport/Elizabethtown-Lewis girl’s varsity basketball team opened with a 14-3 and finished with a 20-12 edge in the fourth quarter to defeat the Lady Panthers Jan. 27.

Hannah Schwoebel scored 21 points to lead the Griffins, while Ellie Storey added 20. Lizzie Stephens added 8 points, while Taylor Gough scored 4 and Abbey Mero 1.

For the Panthers, Shawna McIntosh scored 8 points in the loss, while Hannah Palmer added 7, Heather Foote 4, Torrie Vradenburg 4, Amber DuShane 4, Michaela Gunnison 2 and Mya Pertak 2.

Photos from this game, covered by photojournalist Jill Lobdell, can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

Willsboro 58, Indian Lake/Long Lake 12

WILLSBORO — The Warrior defense held the Lady Orange to four points in three of the four quarters played, shutting them out in the other to score a win Jan. 27.

Payton Gough scored 14 points in the win, while Trina Bigelow added 13, Kaitlyn Wilkins 9, Kaitlin Shaw 8, Savannah Bronson 4, Sheila Wilkins 3, Olivia Politi 3, Aliceson Drollette 2 and Dariann Sweatt 2.

Lillian Dechene led the Orange with 7 points, while Becca King scored 3, Taylor Carroll 1 and Ashley Ghostlaw 1.

Boy’s swimming

AVCS 54.5, Franklin Academy 39.5

CLINTONVILLE — Zackary Raymond and Dylan Sheffer each scored a pair of individual wins as the Patriots swam their way past the huskies Jan. 27.

Raymond scored wins in the 50 free and 200 fly, while Sheffer excelled in the 200 I.M. and 100 free. Aaron O’Neill added a win in the 200 free, while Skylar Ackley had a win in the 100 back.

The Patriots also dominated the relay events, with the team of Ackley, Ryan Agoney, Raymond and Sheffer winning the 200 medley; Raymond, O’Neill, Agoney and David Vicaro winning the 200 free relay; and Trent Gravelle, O’Neill, Sheffer and Agoney winning the 400 free relay.

Boy’s bowling

AVCS 8, Peru 0

Girl’s bowling

Peru 4, AVCS 0

Boy’s basketball

Ticonderoga 57, Saranac Lake 42

TICONDEROGA — A 33-20 halftime lead propelled the Sentinels to a win over the Red Storm, setting up the battle for the Division II crown later this week against the Vikings.

Evan Graney had 19 points to lead the Sentinels, while Bret Mosier added 11, Ethan Thompson 8, Colton Huestis 6, Michael DuShane 4 and Samuel DuShane 4.

Joe Viscardo scored 16 points in the loss for the Red Storm, with Jarrett Asthon adding 9, Sean Lincoln 6 and DJ Morgan 4.

Minerva/Newcomb 71, Chazy 60

OLMSTEDVILLE — A 23-9 first half turned into a more wide-open second half of scoring, but the Eagles were unable to come all the way back against the Mountaineers Jan. 27.

Caleb Winter scored 23 points to lead the Mountaineers, while Drew Deshetsky scored 18, Caleb Armstrong 9, Kaleb Davie 6, Shane Hill 6, Aiden LaCourse 5, James Gocke 2 and Peter Gocke 2.

Brice Panetta led the Eagles with 23 points while Alex Chapman scored 22, McClain Dudyak 5, Preston Laurin 4, Kyle Cahoon 3 and Bruce Juneau 3.

Seton Catholic 83, Wells 64

WELLS — The Knights scored 20-plus points in three of the quarters as they defeated the Indians Jan. 27.

Kevin Murray led the way with 33 points for the Knights, while Tristin Turner had an equally impressive night with 27 points. Philip Yang added 9 points, while Neil Yang scored 8, Alex Sharon 4 and Dawson Pellerin 2.

Beekmantown 53, Peru 31

BEEKMANTOWN — Nick Wilson and Cris Arzola hit key free throws on the final minute of play to give the Eagles a two-point win over the Indians Jan. 26.

Wilson scored 23 points to lead the Eagles, while Arzola added 10, Kenney Mabry 7, Keegan Munson 7 and Evan Burnell 6, who also had a blocked shot on Peru’s final attempt of the game.

Hunter Caron and Jacob Casey each scored 10 points for the Indians, while Jon Martin had 9, Bryce Tormbley 8, Patrick Crowley 7, Perry Marvin 4 and Justin LaPorte 3.

AuSable Valley 75, NAC 61

ELLENBURG DEPOT — A 28-17 fourth quarter showed the signature style of the Patriots as they scored a win over the Bobcats Jan. 26.

Kobe Parrow scored 22 points to lead the Patriots, while Joel Martineau added 14, Branden Snow 13, Mason Douglas 10, Louie Perez 8 and Dalton McDonald 6.

Stephen Peryea scored 24 points to lead all scroers, with Cody Peryea adding 12, Bailey Cross 9, Reed Lashway 7, Adam Venne 5 and Brett Juntunen 4.

PHS 58, Saranac 55

SARANAC — The Hornets held their sting until the fourth quarter, outscoring the Chiefs 22-11 on their way to a three-point comeback Jan. 26.

Andrew Cutaiar scored 19 points for the Hornets, while Dan Piper and Mitch Senecal each scored 12, Rusty Pombrio 8, Andrew Follmer 4 and Tyler Phillips 2.

Nick Mather had 23 points for the Chiefs to lead all scorers, while Andy LeBeau had 11.

Girl’s basketball

Northern Adirondack 39, Seton Catholic 33

PLATTSBURGH — In a Class C inter-conference matchup, the Lady Bobcats used a 15-6 fourth quarter to rally for an edge in the race for the top seed in the postseason with a six-point win over the Lady Knights Jan. 30.

Emily Peryea and Paige Chilton each scored 11 points in the win, while Danya Burl and Avery Lambert each scored 6 points, Juliana Gardner 4 and Kira LaBarge 1.

Gretchen Zalis paced the Knights with 12 points in the game as Haley Murnana added 6, Nicole Bullock 5, Caillene Allen 4, Rachel Racette 4 and Kelsey Hulbert 2.

Beekmantown 56, Peru 33

PERU — The Lady Eagles took a 30-10 lead into the locker room and did not look back in scoring a win over the Lady Indians Jan. 27.

Brooke Bjelko led the Eagles with 20 points while Kenna Guynup had 13, Sierra Gowette 8, Alyssa Waters 7, Jordanne Manney 5, Bailee Mull 2 and Gabrielle Rowell 1.

Sam Spear scored 12 points for the Indians, while Lauren Lawliss added 11, Ally Post 6, Mairead lawliss 2 and Kaylee Padron 2.

Saranac 49, PHS 31

PLATTSBURGH — Over the middle two quarters of the game, the Lady Chiefs found their edge, outscoring the Lady Hornets 33-16 for the win Jan. 27.

Janyll Barber led the Chiefs with 15 points in the game, while the duo of Taylor Alexander and Payton Couture each scored 10. Skye O’Connell added 7 points, while Kayla Myers scored 3 with Victoria Bruno and Makenna Provost each scoring 2.

Shea Frady had 9 points for the Hornets, while Lelia Djerdour scored 8 and Cierra Branham 5,

Chazy 64, Minerva/Newcomb 20

OLMSTEDVILLE — The Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Mountaineers in all four quarters to score a win Jan. 27.

Mikayla Douglas scored 25 points to lead the Eagles to the win, while Amelia Stevens scored 9, Sara Bulriss 8, Emmy Moak 7, Mackenzie Chapman 3 and Catherine Provost 2.

Cassanrda Pratt led the Mountaineers with 5 points, while Kali Duggan scored 4, Asia Winter 4, Kiera Nunn 3, Grace Armstrong 2 and Tania Senet 2.

Seton Catholic 53, Wells 35

WELLS — A 19-7 opening quarter made the trip worth while for the Lady Knights, as they scored a road win against Wells Jan. 27.

Gretchen Zalis led the Knights with 22 points, while Nicole Bullock added 10, Cailene Allen 10, Rachel Racette 5, Haley Murnane 5 and Kelsey Hulbert 2.

Boy’s indoor track

Chiefs finish season sweep

PLATTSBURGH — The Saranac Chiefs finished off the 2016-17 indoor track and field season by completing the sweep of the regular season events Jan. 28.

Andrew LePage set a school record in the 1,000, while teammate Eric Delutis scored wins in the 300 and triple jump. Cameron Duffield added a win in the 55 hurdles, with Delutis joining Rory Patterson, Bradon Goddeau and Ryan Goddeau to win the 1,600 relay. Dan Utzier scored the win in the shot put.

Daryn Nephew scored a wins Beekmantown in the 55 dash and long jump, while Caleb Moore won the 1,600 for Seton Catholic, Matthew Guski won the 3,200 for Peru and Collin Bresett scored a win for Ticonderoga in the high jump.

Girl’s indoor track

Chiefs unbeaten at PSUC

PLATTSBURGH — The Lady Chiefs finished off an undefeated season at the Filedhouse Jan. 28, scoring a win in the CVAC finale.

The Chiefs used their depth to secure the win, with several athletes reaching the top of the podium. Desiree Dashnaw scored a win in the 55 hurdles, while Rachael Woodruff won the 1,500 , Logan Thatcher the shot put, Faith Haley the 600 and Nora Canning the 55 dash. Saranac also won the 1,600 relay, while Seton Catholic won the 3,200 relay and Ticonderoga the 640 relay.

Sue Sivakumaran scored a win in the 300 for Plattsburgh High, while McKenna Christiansen won the 3,000 for AuSable Valley, Maria Baker the 1,000 for PHS, Meg McDonald the high jump for Ticonderoga, Haliegh Wright the long jump for Ticonderoga and Ella Messner the triple jump for Peru.

Boy’s hockey

Plattsburgh High 3, Hilton 2

LAKE PLACID — Seth Atwood scored the game-winning goal in the middle of the third period as the Hornets were able to keep Hilton off the board over the final 15 minutes of play Jan. 28.

Ben Champagne opened scoring on an assist from Paul Fine-Lease, who scored on a power play goal in the second on a return assist from Champagne. Nate Boule also earned an assist on the game-winner.

Dean Dashnaw made 17 saves in the win.

Beekmantown 5, New Hartford 3

NEW HARTFORD — The Eagles scored three unanswered in the final 15 minutes of play to rally past New Hartford Jan. 28.

Trailing in the third, team captain Christian Wawrzynski went to work, first assisting on a goal to Tyler Baker (Josh McCauley also assisted) before scoring the game-winner on an assist from Keenan Regan. Wawrzynski then assisted on the insurance goal scored by Matthew Maggy.

Regan and Nathan Hebert scored in the first two periods of play for the Eagles, while Cole Harvey had an impressive 39 saves in net.

Beekmantown 2, Whitesboro 1, OT

WHITESBORO — Josh McCauley knows a thing or two about golden goals.

McCauley, who scored a game-winning overtime goal for Chazy during last soccer season, found the magic touch with a hockey stick, putting away a game-winner 51 seconds into over time to give the Indians a win over Whitesboro Jan. 27.

Nathan Hebert scored the equalizer in the second period after the Eagles fell behind, 1-0, while Cole Harvey made 27 saves for the win.

Wrestling

Beekmantown 54, Northern Adirondack 39

PLATTSBURGH — A back-and-forth match between the Eagles and Bobcats came down to the 99-lbs. contest as the Eagles scored a 6-point win Jan. 25.

Sawyer Bruce scored a 14-2 major decision in his match at the lightest weight contested, giving the Eagles a 45-27 lead with two matches left, key because the Bobcats earned six points through forfeit and six more points on a Troy LaBarge pin at 106.

The macth also came down to attrition, as the Eagles scored 24 points via forfeit, compared to just 12 scored by NAC.

Anthony Cartee, Jaden Maldanado and Quinton Lacey each scored pins for the Eagles, while Tyler Trombley and Dylan Guerin also scored wins for the Bobcats. Jace Fillion added three points for the Bobcats with a 6-0 decision.

Boy’s bowling

AVCS 8, Peru 0

PLATTSBURGH — Tyler Atkins went for a career high series as the AuSable Valley boy’s varsity bowling team captured the CVAC regular season championship Jan. 27.

Atkins rolled a 729 series on the back of a 279 high game, while Ryan Thomas added a 636 series with 223 high game and Troy McDonald a 633 triple with a high game of 243. James Winch, III, rolled his first ever 600-plus series, going for 603 with a 226 high game.

Aaryn Clark had the lone 600 series for the Indians with a 609, highlighted by a 211 high game.

Beekmantown 8, Moriah 0

PLATTSBURGH — Mitchell Trost led the Eagles with a636 series headlined by a match-high game of 225 in defeating the Vikings Jan. 27.

Austin Recore added a 605 series for the Eagles, while John Martinez had the high game of the match for the Vikings with a 169.

Girl’s bowling

Willsboro 3, PHS 1

WILLSBORO — The Warriors had a 526 series with 200 high game from Kayla Gay as they scored a win over the Lady Hornets Jan. 30.

Bailee Pulsifer added a 426 series with 159 high game foe the Warriors.

PHS was led by the 508 series of Jessica Shaffer, who had a 196 high game. Nikita Stiffler had a 181 high game as part of a 483 series.

Peru 4, AVCS 0

PLATTSBURGH — Kathryn Bowman and Briaunna Varno were one pin apart as the Lady Indians defeated the Lady Patriots Jan. 27. Bowman had a 202 high game as part of a 537 series for the Indians, while Vaurno had a 536 series, led by a high game of 192. Katelyn Miller had the high game of the match for the Patriots with a 223 as part of a 504 series.

Beekmantown 4, Moriah 0

PLATTSBURGH — Alyza Agoney led the way with the top game of the night, while Cheyenne Reeves combined for the top series as the Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Vikings Jan. 27.

Agoney rolled a 246 for the top game of the match, while Reeves had a 640 series to lead all bowlers, including the boy’s team.

Carli Newton had a 199 high game for the Vikings, while Hailey Morgan had the high series of 503.

Willsboro 4, Saranac 0

WILLSBORO — Devi Lee led the Lady Warriors with a 513 series and 191 high game to a win over the Lady Chiefs Jan. 27.

Kayla Gay had a 478 series for the Warriors, while Arianna Coolidge had the high game of 158 and high series of 432 for the Chiefs.