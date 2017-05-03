The Scoreboard

Baseball

Ticonderoga 8, Saranac 5

COOPERSTOWN — The Sentinels and Chiefs took their game to the home of baseball Sunday, April 30, playing at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

The Chiefs held a 4-3 lead heading into the top of the seventh when the Sentinels erupted for a five-run inning, taking the lead for good.

Michael DuShane led the Sentinels in hits, while Evan Graney had a double, part of a four-hit game for the team. Russell Gallo, who relieved Dalton Granger in the sixth, came in to earn the win on the mound.

Nick Mather had a pair of doubles for the Chiefs, who only managed five hits in the game. Sean Ahern registered the blown save and loss on the mound, in relief of starter Logan Matthews and fellow reliever Zack Marlow.

NCCS 10, Moriah 0

CHAMPLAIN — After a scoreless first inning, the Cougars bats came to life with runs in the next four trips to the plate in shutting out the Vikings April 29.

Brayden LaValley allowed only two hits to the Vikings over seven innings as part of a bases loaded situation which he was able to get out of to earn the shutout victory. LaValley also had a strong day at the plate, along with Colby Boire, Ian Gordon and Kyle Vassar.

Dyllon Bougor took the loss for the Vikings, being relieved by Jay Strieble and Lane Decker.

Beekmantown 8, NAC 2

BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles scored half their runs in the opening inning of the game, adding three more in the fifth to defeat the Bobcats April 29.

Ryan Criss waisted no time for the Eagles, hitting a long leadoff homer to left field, tying the score at 1-1 after Stephen Peryea had scored on a fielder’s choice in the top of the first.

Nate Hebert also added a homerun for the Eagles, while Evan Burnell had a pair of hits and RBI.

Manny Brinson struck out eight over five innings for the win, while Keenan Regan and Criss each pitched an inning.

Bailey Cross took the loss on the mound for the Bobcats, while Cody Peryea worked in relief.

PHS 14, Lake Placid 0

PLATTSBURGH — Three pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout for the Hornets as they scored 10 runs in the second inning to get past the Blue Bombers April 29.

Ben Champagne scored the win on the mound, while Jakob Clarke and Andrew Bechard came on in relief. Izaiah Browne and Jacob Labounty combined for seven RBI in the win, while Browne hit a double, along with Zack Bieber and Liam Rascoe. Brendan Barry had a triple.

Kamm Cassidy led the Blue Bombers with a double.

Bolton/Schroon Lake 25, Wells 1

WELLS — After scoring a run in each of the first two innings, Bolton/Schroon Lake exploded for 10 runs in the third and eight more in the fifth to defeat Wells April 28.

Jacob Beebe had five hits for the winners, while Richard DeMeo drove in four runs and Branden Hall combined a three hit, four RBI plate performance with a one hit, eight strikeout complete game win on the mound.

Chazy 6, Johnsburg 5

CHAZY — Kyle Cahoon and McClain Dudyak were the bottom of the seventh heroes for the Eagles in a walkoff win against the Jaguars April 28, along with some miscues in the field.

Cahoon opened the bottom of the seventh, with Chazy trailing 5-4, by reaching base on an error. Dudyak then blasted a ball deep into the Chazy outfield, scoring Cahoon and leaving Dudyak on third with a triple and representing the winning run.

Dudyak then scored on a throwing error to give the Eagles the win.

Ben Norcross added a double for the Eagles, while Ed Bocker picked up the win in three innings of relief work for starter Kade Collins.

Dawson West had a double for the Jaguars, with Jimmy Morris taking the loss in relief.

Peru 6, AuSable Valley 2

PERU — The Indians opened a double header against the Patriots April 29 with three runs in the bottom of the first, all they would need in a four-run victory.

Sean Crowley gave the bullpen a much needed rest in the first game, striking out seven while scattering six hits over seven innings, only running into trouble in a two-run sixth for the Patriots.

Crowley also helped himself at the plate with a double, while Luke Carpenter had a double and Jake Casey a triple.

Brandon Snow had a double for the Patriots, with Jimmy Carter adding a triple. Trent Bordeau took the loss.

Peru 8, AuSable Valley 3

PERU — In the second game of their April 29 double header, the Indians waited until late to get their runs across, scoring seven in their last two at bats to defeat the Patriots.

Cordell Ano scored the win for the Indians, while Carson Cunningham had a double in the win.

Dalton McDonald had a triple for the Patriots, with Connor Devins earning the loss on the mound.

Crown Point 20, Griffins 1

CROWN POINT — 15 runs over their final three at-bats pulled the Panthers away from the Elizabwthtown-Lewis/Westport Griffins April 28.

Zach Spaulding, Cade DeBrobander and Chgad Stephens all hit doubles for the Panthers, who helped earn the win for Chance Potter on the mound.

Schylar Kurth took the loss for the Griffins on the mound, as Sam Staats relieved him for his first varsity appearance. Staats also led the offense with a double.

Keene 15, Griffins 0

WESTPORT — Damian Brown struck out 14 batters and did not allow a hit to the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Griffins in a no-hit, compete game win April 27.

Tom Palen had a homerun to spark the Beavers offense, while Brown hit a double to help his own cause and Josh Baldwin also connected for a double.

Brayden Drew worked the first five innings for the Griffins, while Mike Dedam closed out the game.

Minerva/Newcomb 10, Indian/Long Lk 1

INDIAN LAKE — The Mountaineers took an early lead with a pair of runs in the first and broke it open with a sixth run fourth to defeat the Orange April 27.

In a seven hit performance for the Mountaineers, five went for extra bases in the form of doubles by Ethan Armstrong, Kaleb Davie, Garrett Austin, Andrew Sanders and Shane Hill.

Caleb Winter earned the win for the Mountaineers, with Aiden LaCourse closing down the last two innings. The duo scattered four hits over seven innnings.

Bryce Hutchins took the loss on the mound.

Saranac 16, Lake Placid 1

LAKE PLACID — A 2-0 lead turned quickly in favor on the Chiefs, as they scored nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings en route to a 15-run win April 27.

Dan Utzler connected for a homerun in the win. while Sean Ahern and Nick Mather each added doubles. Mather also scored the win on the mound, while Logan Matthews and KyleLamora added to the offensive production.

Evan Damp hit a double, one of only three hits for the Bombers, while Scott Sharlow took the loss on the mound.

Saranac Lake 10, NCCS 8

CHAMPLAIN — A six run opening inning for the Cougars was countered with a six run inning for the Red Storm, who took the advantage by also having the three run inning in victory April 26.

Brandon Myer came on in the first inning to shut down the Cougars bats, allowing two run on two hits the rest of the way in earning the win.

Myer and Ben Salls also had big days at the plate in the win, with Myer hitting and double and Salls a double and triple.

Andrew Nolette and Parker Favereau each had doubles for the Cougars, with the loss going to Favereau.

Softball

Crown Point 21, Chazy 2

CROWN POINT — After three weeks of the schedule regular season, the Lady Panthers finally got the chance to hit the field.

They made the most of the opportunity, showing their perennial MVAC form in scoring a convincing win over the Lady Eagles on the first day of May.

Shawna McIntosh was in the circle for the first four innings, throwing no-hit ball before being relieved by Shelbie Dushane.

McIntosh also had a double to help the offense, while Savannah Crammond hit a double, Taylor Noel a triplem Amber Dushance a homerun, and Hannah Palmer a homerun. Palmer finished with five hits, while Dushane, Crammond and McIntosh all had 4.

The Eagles picked up their lone hit of the game in the sixth inning, when they plated two runs.

Massena 13, Saranac 6

MASSENA — Scoring four times in multiple innings, Massena was able to out-run the Lady Chiefs to victory April 29.

Mikayla St. Louis had a strong day at the plate for the Chiefs, hitting a double and triple in the loss, which went to Audrey Lester in the loss.

NCCS 18, Moriah 6

MASSENA — The Lady Cougars scored 14 runs over the middle innings April 28 as the scored a 12 run win over the Lady Vikings.

Cailtyn Houghton and Kayla Carder provided the power for the Cougars offense, with Houghton hitting a homerun and triple while Carder added a base-clearer and double. Kya McComb also added a double, while Gabby Dumas connected for the triple. Briann Forkey was the winning pitcher

Halee Calabrese had a double for the Vikings, while

Ticonderoga 1, Saranac 0

TICONDEROGA — Haleigh Wright supplied all the offense in the Lady Sentinels win over the Lady Chiefs April 28, singling as the lead-off hitter and then stealing second and advancing two bases on an overthrow.

After that, it was Cyley Quigley on the mound, limiting the Chiefs bats to only a pair of hits, including a double by Mikayla St. Louis for Saranac, in the win.

Meanwhile, Chiefs pitcher Nikki Donah was equally impressive, giving up only three hits after the opening single and 10 strikeouts.

PHS 12, Lake Placid 4

LAKE PLACID — Nine runs in their final two at-bats gave the Lady Hornets a win over a Lady Blue Bomber team who was able to stay close until late.

Leading 3-0, the Hornets scored five runs in the top of the sixth before the Bombers countered with four to make it a 8-4 game. The Hornets then scored four runs in the seventh, to which the Bombers had no answer.

Shea Frady had a homerun and four RBI on a trio of hits for the Hornets, while Hanna Duquette added four hits in support of winning pitcher Sydney Burdo, who compiled 13 strikeouts in the circle.

Shelby Jewtraw had a pair of hits for the Bombers, while Elaina Smith went the distance in the loss.

AuSable Valley 17, Peru 6

CLINTONVILLE — The Lady Patriots scored multiple runs in the second through sixth innings to defeat the Lady Indians April 28.

The Indians jumped out to a 3-0 in the first and held the Patriots bats at-bay until the second.

Kourtney Keenan had a homerun in the win, while Dru Gravelle had a triple and Danielle Dubay a double for the Patriots with Ellaina Bowlen earning the win.

Alexis Hayes had a double for the Indians, with Kiersten McCarthy tagged for the loss on the mound.

Johnsburg 16, Chazy 12

CHAZY — Mallory Pierson did just enough on the mound to limit the Lady Eagles and earn a win for the Lady Jaguars April 28.

Pierson was able to limit the Eagles bats to one run over the first three innings as the Jaguars offense compiled a 10-1 lead they did not surrender.

Savanna Berg had a triple for the Jaguars, while Sadie Garceau had a homerun and triple for the Eagles.

Bolton/Schroon Lake 26, Wells 2

WELLS — The Bolton/Schroon Lake varsity softball team scored in every inning against Wells April 28, earning a huge win.

While Maddy Pratt had the biggest hit for the team with a double, Bolton/Schroon Lake only registered five hits in the game, but were helped out by 16 errors on the part of the Indians.

Abi Belrose recorded the win inside the circle.

Beekmantown 25, No. Adirondack 21

ELLENBURG DEPOT — There were only three times a team came up to bat and did not score a run.

Unfortunately for the host Lady Bobcats, they were the team who were banked in two plate appearances as the Lady Eagles scored in six innings to earn a four run win April 28.

The Bobcats did not quit, rallying for 13 of their runs in the final three innings.

Kelsey Baker had a homerun for the Eagles, while Rylee Provost added a triple, Hannah Kerr a double and Emily Morrissey a double to back winning pitcher Jessica Flemming.

Emily Peryea and Britt Gilmore led the Bobcat offense, with Peryea finishing a homerun short of the cycle. Anna Brown took the loss in the circle.

Beekmantown 4, Saranac Lake 3

SARANAC LAKE — The Lady Eagles scored all of their runs in the sixth inning and held on for a one run win over the Lady Red Storm April 27.

Trailing 2-0, the Eagles scored four straight in the top of the sixth before giving one back in the bottom half of the inning before Jessica Flemming held the Red Storm scoreless in the seventh for the complete game win.

Abby Bone and Iriz Mata each had two hits in the game, while Emily Morrissey had a triple.

Jayda Buckley, who relieved starter Morgan Farmer in the sixth, took the loss, while Kaleigh Merrill had a double.

Minerva/Newcomb 19, Indian/Long Lk 3

INDIAN LAKE — The Lady Mountaineers scored in every inning, including seven runs in the sixth, to defeat the Lady Orange April 27.

Rebecca Draper earned the win on the mound while hitting a double for the Mountaineers, while Jordan Bush and Audrey Fish each had a double. Grace Armstrong hit a triple.

Karmen Howe had a pair of singles for the Orange, while Becca King taking the loss in the circle.

Willsboro 8, Chazy 2

CHAZY — Trina Bigelow had two of the seven Lady Warrior hits as they scored a six run win over the Lady Eagles April 26.

Rylee Pierson went the distance on the mound, allowing two runs on seven hits. Two of those hits went to Steffany Jabaut, while Taylor Laurin connected on a homerun and Hannah Booth hit a double.

Willsboro 28, Griffins 5

WILLSBORO — The Lady Warriors scored 10 runs in two different innings as they scored a win over the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Lady Griffins April 25.

Dariann Sweatt and Savanah Bronson each hit homeruns for the Warriors, with Bronson connecting for a grand slam as part of a four hit, eight RBI night which finished a double shy of the cycle. Sweatt also added a double, while winning pitcher Rylee Pierson also had a triple.

Hannah Schwoebel and Kaeli Brack each hit triples for the Griffins, while Ellie Storey added a trio of singles.

Track and Field

Luciano Invitational

HUDSON FALLS — Strong performances by Luke Maye and Rory Patterson led the Saranac Chiefs boy’s track and field squad to a fourth place finish at the Luciano Invitational meet April 29.

Luke Maye scored a victory in the 400 meter hurdles in a top time of 58.02 seconds, a time that puts at the top of the state rankings in the event. He also placed third in the 110 hurdles.

Meanwhile, Patterson scored a win in the 400 dash in 51.74 seconds.

The Chiefs also boast the top time in the state when it comes to the 4-by-100, with the squad of Patterson, Maye, Eric Delutis and Marcus Biasi hitting a time of 44.19 seconds.

During their recent meet at Ticonderoga, the quartet said their goal was to break the school record in the event, which currently stands at 44.14 seconds.

Maye BIasi, Patterson and Tyler Blair also placede second in the 4-by-400 relay, with Biasi placing fourth in the 100, Blair fourth in the long jump, Griffin Williams fifth in the high jumpKyle Drollette second in the javelin and Andrew LaPage ninth in the 3,200, recording a personal record of 9:57.48.

For Seton Catholic, Caleb Moore had the highest finish for the Knights with a time of 9:32.50 for the 3,200 and a third place finish.

Jake Glicksman won his heat and set a new personal record of 4:54.29 in the 1600.

In the ladie’s meet, Lea DeJordy finished highest for the Lady Knights to take seventh in the 1500 in a new personal record of 5:02.32. DeJordy later came back to set a new personal record in the 800 of 2:35.02.

Pascale Allen also competed in the 800 and was timed in 2:50.67. Allen also competed in the 400 hurdles in a time of 1:18.64.

Sophie Macner set a new personal record of 1:09.24 in the 400 and also ran 14.73 in the 100. Savannah DeJordy finished 13th in the 3000 in a time of 11:39.71.

Boys track and field

PHS 83, Lake Placid 47

LAKE PLACID — De’Andre Watson helped lead the Hornets to a victory over the Blue Bombers April 28 with wins in the 4-by-100 relay, 100 dash and triple jump.

Andrew Sweicz scored a win in the 110 hurdles for the Hornets, as did Ian Campbell in the 400 hurdles.

Trent White and James Flanigan were winners in the 4-by-4oo and 4-by-800 relay events, while Flanigan scored a win in the 1,600 and White wins in the 400 and long jump.

Peru 100, AuSable Valley 34

CLINTONVILLE — The Indians scored 13 wins as they defeated the Patriots April 28.

Evan Palmer dominated in the sprints for the Indians, winning the 100 and 200 while also helping his team to win the 4-by-100 relay.

Jacob Baer was also part of the 4-by-800 relay team for the Patriots, while winning the 400 meter race.

EKMW 81, NCCS 42

CHAMPLAIN — Logan Vanburen led the distance runners for the Emus as he won the 800 and 3,200 as well as being part of the 4-by-800 and 4-by-400 relay teams in victory over the Cougars April 28.

Wyatt Gough added wins in the 200 and long jump for the Emus, who swept the relay events.

Liam Hilferty had wins in both hurdle events and the triple jump for the Cougars.

Saranac 96, Ticonderoga 36

TICONDEROGA — Despite the loss, it was a banner day for the Ticonderoga track and field program April 27, as the school officially opened their brand new track and field facility.

The new facility, which was competed last October in time for late season soccer and football games, was opened with a ceremonial starters gun. The new facility boasts eight front stretch lanes and six lanes around the track with newly rebuilt high jump area, shot put area and jumping pits.

As far as the meet, the Chiefs continued to exercise their dominance over the CVAC, as Luke Maye sweot through the hurdle events and also scored a win in the triple jump.

While the Chiefs swept through the track events, Derek Joiner picked up the first win for the Sentinels on their new facility in the shot, while Griffin Hughes added a win in the high jump.

Beekmantown 109, Seton Catholic 20

BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles were a Caleb Moore and Jake Glicksman away from sweeping the top of the podium against the Knights April 27.

Moore kept the Eagles off the top of the podium with wins in the 800 and 1,600, while Glicksman scored a win in the 3,200.

Christian Moura swept through the pit events with long and triple jump victories, while also helping the team win the 4-by-100 relay.

Saranac Lake 75, PHS 53

SARANAC LAKE — Anderson Gray won three events for the Red Storm as they defeated the Hornets April 25.

Gray was a master at the distance events, winning the 1,600 and 3,200 while helping his team win the 4-by-800 relay race.

Patrick Wamsganz added wins in the 400 and long jump for the Red Storm.

De’Andre Watson scored wins in the high jump and triple jump in the field, while winning the 11 and being part of the 4-by-100 winning relay team for the Hornets.

Girls track and field

PHS defeats Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID — The Lady Hornets won in all but three events in defeating the Lady Blue Bombers April 28.

Sue Sivakumaran had three wins for the Hornets in the long jump, 400 and 4-by-400 relay.

Grace McGrew won the 200 for Lake Plaice, while Sara Rose-McCandish won the 3,000.

Peru 106, AuSable Valley 25

CLINTONVILLE — The Lady Indians won all but three events in defeating the Lady Patriots April 28.

Ella Messner scored wins in the high jump and triple jump for the Indians, while Alexis Rickert was the queen of distance in winning the 3,000, 1,500 and as being part of the 4-by-800 relay. Rebecca Romanowicz was a part of the 4-by-800 and 4-by-400 team, as well as a winner in the 400.

Brinn Peck won the 100 and 200 for the Patriots, while Shania Malskis won the shot put.

EKMW 80, NCCS 48

CHAMPLAIN — CorrieAnne Stoner swept the 100 and 200 sprints while Stephania Zelinski swept the throwing events to help lead the Lady Emus to a win over the Lady Cougars April 28.

Aislyn McDonough was the top competitor for the Cougars, with wins in the distance runs of 1,500 and 3,000, as well as the high jump and triple jump.

Saranac 119, Ticonderoga 11

TICONDEROGA — The Lady Chiefs found the Lady Sentinels to be more than gracious hosts as they scored a 108-point win over the home team, who was debuting their new track and field facility April 28.

The Chiefs were one event away from sweeping the gold in the meet, with Desiree Dashnaw leading the way with wins in the 100 meter hurdles, triple jump and as a member of the 1-by-100 relay team.

Meg McDonald scored the lone win for the Sentinels on the refurbished high jump area.

Beekmantown 84, Seton Catholic 47

BEEKMANTOWN — The Lady Eagles were one win shy of a sweep in the field events, scoring a win over the Lady Knights April 27.

Brooke Bjelko swept through the throwing events for the Eagles, while Allyssa Rock scored a win in the high jump.

Kirsten Villemaire scored wins in the middle distances of 400 and 800, while being part of the victorious 4-by-100 relay team.

Cailene Allen scored wins in the 400 hurdles and long jump for the Knights, while joining the DeJordy sisters (Savannah, Sofia and Lea) to win the 4-by-800 relay. Sofia also won the distance races of 1,500 and 3,000.

Saranac Lake 71, PHS 61

SARANAC LAKE — The Lady Red Storm got the points they needed with their depth as they scored a 10-point win over the Lady Hornets April 25.

Brittany Shumway continued her impressive senior season, earning wins in the 1,500 and 800 races while teaming for wins in the 4-by-800 and 4-by-400 relay events. Madison Grimone added a win in the 400 hurdles.

Sue Sivakumaran earned wins in the 400 and long jump for the Hornets.

Boys tennis

PHS 5, Beekmantown 0

BEEKMANTOWN — The Hornets scored straight-set wins in all three singles matches, while going the distance to earn both doubles matches in a sweep of the Eagles April 28.

Brendan Whalen only dropped one game in his win, while Nick Nowosielski and Aiden Vogl both dropped a pair of games.

The Beekmantown doubles team of Brandon and Jaden Belrose took a first set lead before the Hornets duo of Ryan Courson and Ben Keever scored wins of 6-4 and 6-1.

Eusung Choe and Connor Cota scored a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win in the other set.

Saranac 3, Schroon Lake 2

SARANAC — A forfeit at the number two doubles match was the deciding factor as the Chiefs and Wildcats played to a virtual stalemate April 28.

Nick Dorrance scored the lone win for the Chiefs in singles with a 5-7, 6-3 close contest against Ben Wisser. Jake Nolan and Logan Furnia had an easier time, earning a 2-and-1 straight sets win.

For the Wildcats, Levi Williams scored a 7-5, 6-2 win while Gabe Gratto scored a 0-and-1 victory.

Lake Placid 5, NAC 0

ELLENBURG DEPOT — The Blue Bombers picked up every point against the Bobcats April 28, but had to work to earn the sweep.

Sawyer Chase dropped the first set to Ethan Warick, 4-6, before scoring matching 6-2 set wins in the second and third.

Blake Roy scored a 2-and-1 win in singles, while Tucker Jakobe scored a 1-and-0 win.

In doubles, the team of Kyle Kirby and Taylor Murphy were pushed to a third set tie-breaker against Josh Forcier and Jacob Spear in winning, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6.

The team of Camden Reily and Will Grey scored a 2-and-2 straight set win.

NCCS 4, Seton Catholic 1

PLATTSBURGH — The Cougars swept through the singles matches to defeat the Knights April 27.

Jacob Mossey scored a 0-and-2 straight sets win, while Nicholas Duffy won 0-and-4 and Ian O’Donnell 1-and-0.

In doubles the team of Michael Kopp and Ryan O’Donnell scored a 0-and-4 win, while the Seton Catholic team of Tristin Turner and Philip Yang scored a 1-and-3 win.

Girls tennis

Lake Placid 5, NAC 0

ELLENBURG DEPOT — Only one match went the distance as the Lady Blue Bombers swept the Lady Bobcats April 28.

In singles, Laurel Miller fell in the opening set to Paige Chilton, 5-7, before rallying to win the nest two sets at 6-2 and 6-3.

Victoria O’Leary scored a 3-and-1 straight set win, with Sonja Toshi winning, 3-and-0.

Barrett Smith and Ashley Strack scored a 4-and-4 win in doubles.

Saranac 5, Schroon Lake 0

SARANAC — While the Lady Chiefs scored a sweep against the Lady Wildcats thanks to two forfiets, Schroon Lake’s Emily Maisonville continued to prove her skill as a first year tennis player.

Maisonville, who was on the short end of a 4-6, 6-7 (2) thriller against Makenna Magee earlier in the week, earned a first set, 6-2, win over Victoria Bruno before the Chiefs’ top player rallied for wins of 6-3 and 6-3, both within one breaker.

In doubles, Ali Plumadore and Makenna Provost scored a 3-and-3 win over Megan Wilson and Lexi DeZalia, while Hannah Peroza and Kayla Myers had a 1-and-1 win.

Beekmantown 5, AuSable Valley 0

CLINTONVILLE — The Lady Eagles only dropped three games as a team as they scored straight set wins in all five games against the Lady Patriots April 27.

Top seed Reagan Fesette dropped two second set games against Ryelyn Brown, while Lydia Karlash dropped a single game to Camryn Lincoln.

Chloe Berry and the doubles teams of Emma Beech/Rylee Fesette and Kaitlyn Bjelko/Kaitlyn Hurwitz all scored 0-and-0 straight set wins.

NCCS 4, Seton Catholic 1

CHAMPLAIN — The Lady Cougars earned four points in straight-set wins, while the Lady Knights rallied to earn a point April 27.

Rylee Pinnsonneault swept through her two sets, scoring a 0-and-0 win, while Elizabeth Roberts scored a 0-and three win and top player Meara McManus scored a 2-and-3 win over Haley Murnane.

Sierra Gonyo and Skylynn Thompson won their doubles match for the Cougars, 4-and-1, while the Knights duo of Abby Boule and Gretchen Zalis rallied from a first set loss for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win.

Golf

Saranac Lake 6, Seton Catholic 0

PLATTSBURGH — Tanner Courcelle fired a 41 on the Barracks Golf Course April 27 as the Red Storm swept past the Knights.

Kyler Darrah followed with a 42, while Ray Amell shot a 52, Zack Gladd a 54, Gunner Cross a 61 and Logan Brown a 65 in wins.

For the Knights, John Glover led his team with a low round of 57.

Peru 5, Beekmantown 1

PERU — The Eagle’s Evan Dyke led all players with a 46 over nine holes at Adirondack April 27, but was the only member of his team to win a match as the Indians scored a victory.

Brett Ciolek led the Indians with a 48, while Brendan Kanoza shot a 47, Keegan Smith a 54 and Danny Bridgeman a 57 in victories, as top golfer Gavin Plympton won via forfeit.

Dylan Hazel was the next lowest golfer for Beekmantown with a 55, one shot behind Smith.

NCCS 4.5, Ticonderoga 1.5

CHAMPLAIN — Ben Lloyd shot a 45 as the Cougars scored a win over the Sentinels April 27.

Anthony Barcomb halves with the Sentinels’ Duncain Bain with each shooting a 47 in their match. Chase Letourneau (50), Ryley Duffy (49) and Keagan MacKinnon (56) all scored wins for the Cougars.

Joel Cook had the lone win for the Sentinels, shooting a 47.

Saranac 5.5, AuSable Valley 0.5

PORT KENT — The Chiefs took the top two and bottom three matches in defeating the Patriots April 27.

Max Staley was the medalist for the Chiefs, shooting a 43 in a four-stroke win, while Gavin Coryea shot a 45, Nick Hamel a 47, Alivia Waldrom 51 and Ian Zurlo 55.

In the lone halved match, Donovan Hack and AuSable’s Zach Zientko each shot 56.

Lake Placid 5, Peru 1

PERU — The Blue Bombers scored a victory over the Indians April 25, but not without Peru scoring a big win at the top of the board.

In wet and cold conditions, Gavin Plympton was able to score a four-stroke victory over Lake Placid number one Bjorn Kroes, 40-44.

That would be the lone victory for the Indians, as Drew Maiorca scored a 38 to lead the Blue Bombers in their five wins.

Also adding wins were Ryan Kane (41), Sean Moore (43), Lars Kroes (47) and Kevin Geesler (50).

Saranac 6, PHS 0

PLATTSBURGH — The Chiefs swept through the Hornets in the opening day of CVAC golf at the Section VII home course for this season, The Barracks, April 25.

Max Staley and Nick Hamel each scored a low round of 48 in the victory for the Chiefs, while Donovan Hack added a 51, Keegan Eick 52, Alivia Waldron 53 and Ian Zurlo 55.

Kyle Side shot a 51 for the Hornets, falling to Staley by three strokes.

Willsboro 4, Crown Point 2

TICONDEROGA — Paul Fine-Lease fired a one-over 38 on the front nine of the Ticonderoga Country Club as the Warriors opened the MVAC golf season with a win over the Panthers May 1.

Fine-Lease swept the first five holes for a 5-and-4 win over Riley Thomas, while Jared Joslyn scored a 3-and-2 win and Caleb King scored a 1-up win over Reese Celotti. Jake LaDeau and Trevor Bigelow halved their match, as did Warren Jackson and Jamie LaDeau. John-Roch Sears earned a 1-up win for the Panters.

Crown Point 4.5, Westport 1.5

TICONDEROGA — John-Roch Sears was the medalist for the Panthers with a 50, but halved match against Matthew Pribble of Westport.

However, the Panthers earned wins from Riley Thomas (1-up against Blake Liberi), Jake LaDeau (1-up against Lawrence Lobdell), Jamie LaDeau (5-and-4 over Sean Smith) and Reese Celotti (3-and-2 over Abe Staats).

McKenzie Stephens scored the lone win for the Eagles, 4-and-3 over Courtney Wranosky, while Liberi and Lobdell were the medalists for the Eagles, both shooting 52.